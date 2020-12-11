Transcript for ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 escalating to record highs in US

Good morning I'm devastated thanks for training with us in today's update cove at nineteen is surging across the country more than 65000. People are now hospitalized with the virus in the US. A new record and 144000. Cases were reported yesterday another all time high. In Los Angeles Dodger Stadium is now a makeshift testing facility where hundreds lined up in their cars to get tested. And this morning on GMA after anti fat decent Americans need to double down on mask wearing. And social distancing in order to avoid another nationwide shutdowns and the best. Opposition. Strategy. To locking down his to intensify. The public health measures short of locking down. So if you can do that well you don't have to take that step. That people are trying to avoid which has so woody implications both psychologically. And economically we'd like not to do that. As cases rise some states and cities are re imposing restrictions. A number of college football game set to kick off this weekend have been canceled due to Covert outbreaks within their programs. A tropical storm Ada has hit Florida again the store made landfall for a second time early this morning bringing dangerous flooding. More than 101000 people in the Tampa area are without power. Another storm is moving up the East Coast bringing major flooding into the Carolinas and Virginia NATO will then make its way out to the Atlantic. The two more storms are already brewing in the Caribbean. And a new unemployment report released this morning show 790000. Workers filed jobless claims last week. Quickly layoffs have declined sharply since the start of the pandemic but there's still higher than we've ever seen before the pandemic. More than 21 million Americans are currently claiming unemployment yeah. It's point one election has officially broken the record for voter turnout. The United States elections project confirms more than 152. Million Americans. Voted this election. That's nearly 64% of those eligible and with 96% of all votes counted that number is expected to climb even more ash. Meanwhile president elect Biden has named Ron Klain the next White House chief of staff. Biden praised his longtime advisor saying in a statement. His deep and varied experience and capacity to work with people across. The political spectrum is precisely what I need as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. ABC's bacon movie has been covering the Biden transition good morning think what we know about this pig and are there more announcements coming in the next few days. Bob good morning Diane the announcement is just another sign of how aggressively. Abiding transition team is moving ahead despite no cooperation from the president and his administration. And major decision for the president elect to the crucial lunch and he built on his administration and taking Ron Klain his secret -- he's really signaling that fighting the pandemic is going to be top priority for his administration. Ron Klain is known as the bullet czar Gil let the Obama administration's response to the Ebola outbreak Bakken 2014. And he's well know on Capitol Hill he's also known -- president elect for decades going back to the 1980s he also searched at this cheaper stash and during the Obama administration. He's respected by lawmakers on both sides of the -- and -- critical in building a relationship between Capitol Hill and the White House won big by an administration takes office she'll also be critical in also helping. In the legislative and political agenda for the Biden administration and so far we're also hearing the president elect's plans to make more cabinet level position decisions coming in the next few weeks hopefully closer to the end of the month and picked what is next steps in a transition. You the next major step is to get some sort of cooperation. From B -- administration right now the president elect is still not getting those critical intelligence briefings he needs to have yet he doesn't need to make any national security decisions right now cash deal also increasing need for peer to take over on day one action right now we're hearing from that Republican senator the Republican senator from Oklahoma. Seems a link church he's speaking out about as saying it's a problem he said he thinks it's okay for the president elect to again these intelligence briefing so he can be appeared on day one which he was speaking to a local radio station yesterday saying that if data access doesn't come. By tomorrow he plans to step. Right it's a moving in Wilmington Delaware Forrest thanks thing. And we are counting down to Thanksgiving now just fourteen days away but with corona virus cases rising across the country. How can you celebrate safely TJ Holmes has the expert advice. Thanksgiving exactly two weeks away and this is not the year for last minute planning the experts will tell you three things to consider an advance one is it safe to celebrate with loved ones. Two would travel restrictions are in place and three where your favorite holiday groceries be available. When it comes to celebrating doctor John Brownstein an epidemiologist with Boston's Children's Hospital says he's playing it safe doing a virtual friendly celebration this year. We have rent controls. You don't just he's transmissions Kobe playing. Our crosses our country any more in we hara. The more missile fuel transition but if you do plan on seeing your loved ones made public health experts say are the best of your but it something you should actually implement the Ozarks fourteen day you know not starting you don't break our. You riddle is one thing is getting a bit. There are a risk manager handling and while weighing the risks see you also need to consider bill rules there are travel