Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Capitol Police officer dies from injuries after riot

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update we have breaking news overnight a 42 year old capitol police officer has died from his injuries sustained. While physically engaging with rioters who invaded the capital on Wednesday the chief of capitol police and the senate sergeant at arms of both resigned in the wake of the incident. We're now learning more about some of those trump supporters to storm the building and a new questions about race and policing. That had been a group of black lives matter protest yesterday. Wouldn't have been they would have been treated very very different. From the mob thoughts. Stormed the cap. Meanwhile president trump released new video overnight finally condemning the attack and conceding he lost the election. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. Street journal is now joining calls from both sides of the I'll for the president to resign. So will he leave or be removed from office with just twelve days left in his term. And more than 4000 Americans have lost their lives to cope in nineteen in just 24 hours. But we have some good news this morning about how long the vaccines made last. And we begin with the investigation on the siege of the capital the growing calls for president trump. To be removed from office more than ten members of the president's team have resigned Mary Bruce starts us off in Washington. Overnight almost thirty hours after the assault on the capital began president triumph for the first time condemning the violent mob he himself incited. You do not represent our country it's a far cry from the praise trump heaped on his supporters as they overtook the capital. Trump's message to them then a quote we love you and your very special. The chaos they created leaving five dead in its week including 42 year old capitol police officer Brian sickening. Who died overnight his family telling ABC news after a day of fighting for his life he passed away a hero. Now with Trump's support in Washington crumbling the president is calling for the nation to heal and finally admitting the reality he is denied for more than two months. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power. The bad admission may be too little too late this morning trump is facing growing calls for him to go now. Democratic leaders are urging vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25 amendment and immediately remove trump from office I believe the president is dangerous. And should not hold office one day longer this is urgent this is emergency of the highest. Magnitude but it's not just Democrats at least one Republican congressman Adam can singer is also on board. All indications that the president has become onward not just from his duty. There it is from reality itself so I don't know when magnate and in his minor. Even the president's former chief of staff John Kelly says it fewer still a cabinet member. He would support the president's removal. I think the tablet shouldn't. It in the in the and that discusses what happened on Capitol Hill because there's a direct result is they'll poison the minds of people with the what is about. The fraud. Former attorney general bill Barr also piling on one of drums closest allies before leaving office bar now saying orchestrating a mob to pressure congress is inexcusable. The president's conduct was a betrayal of his office and supporters. An overnight more defections from the administration. Education secretary Betsy to Voss announcing she's out. Transportation secretary Elaine Chao of the wife of Mitch McConnell is also resigning in protest. Along with eight other members of the trump teen. A majority of the cabinet would have to agree that the president is unfit for office to remove him sources tell ABC news members of the cabinet have had DTL conversations about it but it's unlikely to happen. The other option Democrats say they may move to impeach the president again. And sources say some Republicans are also privately discussing the idea the president elect isn't commenting on trumps state but in a blistering condemnation. Joseph Biden could blame for the insurrection squarely on the president. We could see it coming he unleashed. An all out assault on hers to tuitions of our democracy from the outset and yesterday was but the culmination of that aren't really ready to attack. Despite. Is growing calls it certainly looks like invoking the 25 amendment is off the table and we have just learned that house Democrats are likely going to move ahead. And tried to impeach Donald Trump for a second time this would be a first in our nation's history we just went from top house Democrat that they are looking to hold a vote. On the house floor as early as the middle of. Next week Diane. Right neighbors in Washington thank you in as president trump finally acknowledges he will not have a second term. The question remains what will happen with the rest of his first term senior White House correspondent Jonathan Karl is in DC with more on that good morning John. Diane president trump has finally come out and committed himself to a transition to the next administration. Put if you notice listening to his videotape. No congratulations. Two Joseph Biden no mention of Joseph Biden's need he still as far as we had no. Has not called Joseph Biden or attempted to call Joseph Biden. But he did take that step ought to step that you might have expected would have been taken two months ago of saying that he would commit himself. To a transition focus on it peaceful transition. Meanwhile in terms of impeachment is now no longer Democrats. That this that are talking about that possibility and that's when he Fifth Amendment. Removing him that way both options are considered highly unlikely given that their only twelve days left. Of the trump presidency. But people I have spoken to over very close to the president. Are concerned about what could happen