Transcript for ABC News Live update: How coronavirus spreads around schools

Good morning I'm Diana fado thanks for streaming with us. In today's update a new study shows how the corona virus moves around schools. The research offers ways to help stop the spread to schools try to figure out how to reopened safely here why where the teacher is standing could be the key. Also ahead civil rights TrailBlazer John lewis' final words to the congressman's message to the country that he asked to be published on the day of his funeral. President Obama set to give the eulogy today with other former presidents in attendance as a nation honors an American hero. And the Mars rover has just lifted off its now headed for the red planet so what are you hoping to learn. If anybody out there is a former astronaut joins us live. We begin with a grim new milestone this morning more than 150000. Americans have now lost their lives to covic nineteen. They're now more than seventeen million recorded cases globally more than four million here in the US. And congressman Louie -- Merck has announced that he is one of those cases the congressman tested positive for corona virus during a White House screening. He has openly questioned the use of masks and often didn't Wear one on the house floor. Now several people who came into contact with him are self quarantining as the hill is stepping up precautions. Meanwhile the NBA re starts its season tonight inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. No new corona virus cases have been reported among players and staff there. And as a school year gets closer new study could help answer the question to how to safely bring kids and teachers back into the classroom to key factors. Where the ventilation system is and where the teacher is standing GO beneath that shows us why. This morning as more schools across the country pushed back reopening or opt for online learning. A new simulations showing how the corona virus could read in the classroom. And what you may be able to do to prevent. Researchers at the university of Minnesota zeroing in on the placement of ventilation units desks and people. Take a look at these two simulated classrooms in the one day place the teacher who's likely to do the most talking directly below the ventilation system. In the other the ventilation system is in the back of the room. The scenario assuming that the teacher is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus as simulation begins you see the particles move around the classroom. But look closely the virus spreads significantly less in the classroom where the teacher is directly below the vent. This is the results the red areas indicate hot zones where the virus could be collected. The classroom where the teacher invent were on opposite sides all red. But where the teacher was below the event the virus was much more contains. I really found his routine. His armor intonation especially. Joie intonation and does indeed dangerous. And makes a huge difference. But two important county costs the study assumes that the teacher not a student is the one infected. And it also doesn't take into account what happens when you Wear a mask. My best practices like now Clarence social and say are proper ventilation also wrote a letter classroom with respect to better ventilation. I think how the best chance using transmission. And doctor Anthony couch he now touting another possible tool to fight the virus I've protection. If you have goggles or like or why she'll usually use at. I mean it's not universally recommended but if you really want to be complete should probably use it if you can't. And it may not be possible to move the ventilation system but the researchers suggest moving the teacher underneath it. The researchers also say opening windows and in some cases even removing ceiling panels could really help Diane interesting findings Jia thanks. And as some school districts pressed to reopen we kind of put a couple of teachers who say they're worried about returning to the classroom listen. I cannot feel safe going back into the school building right now when schools closed in South Carolina and marched there were 45 cases. Yet our couple days ago there were over 12100 cases and they range between 15102000. And so I don't feel safe until the state is the number of cases under control the expectation. We've got to get students back in the school building to take care of their social emotional needs is really not fair to you. I'm the teachers and the schools because they cannot have that burden. I'm top of the in amble to teach gearing up pandemic. We want nothing more order you know the famous parents families government officials to get back to a sense of normalcy he would hug and love art students. In person and classroom we know was schools mean to communities. But we don't want to feel as though that we are being sacrificed. Or being forced to risk our lives. To go back into the classroom. On hopefully that those findings that GO referred to will help the head of the American Federation of Teachers now says if teachers health and safety are not adequate protected. Nothing is off the table including protests lawsuits or if necessary. Safety strikes. We have breaking news this morning the US just reported its worst economic plunge in history. Second quarter GDP fell 32 point 9% as most of the country. Shuts down to deal with. The cove in nineteen epidemic. ABC news business correspondent you're the Bolton is here live with us with more. Future it is this all largely due to the shut down because of the pandemic rather more factors at play here. Well