restrictions in place but steal more than half of all Americans plan to travel for the holiday. New York is cracking down on the size of indoor gatherings limiting it to ten people unless they're part of your household. That doesn't work you know these numbers keep going crazy. You have some scientists who believe we're gonna go back to a close down. I'm just praying that doesn't happen. Governor Cuomo also recently updated travel restrictions requiring visitors did test negative in three days before they arrived there in quarantine for three days once they get to New York. Then tested negative and again on day before to get out of that Corzine meanwhile in Chicago a fourteen day quarantine is mandatory for anyone traveling from a state on the red list and in Hawaii you can get out of bed mandatory quarantine if you take a state approved test within 72 hours before a rival Gil that. The rules yes they can be complicated and as you prep for an unusual Thanksgiving this year. Two weeks out now is the time to also start thinking about what you need to buy for your smaller than usual feast. To view that you didn't wanna try shot early proceedings are going to be nonperishable that he frozen or. Asks our money going to inspire quarter beating. Stores like Wal-Mart student winners and Kroger all stocking up on smaller Turkey's. And Kroger is also trying to make sure they keep their shelves stocked with reports of panic buying they're now putting limits on products like paper goods and disinfectant. To help prevent shortages. All right so than about that food of course that big spread we're used to own one table not a good idea this year they actually recommend possibly putting food in one Rome. And keeping all the guest in another room away form it and maybe just have one person serve that food or here's an idea for you Diane. Bring your own food to Thanksgiving. And only eat that food you that your. You bring Airpwn. Good to mount an estate as Thanksgiving she will not be happy TJ but we appreciate the advice we want everybody. To celebrate the holiday safely. A passenger has reportedly tested positive on the first cruise ship to resume sailing in the Caribbean. Cruise line was hoping to set an example of sailing safely during a pandemic. But now passengers are confined to their cabins in an effort to stop the spread ABC's transportation correspondent GO Benitez has the latest. This morning Covert stare at C a passenger on board the first cruised to set sail in the Caribbean since March. Reportedly testing positive for the corona virus. It's not very blessed event from Neal Boortz who. The C dream won with 53 passengers and 66 crew members on board. We're turning to Barbados last night after leaving the island for a seven night Caribbean cruise on Saturday if had to guard well. It would prove it would have proved. Cruising crude. Comeback in the Caribbean. According to the point sky reporter gene Sloan who was onboard the ship. All passengers were tested before boarding Saturday but on Tuesday one felt sick. And tested positive he says all guests are now quarantining in their rooms. Captain came. The speakers across the whole ship and told us that. Passenger had started not feeling well and had tested positive. Or coach Sloan says the company didn't require passengers to Wear masks at first. But now witness. Thank you for joining me. We check cashing archive and non contingent outcome particles earlier this summer the company had touted its New Coke did safety measures on its web site. Hoping to be a model example for safe cruising in the pandemic I saw this original tab feels very confidence anti couple cautions very seriously. While the CDC does not regulate smaller ships like these this set back gives us a look at the struggle bigger cruise lines could face. As they try to get back on the water. Less than two weeks ago the CDC updated its list of requirements that companies would need to complete. In order to begin operating again. Including successfully completing a test run with a healthy volunteer at school have to sign waivers acknowledging they are potentially. Putting themselves at risk. Or really familiar with cheers and this is very heartened that and they see this is aware by getting on or getting million man on and maybe even helping the industry. And there's apparently a lot of interest in that volunteer program Royal Caribbean tells us that this week alone they've received more than 5000. Emails. By the way we should tell you that we did try to reach that company with the latest Covert case C dream. They did not respond. Diane. Tonight ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez thanks Jim. Time for your latest science and technology. And here's aerial Russian. In today's tech by Sony launches its PlayStation by the new console is out today in some key markets. Already selling out in Japan the PS five features cutting edge graphics faster load times and a new controller design it retails. For 500 dollars. FaceBook is extending its political ad ban for at least another month. This as president trump has refused to concede to president elect Joseph Biden. The tech giant says it is trying to prevent the spread of this information on its social network. Google is also extending its ban on political patents. And an Amazon delivery driver met his match in the form of a Detroit area golf course take a look here he says. He was just following his navigation system when a truck. Got stuck in that tunnel they did have to call a tow truck. Those here tech bytes die and. Back to you generally careful of those directions there a rush up thank you and that doesn't for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Santa thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your boarding all day. With the latest news context and announced. I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern. For the breakdown.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.