in those final twelve days and talking about ways to prevent him from doing further damage. To the country one thing you'll start seeing I think you've already started to see. Is Republicans in congress and even in the administration here effectively a looking some white pants as almost an acting president. And not dealing so much with the president it's an extraordinary. Turn of events but there is real concerns about just how stable the president of the United States is right now. Diane. Jonathan Karl at the White House thanks John. And both Democrats and Republicans are calling this breach a massive security failure police are now revealing the various weapons recovered at the capitol including guns. Molotov cocktails and two functioning pipe bombs discovered nearby. This comes as we learn more about the officer who lost his life Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest. There was an immediate price to pay capitol police chief resigned effective January 16. Also resigning. The senate and house sergeant at arms who helped oversee security. This is we learned the situation was even more dangerous than previously known. The mom not only used chemicals against police but beat them wood metal pipes five firearms recovered including the military style assault rifle. Too powerful and functioning pipe bombs discovered near broad and eleven Molotov cocktails for setting fires. Which authorities say were quote ready to go. Overnight the FBI tweeting up this photo of a person believed to be responsible for those pipe bombs. More than fifty capitol police and law enforcement officers injured. Many of them fighting to defend congress whatever mistakes were made. Among those injured the officer who died. His department and the entire city mourning his loss. The situation on real breach and desecration so profound. It's also raising issues are race and policing many noting police showed remarkable restraint. With the mostly white mob and offers even taking a self he would one of the rioters. It had been a group of black eyes matter protest they wouldn't be treated very very different than mob thugs stormed the camp. More than eighty year rested so far with that mob having so much time inside the capitol. This morning a new worry national security federal prosecutors telling us the mob not only to pass the capital. But may have also stolen critical information. Diane. Here Thomas that officer Brian Signet just 42 years old thank you. And at a thousands of people and that mops up only about eighty have been arrested. Authorities are now releasing images and asking for the public's help in tracking the others down who were there. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is on Capitol Hill with more on the search to find them. This morning the FBI looking to identify members of that violent trump supporting mob that stormed the capital. Authorities asking for the public's health. Releasing these images overnight from inside the capitol as the rioters swept through the historic seat. Of American democracy. We have numbers of the metropolitan police department are scouring the area hotels. Businesses. X Europe are trying to identify some of these individuals. Social media helping to expose those responsible for the rampaged. One Maryland man seen here inside the capitol. Fired after Internet sleuths it's his work bad to renders neck and alerted the company he works for war but he has yet to be arrested. Among the others identified Jake and jolly self described voice actor and popular Q and on conspiracy group supporter. Here inside the halls of the capitol he was in the senate chamber for ten minutes before authorities asked him to leap. With out arresting him either. Earlier this week and jelly was photographed added trump rally. And this picture showing and jelly at a November Phoenix event. Posing with president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani his FaceBook account has since been deleted. Also on the loose the man in this viral image Richard Barnett a sixty year old from Arkansas. Helping himself to this envelope from speaker Nancy Pelosi is desk with her letterhead. Opera hall yeah. See. DC police say they have arrested eighty people for charges including curfew violation and possession of illegal weapons. Rioters coming from states are North Carolina to as far away as Colorado and California. And this morning new details about Ashley Babbitt the woman killed in the capital seen on video. Hoisting herself through this door frame. She is shot by a capitol police officer defending the house chamber where members of congress were sheltering in place. The 35 year old was an air force veteran who served multiple deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. Her family telling ABC news she was an avid supporter of president trump deciding spur of the moment to travel to DC. Huge pension amount everything he can you don't trust for some reason. She's Kendall Israel has very little in person can be sure of her back. There they have nothing to red white blue paint from. This GMC recording of what is believed to be her last FaceBook post marching toward the capital after Trump's speech just hours later she would be wheeled into an ambulance. Pronounced dead a short time later. And despite the loss of life and a desecration. Of the capital. Those rioters were allowed to just leave the capital being streamed out of the building. Troy elephant giving one another high fives and basically celebrating. What had just happened. They're acting US attorney in the District of Columbia said the failure to arrest more people is making his job harder adding I can't answer. By the capitol police did not zip tie those people as they were leaving the building Diane. Right Martha Raddatz thank you went for more on the investigation. Ought to bring Elizabeth Newman the trump administration's former assistant secretary for counterterrorism. And threat prevention Elizabeth thank you so much for being here this morning as we heard from Pierre and Martha. Assuming aspects of the siege that are raising questions and one of them. If that question about the arrests the videos that we saw over and over again of many of these people just walking out of the capital no problem. Why weren't they arrested on the spot. I am her Claxton angered by eight worse these were terrorists it meets the definition to security. It needs technician and sedition. An easy definition insurrection it makes no cents. Or two were incomes as others included. 