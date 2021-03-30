Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Day 2 of the Derek Chauvin trial

Good morning I'm Diana stayed at thanks for streaming with us in today's update day two of testimony of the Derek Shelton in trial begins this morning. And Minneapolis overnight protesters their trip to the streets demanding justice for Jorge Floyd. Today some of the bystanders at the scene of Lloyd's death will be called to the witness stand as prosecutors make their case. We'll tell you what to expect when a trial resumes in just a little while. Plus president Biden has announced nearly all adults will be eligible for the Kobe vaccine in the next three weeks. The CDC says more than 95 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Best case is rising 23 states the director of the CDC. Is issuing urgent warning to all Americans. And under the current flap on the great feeling I have if you. We have so much a Lockport didn't. So much counterfeiters and so apparently aren't and so we think. Right now. And what you dude you got stuck overseas after testing positive for covad nineteen. Held hostage. Here why Americans can't come home until they get a negative test and what the CDC is saying now as more and more Americans are traveling again. But we start in Minneapolis where we entered day two of testimony in the trial Derek show than the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Yesterday prosecutors focused. And a disturbing video of Floyd's death while the defense claimed there's a lot more to the story than that video ABC's Alex Torres has the latest. Overnight to demonstrators taking to the streets of downtown Minneapolis outside the courtroom were Derek show been is standing trial accused of murdering George Bullock. The crowd demanding justice and what was the first day of one of the most closely watched police misconduct cases in a generation. In opening statements and prosecutor Jerry Blackwell saying the case is about one row good cop not all police officers. And quickly turning to that difficult to watch videos show bin digging his knee into Floyd's neck last Memorial Day. After Floyd was accused of using a phony twenty dollar. Bill you'll learn that he was well aware that mr. Floyd was unarmed. That mr. wade had not threatened anyone. That mr. Floyd was in handcuffs. You will learn what happened. And that nine minutes and 29 seconds. Blackwell playing the video in its entirety for the jury and added. C. You know even when the paramedic comes to checked for polls have been. Defense telling jurors Floyd's death was not caused by Shelvin but by a combination of factors including cardiac arrhythmia. And that fentanyl and methamphetamine fund the new system. And that Floyd was resisting arrest. You'll see. Three Minneapolis police officers could not overcome the strength of mr. Ford. Mr. Sheldon stands five foot 9140. Pounds. Mr. Floyd to 63. Weeks 223. Pounds. Showed his defense calling the growing crowd of bystanders who were demanding children get also Floyd a threat to the officers. Is screaming. Causing officers to divert their attention from terror mr. Floyd. Threat that's growing in front. Those bystanders no also witnesses to taking the stand Monday. Points that Donald Williams who's trained in mixed martial arts and testified that he told Shelvin. What he was doing was a deadly move called a bled to. My deficient bag BC news I've slowly you know pillow and he's slowly rolled through the back of his excuse gold futures because. Of the knee and he bull came three immediate sir. Also testifying in the 911 dispatcher who sent police to the scene she watched the from a nearby city camera video we are seeing for the first time. After hours the police vehicle Floyd was in rock to back and forth then seeing the officers pinned Floyd. For so long she wondered if the camera had frozen. My instincts are telling me that something's wrong something. Does not raise I don't know why but something must agree. She says as she became so concerned she phoned a supervising sergeant prosecutors playing a recording of that call. People call me if you're lucky I don't know they had you are cannot. And Alex pres joins me live now outside the courthouse there in Minneapolis with more. Alex's first so what's it like there outside the court has now we saw that there were demonstrations in the past we know there were some last night what's it like they're now. Yet die and a big big crowd here last night but right now there are no big crowds but I can tell you there been a number of people who have been coming out every day demonstrating outside. The courthouse here those demonstrations have often peaceful but they have been coming out here they say they want to make sure that there. Supporting the Floyd family so that's why they're showing up to show that support. Fort George Floyd's of the family Diane and what are you watching for in court today Alex. But there were expecting to hear more testimony from Donald Williams you heard from him in my piece. Just a few seconds ago he's also the voice that you hear in that disturbing video that we lost seen. Yelling at Derek show been to get off of George Floyd we expect. Him to be cross examined on the witness