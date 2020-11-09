Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Death toll climbs from disastrous wildfires in the West

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming invest in today's update as we head into the fall doctor found she's warning that the fight against corona virus this far from over. I just think he needs are hunkered down and get through this fall and winter because it's not go to be easy. The CDC is now predicting as many as 2171000. American lives could be lost to -- nineteen by the beginning of October. Now we're learning what a new study found about adults testing positive and dining at restaurants. Also ahead new details about the murder of army specialist Vanessa Guillen after she disappeared from Fort Hood in April. How the prime suspect was able to escape the military base before taking his own life and what the secretary of the army is saying about the investigation now. And on this nineteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks were remembering the nearly 3000 lives lost. Memorials are taking place this morning from ground zero here in New York to the Pentagon and Shanksville Pennsylvania. We're live in lower Manhattan. But we begin with those deadly wildfires in the west they now killed more than twenty people. The August complex fire is now the largest wildfire in California's history scorching more than 740000. Acres. Smoke from the fires turn the skies in California an organ blood red. And an organ alone more than 500000. People more than 10% of the State's population. Have been forced to evacuees. Evacuate excuse me ABC news' chief national correspondent Matt dodman is there. This morning at least 23 dead as wildfires ravaged West Coast those fires laying siege outside Portland. The city's mayor declaring an emergency and evacuation orders are in place in suburbs submerged in that eerie orange right now Portland with the worst air quality of any major city. On earth. The National Guard moving in port systems. All aboard in cities are under those eerie orange skies and across the state more than half a million people forced to flee their homes. Southeast of Salem Christophe. I drove through some pretty big dreams like her cousin friend again engulfed. And my car Jimmy the tires and proper something you know. He managed to save his wife the search teams soon brought back the devastating news his twelve year old son Wyatt in white's grandmother Peggy. We're no longer missing they had done together in the fire. The fires in the Medford area destroying about 600 homes there's regions of the state who are not getting assistance from. I'm because there is doomed there's somebody out there in the coming days investigators are gonna begin sifting through this debris by hand. And he can see what a daunting task that is. This goes on street after street block after block. 600 homes entire development incinerated. In California over three million acres burned. A single fire their fire about the size of Rhode Island. Working hard times if you kill. These wildfires have burned a record three million acres this year alone that's more than 26 times what it burned by this point last year. Fire crews are stretched thin some of been working nonstop for nearly a month. It's is its share parent pronounced. It's just playing. John misty early seeing the destruction at her parents' home in this facetime call with our Sacramento affiliate TX DVR. At first she honesty feared the worst but appearance later found safe staying at a casino. In Washington State fire claiming the life will be one year old Bibi and badly burning his parents 600000 acres have burned their. Days alone that's more than in any in tiger year except for 2015. The town of mold and destroyed the governor now seeing the culprit is climate change. We talk about this is a wild fires. I think we have to start thinking their moral climate fires here cluttered fired because that's where it create the conditions that makes them so explosive. It's incredible to look out over this landscape of ashen twisted metal now law enforcement believes that this particular fire. May have been human caused and they are investigating this is a possible RC. There's been rumor on social media day and T for somehow started these fires law enforcement across the state have knocked that down. Now we still do have red flag warnings on the western part of the state up until the end of the day so it's going to be a very tense next twelve hours or so. It's a plea Elsa folks have to worry about is the air quality. The city's. In the world with the worst air quality right now are Portland San Francisco and Seattle's that something that. People are gonna be concerned about again going to be a very long few days here and many months of cleanup ahead. For the folks here in Phoenix and south or Diane. Matt Gutman an organ Forrest thanks Matt. Today marks nineteen years since the 9/11 terror attacks took the lives of nearly 3000. People in this country. Every year we remember what happened and we remember those victims with a message never forget. The pandemic will not stop that but this year's anniversary ceremony will be a bit different from years past agent anchored is in lower Manhattan with more on that. Aging good morning the ceremony at ground zero is set to begin in just a little while how will it compare to previous years. What we think about the times they were in right now this sad time of this unity and isolation. 