the pandemic who really is the biggest reason Dianne and you stated at this as a backward looking numbers of his second quarter number and it is clearly the worst on record not to understate act but this is for April may and June and as you know our economy was ground to a halt. 100%. In April. So we did see some signs of life in May and June but not enough to compensate for that complete and just total shut down. For the month of April consumer consumption what we are all spending. This is huge herds of our economic activity what we normally spend in restaurants in bars. Travel on close all of that adds up. To be a significant portion and not surprisingly. With the pandemic with those locked out orders. Consumers really just stopped. So we saw that that's what we're getting this is our report card as you well know it's the broadest measure of all goods and services and it is showing. For the month of April collectively we stocks Diane. And not necessarily huge surprise there since it was the plan for a pretty much everything to stop for April but. The big question is do we come back from this how do we come back from this how quickly do we come back with this wasn't realistic view on the. Well I think a lot of questions there and most economists tell me at the virus is the economy the economy is the virus we have 21 states that the federal government. Have classified as hot zones red zones if you like where there is still a lot of transmission where more than 10% of the cases are coming in positive. We're seeing a lot in the south and a lot in the last and that certainly is going to affect what's happening we also got initially initial weekly jobless claims this morning. Sign that more American is. Are applying for unemployment benefits for the second straight week and if you look at the effect on the workforce. Mid march you'll see about 33 per cents. Of the US work force has at some point applied for unemployment benefits. That is a huge part so it really cast doubt on whatever recovery. We can begin to see it casts doubt on just how strong back can be Diane. All right here's hoping we can get this thing under control for health and safety and the economy future thanks. It's been called a celebration of a lifetime of service and less than two hours the funeral of civil rights icon John Lewis. We'll begin in haute in his home state of Georgia. Three former presidents will be in attendance with president Barack Obama delivering the eulogy. ABC's Steve Olson Sami is in Atlanta with more on that and some surprise final words from the late congressman. Good morning to you Diane from Ebenezer Baptist Church here and out land. Where this city and leaders who will be gathered here from across the world will be saying their final. Good byes to congressman John Lewis he was more than a congressman he was a civil rights. Icon three former presidents will be here President Obama will deliver the eulogy presidents Clinton and bush. We'll also be here at Lewis was originally from. Alabama and he was one of the many black demonstrators. Who nearly lost their lives trying to cross the Edmund had its pettis bridge in Selma in 1965. During a protest at that time he was a civil rights champion and he was my personal congressman. For more than two decades. And it SA. That he wrote shortly before his death to be published today on the day of his funeral he wrote that and that hill. Was my George Floyd he was my race chart book Brooks Sandra bland embryonic Taylor. Though I may not be here with you I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I've done all like canned demonstrate that the way of peace the way of love and nonviolence. Is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn. To let freedom. John Lewis was eight years done. When a message to leave the world with thanks for that Steve and we will have full coverage of the funeral of John Lewis right here on ABC's news live. A president trump is repealing a fair housing rule designed to address racial segregation in suburban housing. On Twitter the president said they'll -- more there will be no more low income housing forced into the suburbs. Supporters say the move protects suburban home values but critics say the move is a blatant attempt to stoke racial tensions. Responding on Twitter former Obama housing secretary Julian Castro called the president a big it. Adding just because people are poor doesn't mean they're bad ABC's Terry Moran has more on the decision and the backlash. It's been hell. For suburbia looking to shore up shrinking support with the white voters he needs to recapture the White House the president boasted about rolling back and Obama era fair housing rule. Starring races three. I abandoned had to go away and just rescinded the rule there's been going on for years I've seen conflict for years. We rescinded the road three days ago so enjoy your life ladies and gentlemen it. The policy was aimed at encouraging communities to address the impact of decades long segregation and discrimination in America's neighborhoods. Tying federal funding to efforts to bridge inequality. President trump targeting a regulation that overwhelmingly helped low income minorities. Here are already fueled with racially and and social unrest. Are stoking the flames and that of people. Tweeting from Air Force One I am happy to inform all of the people living their suburban lifestyle dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood. Your housing prices will go up based on the market and crime moral go down. I have rescinded the Obama Biden rule enjoy. And ABC's Terry Moran joins me now from Washington