stand that later today and we expect to hear from. More witnesses. Who took video of the incident the prosecutor wants you. Make sure that video is admitted as evidence of the jury could consider it so a lot of those people will be showing up on the witness. Stand Diane right Alex press thanks for that. And let's bring a lawn crime network pose to legal analyst Terry Austin for more on the trial. And what we can expect today Teri good morning thanks for being here I'd like to first get your take. On how yesterday when starting with the opening statements the prosecution. Laid out their case that Derek Shelton used excessive force against George Floyd and that that excessive force. Is what killed George Floyd on the flip side the defense. Laid out their case that children did exactly as he was trained at the officers were distracted from caring for Floyd because they felt threatened by the angry crowd of bystanders. And that ultimately Floyd died from a combination of his heart condition drug use and adrenaline. Not been knee on his neck what did you think of those competing statements. I thought actually the prosecution did a great job Jerry Blackwell late it all out he used phrases like. That children did not let up he did not get up and he did not do that until someone. Told him to do that even though he knew that Floyd had no calls that he wasn't moving that he wasn't resisting so. I thought the prosecution did an excellent job he laid out the fact that it wasn't anything to do with drugs that had nothing to do with his heart. The reason George Floyd died was because children had hit me on Floyd's neck. I saw that Eric Nelson did a decent job he at least explain. Some of the issues to the jury and he tried to say that there was drugs in his system that at all and he was explaining that there was a heart condition I think it's hard. To get around that video I also think that. He made him at eight and trying to say that the crowd. Diverted. Children attention from caring for Floyd I don't think that went over well so what I had to grade each of the opening. I would give Jerry Blackwell and ate last I would gave Nelson. May be upbeat I think overall the prosecution did a much better job. It seemed almost as if Blackwell anticipated that argument on behalf of the defense though by showing an image. Of the bias standards it seem like he was trying to crap. That viewers and a jury to see you know does this crowd looks threatening to you in a way. But the prosecution as you mention they also wasted no time. Showing that disturbing video of the incident and and and laying it out before showing the videos explaining to all of us. That you're going to see Floyd lose consciousness you're gonna hear him begging for his life here and hear him saying he can't create an as you said repeatedly playing out. Through all of this nine minutes and 29 seconds Derek show been doesn't get up and doesn't let up so. It seemed like this will be the most difficult piece of evidence for the defense to counter in this case. Is no question that video it's going to be hard to counter and that is the reason. Why Eric Nelson should have said something more about that media he should've said look. This is difficult we met in this the other day that. He should've said something about the fact that this video is going to be hard to tolerate and he didn't do that one of the things I think good attorney. Can do at trial is to make sure the jury understands. Look there are points that will be in favor of Mike Klein and there are points that will. Not help my client and you have to address that head on and clearly the world saw that B deal. And Nelson failed to expect that up so that the jury understands. Look it's hard to tolerate but here's our explanation for what you are seeing and he failed to do that. Nan a matter how many times you see that video is difficult to watch it and not have. Some kind of emotional reaction. But oh for the prosecution. It seems their biggest challenge is going to be cause of death we heard both sides talk about that yesterday. The medical examiner has already said that he can't say for sure that Floyd would not have died without that knee on his neck. So how do they prove that children played a big enough role to be guilty of murder or manslaughter without that finding by the medical examiner. You know I think we'll have to see what the physicians say when they get on the stand I liked the fact. That one of the things Blackwell did was explain these are the movements the motion this is what you saw on the video and this is what we call. From a medical standpoint you know ABC XYZ. Dual feat that he having this reaction because the air is not going. To his lungs you we'll see that because. You sop lower Floyd move in a certain direction that's because he's trying to get air back into his blog so I think. We stopped Blackwell. Pretty good job explaining the medical evidence and explaining the fact that had it not been that any Hollywood net died he. Absolutely admitted and I think this was excellent and the jury probably appreciate it. The fact that yes he had at all and his system and yes he's had a heart condition. Or number up years. But none of those things tell him what children was the pressure on his neck. And I think when use heat that actual