9/11 is a chance for the country to really come together. And a lot of people here are hoping to remember and mark that date with the same somberness that same intention as previous years though as you mentioned. The ceremonies have changed it will be socially distant. Due to the corona virus concerns. And there will not be a life reading of the names this is a first. For the memorial there will not be any light reading of the names of those nearly 3000 victims instead it will be a pre recorded reading. Of those names and the museum's director says. That also there will be a re opening of the memorial museum for families today she says it's the right moment to open. An Adrian normally that area would be full of people who lost a loved one and just those coming to pay their respects. What's it expected to be like there this morning. Well right now behind as we have seen a lot of news media crews we've seen. A few quiet observers were the official event but. There's a second event here in lower Manhattan minute it's being held by one of the firefighters who raced again to stabilize even solar and they. Tunnel to towers foundation. Holding an event at the exact same time as the official memorial. And vice president pens and vice president former vice president Joseph Biden are expected to attend. Both events but a lot of families. Very disheartened that their names of the victims of family members that they knew and loved debate never want to forget. Are not going to be read live at the up tunnels to tower that they will be reading the names of the victims in real time. An aging it's not the only controversy unfortunate surrounding this year's ceremony that the towers of light tribute that we see every year. It was almost canceled this year but public backlash. Seems to have saved did what happened in what's the plan now. Well originally the memorial and Abby foundation surrounding the museum saying that because of corona virus they did not want to house. This beautiful light tribute that somebody around new York and around the country. Have come to really look forward to you they received so much backlash even Governor Cuomo being criticized for not stepping in sooner. They have decided she would indeed hold. This beautiful tribute to The Two Towers and the lights will shine brightly. From here in lower Manhattan into the sky starting at dusk tonight into dawn tomorrow morning Diane I will be looking out for. For those age and anchored in lower Manhattan Forrest thanks Adrian let's check in a few in little bit. And as we remember one tragedy today also marks a milestone in another it is six months to the day since the World Health Organization declared the corona virus outbreak a pandemic. The CDC is now projecting 2171000. Americans will be dead from cold mid nineteen by the beginning of October. A college campuses are struggling to contain the spread at Miami of Ohio cases have climbed by a thousand in just two weeks. And elicited this response when officers broke up a house party. There's an idea I've never seen this before there's an input on the computer that you tested positive for children this one was a school news call a week ago. Kris Versteeg quarantining death on on the house. Outs planned on my house. Meanwhile a new CDC study reveals adults who tested positive for -- nineteen were twice as likely to have reported eating at a restaurant within fourteen days in getting sick. Compared to those who tested negative. And Democrats blocked the republicans' slim down relief proposal in the senate saying the 300 billion dollar bill isn't enough. Democrats slammed what they called poison pills like taxpayer help for students to attend private schools. And a lawsuit shield for businesses. Unemployment benefits of 300 dollars a week were part of that proposal but stimulus checks were left out. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says he hopes the Democrats will get back to the table. And president trump is firing back over recordings from his interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward. In the recordings the president admits to downplaying the threat of crown a virus and the president made his case at a rally in Michigan last night after being grilled by reporters in the briefing room. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran is tracking it all in Washington. Overnight president trump reveling in front of a throng of supporters at a rally in the battleground state of Michigan. It. Telling the mostly mast wasn't not socially distance grounded when it comes to the pandemic he played it perfectly they want. Come out and screening people dying wish that. Now. We did it just the right way but earlier in Washington trump struggled to contain the fallout after recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward revealed. Did in the early days of the outbreak keep purposely downplayed the threat of the virus. To always play it down I still like playing it down. Because I don't wanna get a panic. The president now faces hard questions including this one from ABC's Jonathan Karl why did you lie to the American people. And why should we trust what you us. Terrible question and the phraseology. And in line what I said is we have to become what I said it's a very serious problem. And it's always a serious problem. That doesn't mean I'm gonna jump up and down in the air and start seeing people you guys the president tried to shift the blame to Bob Woodward. If Bob Woodward thought. What I said was bid. Then he should have immediately right after I sent it. Gone out to the authority so they can prepare and let him know in a sixty minutes interview warlord pointed out that it's the president who's accountable to the American people. This is the tragedy. A president of the United States has a duty new war. The public will understand that put its stake it's a feeling that they're not getting the truth and you going down that path. Deceit can come over. President drug former national security advisor turned critic John Bolton says this could cost the president the election. I think it's just absolutely striking have a clear he is on these tapes to Woodward. From his appreciation. For how dangerous that corona virus was. Compared to what he was saying publicly at the top and that coming out of his own mouth. I think I think this could could be that wouldn't it nearly did the point where the in the campaign hands and Joseph Biden is arguing the president's actions have already cost thousands of American lives. This cause people to die he didn't do a damn thing think about it. Think about what he did not do and it's almost criminal. At that rally in Michigan president trumped compared his response to the pandemic to what. Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill were doing in World War II is saying that he was just trying to tell the country keep calm. And carry on his critics of course say. That Americans showed in world war two and other crises. That they can handle the truth and that it might have saved lives. Diane. Terry Moran for us thanks Harry. And president trump dismissed a whistle blower complaint from a top Homeland Security official who claimed the trump administration. Trek to censor or manipulate intelligence for political purposes. And the whistle blower alleges the president's appointees ordered him to downplay Russian efforts to interfere in the coming election trump calls the complaint a disgrace. No I haven't seen his editor of the vaguely so blow like the one we had so this is politics and it's a disgrace. But as Chad world body the one that went on the. Now the government is leveling new accusations of Russian interference among those named is a man identified as a Russian agent who met with president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with more on that. This morning stunning new accusations I guess a Ukrainian lawmaker. Andre dirt catch who's worked alongside the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani the Treasury Department is now sanctioning under catch claim that he's been an actor Russian agent for over a decade who maintained close connection would Russian intelligence services. It is truly alarming that the president's personal lawyer is working closely. Randy known Russian agent with ties to Russian intelligence Giuliani joining forces were her cash in an effort to root out the entire probe into Russian interference and feed the 2016 presidential campaign and was a hoax. My goal here is just one simple goal and that is to defend. The president of the United States individually. Against. The original false charges are Russian collusion. But authorities haven't developed evidence that Giuliani. Was apparently collaborating with the enemy according to the Treasury Department in recent months Dirk has has been trying to illegally undermined the upcoming 20/20 US election accusing Dirk cast of spreading false and unsubstantiated narratives about US officials authorities say this past spring -- has released a series of heavily edited audio tapes decide to interfere in the US presidential race some of those tapes attempting to smear democratic candidate Joseph Biden. And his son hunter. This thing with ABC news Giuliani said he met Dirk has long after he began investigating Biden and his sons saying Dirk has had no firsthand information. I can't Thomas Forrest thanks Pierre. And we are learning new details about the murder of army specialist Vanessa Guillen who disappeared from the Fort Hood army base in April. And an ABC news investigation is revealing new information about the prime suspect in her murder are John Quinones has more. This morning army specialist of an us against family keeps fighting for justice over her brutal murder. And now a new details are emerging about how the suspect accused of killing her. Was able to escape. From a military base Guillen now twenty year old Houston native disappeared from Fort Hood in April her body finally found on June 30 after he ends murder the prime suspect specialist Alan Robinson was kept under watch on Fort Hood to buy an unarmed escort. While a case against him was being built. Few months after the murder news broke that human remains have been found Robinson watched news reports on a cell phone he. He's watching this on his cellphone. And sound he fleece some Howell Robinson got past. His escort the guard gives chase they get some of Oracle and he'd leave sport hasn't. Somehow Robinson. Managed to obtain a gun he'd. Pulls a gun out and he ends his life he dies by suicide Robinson's escape and death shocking Venice this family. The military still searching for a motive for her murder. With so many unanswered questions around the Vanessa Guillen case we've come here to the Pentagon to sit down with the secretary of the army to get some answers. Brian nice feature. Yeah he's cute on the day that bonuses remains were found specialist Robinson is put under the watch of an unarmed escort. How does the prime suspect in bonuses disappearance. Escaped from a military base somehow get ahold of is a gun and then killed himself. I don't have enough information to truly understand the specifics of what happened at that moment. The DM family has been robbed of their day in court with her daughter's killer because he's dead now. How he explained. We we have to find answers and ruled people count will there ever be justice from an us against. And I don't know. Tonight on 20/20 will have a lot more questions for the US secretary of the army at the heart of it all is how could all this alleged harassment. All these deaths all these disappearances. Happen in a place where soldiers are supposed to feel the safest. Within the gates of a US military installation. Diane. John Quinones Forrest thanks Jon and you can see John's full report I am Vanessa on 20/20 tonight at 9:8 central on ABC. The former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd will appear in court today for a hearing. The four X cops are asking for separate trials as they each try to defend their role in Floyd's death Alex present me hapless with more on that now it's good morning. Qaeda and the four former officers accused in the George Ford case are expected to be in court for a hearing that. It's expected to be jam packed with the number of motions from both the prosecutor and the various defense attorneys now. Among the motions expected to be discussed will Derek show been seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck. And the other three former officers charged with aiding and abetting show but be tried together or separately. Also a motion for a change of venue and several motions involving the rules for selecting a potential jury. Now the judge has already set a tentativeness start date for march 8. I'm 22 anyone. For a trial Diane. Right Alex Perez thank you. And football is back the defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs beat think Houston Texans in last night's season opener. By a score of 34 to twenty. But the biggest moment came before the game even started players from both teams lined up together joining arms. During a moment of silence dedicated to social justice and the fight for equality. Some in the crowd booed. And here's some cheered as well the Texas star JJ watt. Called the boos unfortunate he says the only thing involved in that moment was two teams coming together to show unity. About 161000 fans roughly 22% capacity attended the game in person some more spread out. Some didn't crowd together and start cheering at times some had