Terry the trump administration stopped enforcing this rule in 28 teens so does this change anything in practice. It does Diane it will make it harder for any future Ed administration to change course again by rescinding the role. That means you have to come up with a new role and it's not just the role. The trump department about housing and urban development is also making it much more difficult. For people who believe they have been discriminated against in housing and trying to. Obtain housing on the basis of their race or other factors. To bring a case essentially is rolling back. So many of the protections that not just President Obama but other presidents Republican and Democrat for decades. Tried to put in to undo. Really almost a century's worth of racist legacy in America's neighborhoods you know you think of the suburbs. You think of a few things is an image that comes to mind nice lawns. Nice schools. White people and there is a reason for that for decades the federal and the state governments. Had laws on the books that mandated. Segregation. In housing in America's neighborhoods that separated America's. Population by race in neighborhoods what president Obama's rule did what those other things that other presidents and congresses had done. Was try to address that racist legacy is pretty clear that president trump. Wants to. Turn back the clock on all of that and the real reason here is politics the president trump won the suburbs. In oh in 2016 beating Hillary Clinton to many people's surprise. Polls now show he's losing to Joseph Biden badly. This. Stuff apparently is how he wants to win back this ups Diane. And Terry it's obviously much easier for president to undo something a former president did but did congress step in here. They could congress already in acted the fair housing act. In the weeks and months after the assassination of Martin Luther king and from the beginning this rule. Where you might be able to it's high federal money for federal housing. To progress. On undoing the racist legacy in America's neighborhoods. That was part of the program to begin with was finally achieve them president Obama's air they could put that in the statute. But right now congress is just having a hard time you know we keep the money flowing to people or out of work I think that this is going to be hard for them to take up. It will be an issue in the election. Time ran from Washington thanks Terry. And quite different path Joseph Biden is out with a new plan to fight racial inequality he's proposing federal money and tax credits be steered to minority owned small businesses. And disadvantaged neighborhoods but he's faced criticism from some who say the plan is missing something reparations for slavery. Earlier this month Asheville, North Carolina voted unanimously to become the first city in the south. And only the second in the country to approve reparations for African American residents. ABC's Devin Dwyer is just back from Asheville in DeVon this isn't talked about for decades but until recently. I'm kidding for reparations was considered pretty extreme so how did this come together and what's a city actually doing. Yeah Nashville Diana has been a bohemian back of sorts for liberals in North Carolina for years. But supporters are preparations they are told me this week as woke as they thought they were. It was seen the death of George Floyd on TV that led to a unanimous City Council vote. I feel hopeful. I feel that it has the potential to do amazing things but at the end of the day it's gonna boil down to. You know outlets. Support any and accountability comes from the community. Is wolf if I thought I we'll you know like. I also realize that I have a lot of work to be my golf. The attorney her. Rake tape your wrapping the and win we are looking at the history of preparation. If isn't he riddled with a lot of problems. The murder of George Floyd. I think seem to open a window and a lot of people's minds and hearts. It was just such a bold and and unmistakable. Example of the kind of brutality that that has been happening for centuries. And I think people didn't want to be bystanders. Nashville's reparations plan does not make any direct payments to local black residents they also don't raise taxes to pay for this what it does. Is it's funny to make investments in black homeownership and business opportunities those details still have to be worked out Diane. Lot of experts skeptical that this will make a difference the wealth gap between black and white families in Nashville is significant. And some local residents told me they don't think there should be called reparations at all they sit a lot of these investments. Should have been made from the beginning for black families a whole lot of debates on this issue dance. And DeVon some say that this should be coming from the federal government at the federal government that reimburse state and Americans for land taken and paid Japanese Americans for the internment camps of World War II. But a recent ABC news poll found that 63%. Of Americans say they oppose making these kinds of payments so. What are the chances of this actually happening on a federal level or more broadly. Throughout the country. This being talked about here up on Capitol Hill Diane house Democrats are actually promising this year for the first time. To pass a bill that would create a federal commission to study. Reparations in this country president trump and Republicans as you know are vehemently opposed here's what one Republican official North Carolina pulled us. When you located heady determine what blacks were slavery walk