movements and Lloyd's body and the medical explanation. What is going on at every backing up that video. I think the jury is going to be able to make the connection and that's what they have to do. They have to make that connection that no matter what else within the system no matter what condition his body was in in terms of his heart. It went that knee on the knack that killed him and I think. The opening up Blackwell did was excellent at pointing out look all of this other. Information is smoke and mirrors used -- he was moving in this way because he couldn't Bree and that was only because of the knee on the neck. Can't Blackwell is trying to make the argument that one of the movements we see is him having a seizure which results from. Lack of auction I'm sure gonna hear more from the medical experts as they come on. And testified that we did hear from three witnesses yesterday at 901 dispatcher who reported the incidents was Sargent. After watching a live on a traffic camera a woman who worked at the gas station across the street from where Floyd was pinned to the ground. And at a was one of the first it seems to start recording the incident. And then another bystander trained in martial arts we saw him. On the video analysis piece and he repeatedly insists on that date could hear him on the bystander video insisting that the officers to get off. Of Floyd how important do you think their testimony was yesterday. Well I think two out of three of those witnesses who were excellent I think. Jenna Lee Perry who wouldn't be 911 operator she is important she was important because. Point scene looked and sobbed that the officers. Were holding down to exploit for so long she's that in fact. I thought my screen had frozen. And I think that's an important statement it surprised her that was so long and that is in fact. Why speak call the sergeant to act. Look I'm not sure what's going on I don't want to be it niche or anything but this doesn't look right she's at her in thinks Kate and so I think it was important to call her at the first witness because here you have. Not just a bystander but you have a police operator at 91 want this actor someone who. It's the milieu with authorities and even she thought something was wrong so I thought that that was the good witness to put on this aunt first. The second witness I understand why the prosecution. Put at least Shell Oil are on the stand because she did have one of the first videos. But all my goodness she did not want to be there and it show she was not. Listening very well she wasn't speaking very well she looked at pain stand she had her. Hand on her you know. Ten and didn't want to really be there. Any facts ceased that. I don't really want to be here. And so I don't think that the jury will take her information and do much with it because. She was so cavalier about the whole situation and frankly her her video wasn't that insightful if you asked me act but some of that was Larry some of that was. It was the reflection of that from where she was position. And so I might not have used tempered take police sense she didn't want to be there and her attitudes showed and did Jerry it's going to pick up on that. As far as the third witness Donald Williams was. Excellence and he will continue as we've already reported today. But he will not only witness most of what occurred. But he has all of this expertise as far as a martial arts expert and he understands. What a black hole is and understands what pressure to the neck will do. And the judge allowed much of that information. Into the evidence is so I think that he's going to be a pivotal wit. As for the jury and there were some technical technical difficulties toward the end of the day that cut the live feed is so that they cut the day short we will hear again. From Daryl Williams today as you mentioned Terry Terry Austin great to have you thanks for the announce as we appreciate it. Thank you so much. And remember you can watch the generic show in trial we again will be carrying that live all day it will get started around 10 AM eastern. Right here on ABC news life. And now to the pandemic where the US has passed another grim milestone more than 550000. People have died in this country from Covert nineteen. Now 23 states reporting an increase in cases. But eligibility for the vaccine is quickly expanding as more than 95 million Americans have now received at least one dose Eva pilgrim has more. Exceed eligibility expanding president Joseph Biden announcing that the vast majority of American adults will be able to sign up for the vaccine soon. At least 90%. Of all else in this country. Will be relatively vaccinated part April 19. Just three weeks. As we have vaccines. To speed up vaccinations the administration will open more mass vaccination site. And add 20000 more pharmacies that goal to give most Americans access to a vaccine within five miles of their home. Twelve more states this week making the vaccine available to anyone over sixteen. In Florida where those over forty are eligible Mata Ki young and her family posing showing off their band aids thankful to get the vaccine now we can you know. My mom I haven't had my mom in a year and a new CDC study finds the vaccines work. Researchers followed health care workers and down the vaccines were 