masks some did not. A despite the strange circumstances chief cornerback Patrick mahomes man put it best when he said it's good to be back. And sticking with football Dallas cowboy star quarterback Jack press Scott has revealed he's battling depression. After his older brother died by suicide earlier this year Marcus Moore has the latest on his struggle and the unexpected backlash. Dallas Cowboys quarterback dec press Scott speaking out about mental health revealing he's been battling depression and anxiety since earlier this year. All throughout this quarantine in this all season a study expands and emotions I've never saw before com. Anxiety for the main one and then obviously a couple of days before more brother. Pass I would say I started experiencing depression then know necessarily what I was going to room to to say the least. Indeed emotional conversation on it doubtful grandin singer the 27 year old NFL star also revealing. His older brother died by suicide in April and how he struggled to make sense of it. It's such a big heart. Tom I'll never get another hug in my life like the ones he gave when he was my best friend and as much as you wanna ask why as much is this an and I know my brother. And as we said he had a lot of burdens on and what we go through. There's always going to be too much for ourselves and maybe too much trees and one or two people were never. Never too much. Four commute. It after the candid interview fox sports whole skip Bayless criticized press Scott for showing vulnerability. Saying it hurts its ability to be a good leader they're all looking to you to be their CEO to be in charge of the football team. Because of all that. I don't have sympathy for him going public with. I got depressed. Fox sports quickly denounced his remarks in a statement saying quote we are proud of dec press cut for publicly revealing his struggle. We do not agree with skip Bayless is opinion on undisputed this morning we have addressed the significance of this matter with skip. And how his insensitive comments were was seat put the quarterback was quickly on the receiving end of an outpouring of support. Mike from Cleveland cavs Kevin Love who is been open about his own mental health tweeting. Jim hourly expressing will lead to young men and women of every demographic to feel less alone and express themselves openly. Press cut telling reporters on Thursday he is committed to being open. No matter how big of a person you are a few. If you're not. Mentally healthy if you and I think in the right way and then do not build a lead people the right way. And I am here in Dallas the community has rallied around press Scott and sports columnists here have they have come to his defense. As he prepares his team for their first game of the season this weekend certainly a remarkable. A moment captured on video and and a reminder to all of us. That are these athletes are indeed real people Diane. Have a reminder of that and a conversation about mental health in this country. In general Marcus a powerful moment their thank you. On the September 11 we continue to honor the nearly 3000 people who lost their lives nineteen years ago on this day. Memorials are happening all over the country today and I want to go back to our aging banker who's in lower Manhattan force this morning Adrian. We know that this year we'll look a bit different than others because of the pandemic. The people are still honoring all of those live loss they're still remembering what happened nineteen years ago. What's the scene like down their right now. Well it's interesting Dan because you think in a year where corona virus sideline so many things. It would almost be inevitable that memorials would even be affected how ever. A lot of people including the family members of those victims are saying that even cove in nineteen should not. Sideline. Keep remembering that never forget sentiment here in new York and around the world now we know that there are two events going on there's the official events at the nine elevenths memorial and museum. And then there's another event adjacent to that the reason why tunnel to towers and organization dedicated to a firefighter who was falling during that. Deadly day. Has actually decided to read the names of the victims out loud the official memorial decided because of corona virus concerns. They would not read those names out loud but we do know this at the museum's director says that this was the right time to honor this victim and re opened a museum today. Stick with. We can get beyond tragedy. That's the message here and I think opening now. At this moment it's even more meaningful for this city and for this nation where we're back. And this nation this city will be back we will get beyond this. And the museum's director also saying that the museum will reopen to the public tomorrow for the first time in six months Diane. And we're seeing a live look at mayor bill to Bosnia down there at the site at ground zero. Adrian I want I want to take off your reporter had first second and put on your author had can I know you just wrote a book about kindness. And we've seen so much to visit in this country and one of the things that sticks out in the aftermath of 9/11 was how we came together at a country as a country and I'm curious if you think. That this anniversary might do something for that this year as well. I am going to speak to the words Stephen Stiller used as his Montero while he was still living on earth. He said while there is time to get it was very inspired racing Francis and I think that's what a lot of people feel today that we have precious time your honor. But Steve good for each other Diane Saul let's hope that's the message that comes true today again. The morial is happening all throughout the country and all of those sites where people lost their lives this is just one of those ceremonies happening. Adrian banker will be covering up for us throughout the morning an injury and thanks for that report today. And on this day of remembrance we hope you all at home. Are having your own moment as well and and however you do that's remember what happened nineteen years ago and remember those victims who lost their lives and now we're gonna go over. To our partners here in new York at our station WABC for their continuing live coverage. Of September 11 remembered thanks for watching.