plots were slavery. Hell would you again if those and come up with a correct way to do it. And to me that would be nearly impossible to do. Wristed trichet notably might mean people are leaving. Some tough questions there Diane that even supporters of reparations are still debating amongst themselves it does seem. That the November election whether Democrats take the White House to control the senate could determine whether. A federal commission a reparations moves forward next year in the meantime though. Supporters of this issue. Say they're just happy it's being talked about right now sign of progress perhaps Diane. Devin Dwyer in Washington thanks and you can hear more and Evans reporting on this tonight on prime. At 7 PM eastern. NASA's new Mars wrote her perseverance is on its way to Mars Chris appears lifted off from Florida this morning for a six and a half month journey it's expected to arrive. In February of next year. So what hoping to learn from this mission retired astronaut Terry birds joins me now and Terry my producer mine I were talking before the show about how perseverance looks like Wally. Which showed the extent of our space knowledge so we are really glad to have you here. It's should be here and it isn't pretty cool remove which Q. It's kid I'd say I'm perseverance is headed to a say. Where previous rover discovered signs of a habitable lake so what are scientists hoping to find this time around. Yes landing in a dry lake bed of course we thank you drown out about four million years ago so it's been awhile since it had water at 100 being. Goals this mission is this year marks or her hand lions before. Insists the instruments on remember. Ands I think what's most exciting and potential sample return mission. Greatest hurdles to buster included in a future mission to send it back Ernst. There's an answer the questions were there was there life at least in this just throw away their Mars. If we do discover signs of life on Mars three have any idea oh. What that life might look like. Well that's the interesting thing you know we tend to see everything ends human centric. Terms when you watch Hollywood movies aliens always look like basically humans look you know big eyes are green Skinner something. So we can look for what we know life is like your honor. But if there is some different form it's not carbon based you know new news. I heard sixers look for something that it's similar to what we have on our. But we'll see it is common interest is being sent aspirants from Mars. You know ask straight impacts and makes giant exclusion. And he's rocks and actually majoring actor who find them in America are our basis. An immediate similar thing restaurants from her go to Mars so there is a little later transferred to meet class in Eden our solar system. So LNR martians very curious about people on earth is that your site. If they are under eighteen from burger or never they're pretty durable because they guy had his client and asked for an impact. And then probably millions of years living in each state senator I don't know speaking in riot but it's an exit periods of possibility. And what do you see for the future ad space exploration given where we are right now. Yes in a row. I mean is this a twenty clients is in Iran appears understatement he packs. The team in Tiki island which is in California and it manages these. Robotic missions had an earthquake this morning there were certainly in California. My assistant called me and send me its answers are right now suit you know pair pandemic these guys in the future pandemic. Ben Eager to runner great to get along job. I'm I think futuristic sex person's right essentially masks or product machines are pretty exciting. Did it like I said this rumor will require future missions ago pick up the samples and fly them back to earth. There's just a lot to learn just you just sense the service in our solar system. We have another mission potentially one of the moons and Jupiter. Com bid has frozen ice frozen water so there's a lot of exciting things you there. And I hope we know I hope we keep horizons arson don't get too. Suck down in her honor because although these missions are census. The money to be sent anonymously sent into space it's send out your honor and it really is an impetus for the economy and it's her arms and. It's a great point former Asch on Terry birds thank you for all the learning you're doing and all the teaching you're doing for us we appreciate it. And a few more things to know before you go as Terry mentioned LA got an abrupt start to the day after a four point two magnitude earthquake hit early this morning. Celebrities reacted on Twitter had been placed RG militant meal calling it the most when he twentieth earthquake to wake up to. And singer Kelly Clarkson said she was happy her children were more curious than scared. Federal officials say energy use in the United States dropped to its lowest level in more than thirty years while people stayed at home. Using less coal for electricity and fuel for cars and planes. But they say consumption is on its way back up as the economy reopens. And at least nine shark sightings have been reported on New York's Long Island since Monday. Many beaches are temporarily closed now for swimming officials say one large shark was spotted just five feet from swimming area. And that does it for ABC news live update I'm Diana say no thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next will Carr reports on a new device that's helping corona virus patients stay connected with their fans. Everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.