90% effective. At preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic disease the study also suggests the vaccines slowed the spread of the virus. But despite all the people getting vaccines the US averaging more than 60000 cases every day. Hospitalizations. Up more than 10% across seventeen states in the last week. And the number of deaths is rising to the CDC director warning of another search Elizabeth. Acts and underwear. Are in dealing I have. We have asked our national or so much promise and all of our. Right yeah. Lewinsky points to a deal just mix of restriction roll backs fast spreading variants and air travel now nearing pre pandemic levels. The president calling on states to reinstate mask mandates sadly. Some of the reckless behavior was seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to com and weeks ahead. The CC directs her warning that younger people are most at risk for death and long term side effects from a new surge that's because so many Americans over the age of 65. Have already been vaccinated. I had parent will take the good news story can find it pilgrim thank you. And while more Americans are booking flights some people overseas are having trouble coming home. I think as Americans who test positive for coded on international trips can't come back until they get a negative test. RG a Benitez has a closer look at some of those stranded Americans and other coping. This morning Americans returning to the skies in droves anxious to traffic. American Airlines just one of the carrier's sing a massive spike. As much of the 400%. Increase in bookings compared to last year. The CDC is still urging people not to travel in the US you don't need a negative test to leave the country. What you do need one to come back home. It's a lesson some are learning the hard way. Antonio Delgado and his wife Shelley whirring carbo celebrating their fortieth anniversary. When he tested positive on his first trip during the pandemic. We write at a hotel there will be more. And industry tune. Tuxedo top anybody go straight to your room. Delgado fourteen in his hotel room for seven days before testing negative. CDC guidelines issued in January saying Americans who test positive overseas. Cannot come back to the US until they test negative. Quarry nod was on his honeymoon with his wife police show in Revere -- Mexico when he got the news. We came back to our room after beating at the school down to Tony that I tested positive. In. At first initial reaction was. Becky at right lead and you'll sicker anything at all. He had tested positive on the fifth day of their trip and also couldn't come back to the US. And there's no sign of any travel slow down anytime soon airlines are adding more and more flights to beach destinations. Just yesterday united added flights in May to Mexico the Caribbean and central and South America. On Monday the CDC director asking people to hold law. You're just all of there. And so I don't have any talk a lot longer to get vaccinated. Some hotels are betting Americans will travel anyway some covering the additional cost if you have to extend your stay if you test positive on vacation. Something Korean unleash a mud rely. There was one last thing that we had to worry about that's for sure we are created though it. Wary about. Meanwhile American airline says that it made the most money during the pandemic. Just within the last seven days and they expect to fly all of their planes by name. Diane given eat says thank you. And police are warning about a spike in carjackings across the country and one of the latest incidents to DC teens were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. After allegedly using a stun gun on an over each driver causing a crash that killed him. By the pandemic could play a major role in these kinds of incidents. After the break. Welcome back the US is seeing a rise in carjacking after two more thirteen year olds were arrested in DC in connection with two separate armed carjackings. That is comes just days after two teens were charged with felony murder. After allegedly using a stun gun on a 66 year old who were each driver causing a crash that ultimately killed him. Here's ABC news correspondent aerial Russia with more. This morning law enforcement warning of an alarming spike in carjackings nationwide. In Los Angeles Monday a suspect stealing a car colliding with another vehicle then slamming into a tree. And earlier this month personal sports scattered eight Portnoy was shooting a video on the streets of Chicago. Catching a car theft in progress on camera back I just are carjacked in January a carjacking suspect assaulting a woman at a merrily gas station and then taking off. And now authorities across the country tracking a disturbing trend during the pandemic. A growing number of carjackings perpetrated by teenagers two female suspects just thirteen and fifteen years old. Charged with felony murder and armed carjacking in Washington DC after they allegedly used a stun gun on 66 year old who were eats driver Mohammed Anwar causing a crash that led to his death is. More than tragic I don't even know that that word. Describes what happened this senseless. And just days after that horrifying incident to thirteen year old also arrested in DC in connection with two separate armed