88 the only rationale that I can come witness because of the color skin. It just doesn't make sense and I hope that. But they're Kirby people are held accountable. I usually call concerning the chain it's not necessarily. Answer its leadership problem. We knew there were times our desires you try to use. All. Even if it's just. Chatter. In the morning. You're each. A different IR. RT. Cap. The issue waits at IO. This is different holly all right let's call in reinforcements and your any number. Decisions me. And her unit Wednesday on Wednesday. That people need be. And kids. I'm a little bit about what you mean when you say a different type of crowd started gathering at the capitol and that should have been a warning sign. Sure and there are reports that while the round is going RI were president Charles EGE switches. Three or Ursa that's about a rat race from the capital. V at their birthday agreement won't shut up Albert cap range and 88 to eclipse. An NB simply indicating that end to conduct acts and our parents sue and point at which she started CE. Eighty are down where the president is rallying they have a slight. And it has the time answering a person is still very early on in the investigation. There aren't sure more from now it appears that get murky moral capital. It is starting speech rights you. Intact and his. It conducts clinics unity both word and major Carter the crowd. From the president's rally eat at. Sioux City shouldn't cast three do you could be seeing observes that. Did people ever huddling there were different then I think that people aren't. The wrong or marching down so it just hurts her. A whole variety of reasons and any number experts are expert I am. Beauty it is this is how you feel you're corporation and its failure. JGQ. What is Dee Lee that you don't ignore us tactics and you're dealing with race should. As a professional in counterterrorism and threat prevention what went through your mind as you watch this on fault. You know we knew that there were going to be aren't we just didn't know we hear how. There ever were it's perhaps with rallying points or. And yeah she. Two Wednesday it happened it would work what's the poignant for the capital we of course. Ingrid president got his Secret Service takes extreme precautions to make shirts he is protect it. Accident somewhere less concerned about something happening right across national concern. Well capital and in the past we see protests are protests violence that's always a concern in your sock. The mayor she increased the stats yes Wednesday to make sure it. There's the streets of DC. What was her jurisdiction workers. For the capital lease to allowed to. That the eager raced through the creditors and quickly. Towards you as you're watching throwing. Error. There's no no reason. It shouldn't be so easy to the breakthrough burner. Injuries to capitol grounds the other thing that surprised me out. Given eighty. Gained access. And an NB control. Are how offer and number Albert's. I don't think he expected to that you can't hack it it would occur here. To conduct acts and certainly Akron. That it would regrets just reported there were individuals that would love you treat our political assassinations are our kids it's a little questionable. Why that happened that this couldn't get so much worse that's so all looking back on it now how would you go about figuring out. How this happened where the failures lied what should law enforcement be doing now. Well. Immediately yeah you've seen their resignations asked the key official. O. Our capital we spent the right answer. Decent CEO is tolerate it. Eighty. And the legislative branch and six recent power. Our. Congress needs to act as second in a mission to investigate what. They're hurt sell me. Purity. And reasonable. Accusations. That it this what is. Perhaps least let's say. Amber will be some duties aren't terrorists. And he can seriously. And if there's anybody in resource. That Adam was already actress in they DC. Aaron dutrow DN AC held accountable and unity in currencies. And separately an eager Rodham. Concerns that act with any secular national workforce apparatus. Eight years I didn't tell a row. 46. The norm media yeah yeah not a legal. Agencies getting worse expressed. It's surprising to me ask her an instant it happened but we're sure they'll attack or other. Events like this just doesn't since a route. It also doesn't make sense why your research at the lack time between. I don't clearly didn't capitol. Grounds and other Ritchie agency efforts are coming to see how Sam. There are an answer questions here and we twelve days until next special security and it. Commercial or resource in our adoration. It is somebody. They are pretty serious car she acts senior levels to hold. Beat rob percent purses aren't making sure they do not turn wind diet these terrorists we need this year. And it tends Dayton's not for some reason take it seriously at eight. Clearly they are are tasks and it. They are they not been paying intentions France. History. 