carjackings. Authorities say with more kids at home and un supervised during the pandemic these crimes are skyrocketing. In my opinion and the rise was caused by. Basically America's shutting down because a cold indicators a lot more opportunity a lot more free time on their. N.'s the number of carjackings in Washington DC doubling from 142. To 345. In 28 when he the same in Chicago where authorities say carjackings reached a rate of about four per day and in Minneapolis 400 in five carjackings reported in 20/20. That's triple the previous year Minneapolis police saying they have seen a disproportionate number of juvenile involved. Indies crying. You don't think about the future really that consequence of this is just like one thing leads to another. And so people get hurt people I. And Diana authorities say carjackings can happen anywhere but the most common places are gas stations ATMs angle rises. Experts say if you are approached you should give up your car and get as far away as possible. Your car can be replace you can't. Guy and skidded nice tale rash F thank you and now let's take a look at today's science and technology headlines here's Monaco's are acting. In today's set bites T-Mobile is ending it's a live TV service just five months after launching at the T vision streaming bundles are going away at the end of April. Instead T-Mobile is partnering with YouTube TV and Milo for its live TV services. Boston they enix is showing off Strachan knew robot built to work in warehouses. It features a Smart revert to move items at a promotional video the Berber shown removing the company's famous dog robot from a box. Stretch is expected to be sold commercially next year. And a powerful vocal long hard has brought in big bucks the guard went for nearly 3121000. Dollars. In a recent eBay auction as a special rating which basically means. It is in mint condition it's being called mobile on single most important part. In existence busier tech I stand I'd have to find my Pope one cards there's somewhere in my mom's basement. Act DO. Lot of cleanup politicos are update thank you. And it was another wild night in college basketball happen the men's final four is set after wins by Houston and Baylor. We'll now face each other over the weekend. But the real excitement came in the women's tournament thanks in part to the UConn Huskies. We'll break it all down after the break. Welcome back the final four is nearly sent for both the men's and women's college basketball tournaments. We saw some nail byters last night and after tonight we'll get to know who keeps dancing will read has more. Overnight the final four taking shape in the men's and women's NCAA torn and it's it's. Twelve seed Oregon State turning back into a pumpkin on their road to the final four the beavers Cinderella story ending Tim markets Sasser and number two Houston. It. The cougars back in the final four for the first time in 36 years. Also making history number one seed Baylor with the help of star Dave young Mitchell today defeating Arkansas and now headed to the final four for the first time ever. In arguably the game of the year in either torn it. The UConn Huskies storming back to beat the Baylor Lady Bears. Sealing their win with a controversial no foul call in the final seconds they even have LeBron James outrage. Freshman phenom page backers leading Connecticut to their thirteenth straight final four appearance. The team having some fun with legendary coach geno Horry have a post game since. Yeah still. And in the women's night capped Arizona making program history with their win. Kerry McDonald scoring 33 points sending the wildcats to their first ever final four. Diane tonight for the men its USC get zag and then UCLA Michigan. Out of the remaining six teams whoever wins it's going to have been a long time coming Baylor has never been here before. And the most recent winner out of the group is UCL a all the way back in 1995. Diane. Packets busted will Reeve thank you. And now let's check in with Kenneth Milton who's in Minneapolis covering Derek Sheldon trial candid good morning what's expected today. Diane date you'll start were an emotional day wind endit. We're witness a doll Williams strong testimony from the man who happen to be walking by its Minneapolis police officer Dick Sheridan was digging his knee into Georgia boy's neck last year. It just so happens he was trained in mixed martial arts and wrestling. Any testified how he yelled out at children as he tried to get them to stop using what he called a blood Gerald Williams told the court he's slowly dissolve Floyd fade away. Joseph with the bits will have their turn with this witness if they choose this. Today prosecutors will continue to move this trial along trying to prove that the former officer's actions were not normal police policy. Outside the court or demonstrations are planned just Peter Cahill has been serious about transparency. During this trial how serious. Yesterday when the court fees went down the public couldn't seem so the judge recess but today. Diane. Right Kenneth thanks for that. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana cedar remember we will have live coverage of the Derek show than trial. As testimony is scheduled to resume in just a little while we'll see them stay safe.