76%. All tourists tax seniors. Brett street. Not. Here it's nine. Al-Qaeda or says but right extremists are hundreds that. It is a wake up call for enforcement must treat this seriously you must treat experts treat her this. This is a press our country. So if you are president elect Joseph Biden right now how do you go about trying to ensure that one. Your inauguration is a safe one but also how do you in your attorney general nominee go about. Making sure in what happened on Wednesday is properly investigated. Can disagree Christian Kathy just having fresh leadership at the top changes. So many things currently executive branch. Eight and noted that. Putin women at the FB IH say it sacks. House for four years hat tat. Around Trenton you're out her duties. And adding tax opponents and junior 28 or. At intermission. April's UI and justice. An entrance or additions. I don't own it is huge game changer quarter ash from many. But clearly we have a problem in this country and even air. It is just reception. On it we have to address perception. That's. That. Enforcement is. Invented it where its sister Pete works. It's Britney prank. As I know the perception issue. It is there is Tricia occur. East. Since. I still think we're can be treat or treat it seriously. Are you the federal. Forces. They seem all works state law enforcement and its use conducts similar use any RT. That I it is lined with these extra extra. I from a DHS counterterrorism official Elizabeth Newman thank you so much for being here this morning we appreciate it. I. And now to the latest on corona virus the United States hit a grim new record overnight with more than 4000. Deaths in one single day. But there is some good news about the effectiveness of the vaccine scaly heart time has the details. This morning for the first time since the pandemic began. More than 4000 deaths confirmed in just 24 hours. We have had a situation will we now are averaging. Between 20800000. New infections the date. And between two and 3000 guests. For a day. Every day isn't directed. At a number of people hospitalized. With Kolb in nineteen. And now that highly contagious variant of the virus detected in eight states across the country. This variant have the potential to throw jet fuel on an already. Dangerous. Situation. An overnight potential good news on the vaccine for. In the new study that is not yet been peer reviewed researchers from Pfizer and University of Texas have found that Pfizer and pilings Tex Kobe nineteen vaccine. Is likely to protect against the two new variants. Many dairy CEO also offering promising predictions on their vaccines effectiveness. We believe. There were legal action potentially. Become totally else. The CDC reports nearly six million doses of corona virus vaccine and been in minister. Still dramatically short of the projected twenty million vaccinations by the end of last December. As the virus spreads like wildfire infections on the rise in 42 states. A new model finds nearly 60% of Kobe cases are likely transmitted by people who don't have any symptoms. In California on average there's a new case every six seconds. And first responders in Southern California say hospitals here. Already looked like a disaster zone. It was like Obama not yet. It's like people and see colors as people leading that people stunning name is so that patients lined up all down the street you know it's that. Ambulances are waiting up to seventeen hours outside hospitals. And running out of oxygen for there patients. Waiting here are patient was they literally have the oxygen tubing product and that there the next few patients were using basically the same oxygen the same time. So it resources are really is that what's your best option that was the only option. So Diane the virus it's in a race with a vaccine and the virus it is getting a little bit faster with the help of that highly contagious variant of the buyers that's been detected. The risk of infection right now. It is higher than it's ever been and the pressure that's putting on hospital staffs and first responders. It's just crashing with so many ambulances piled up outside Southern California hospitals some of now turned to a surge plan. They'll put one ENT crew in charge of as many as eight patients who were waiting for bets that means seven ambulances can get back down to the field and respond to 911 calls. But he can't short cut the weight that some patients may have to endure to get a bed inside one of those hospitals. Diane. Kinney hard time thank you. And a few more things to know before you go Boeing has agreed to pay two and a half billion dollars for 2737. Max crashes that killed 346. People. The DOJ charged Boeing with quote conspiracy to defraud the United States. Saying the company knowingly misled regulators while seeking approval for the 737 Max. The families of those who lost their lives are still fighting Boeing court. And if you're feeling lucky you might want to grab a lottery ticket or two. Tonight's Mega Millions drawing comes with a 510 million dollar jackpot the eight largest ever. And that means more than half a billion dollars are up for grabs when combined with tomorrow's 470. Million dollar powerball. And tonight will be an emotional night for jeopardy fans after more than 35 years at the home of the legendary game show. The last episode with Alex turned back airs tonight. To Beck's final episode was taped just ten days before he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November. In Monday night's episode came back address viewers directly urging compassion during the global pandemic. Blinking to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering. Because of Covert nineteen people who are suffering through no fault of their own we're trying to build a gentler kinder society and if we all pitch in. Just a little bit. We're gonna get there. Properties executive producer says tonight's episode won't feature a farewell from Alex who hope that he would continue to film the show but it will be complete. With his uncanny wit. And humor moments house. And a programming note tonight at 8 PM eastern a special on core presentation of homegrown hate the war among us. An investigation more than a year in the making exploring hate and white supremacy. An America that's tonight at eight on ABC news live. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll see right back here with the new update at 11 AM eastern. A creek.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.