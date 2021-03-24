Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Disturbing new details about Colorado shooter

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update we're learning some disturbing new details about the mass shooting. At a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. According to the arrest affidavit it suspects methodically marched through the store. And parking lot where witnesses say he shot an elderly man then quote stood over him and shot him multiple additional times. Police officer Eric Talley the first responder on the scenes. Was killed as he ran toward the gunfire as police cruiser is now a growing makeshift memorial outside the police station. Authorities also say the suspects 21 year old Ahmad Alyssa has purchased the day our style weapon only a week before. Now president Biden is pressing congress to act on gun control. I don't need to wait another minute. Let alone an hour. To take common sense steps post save lives in the future and urge my colleagues. In the house and senate to act. The Democrats face an uphill battle they'll need support from at least ten Republicans in the senate. Soccer star Megan were Pino is set to testify before congress today about the gender pay gap. The Fino has long advocated for equal pay for female athletes and use a national teams World Cup victory. To draw attention to disparities in pay between the US men's teams and women's team. I'm later in the day president Biden and the First Lady will host an event with the US women's soccer team. To mark equal payday which symbolizes. How far into the year the average woman has to work in order to turn what the average man turns. In the previous year. Senecal jury has now been seated in the trial of Derek Shelton the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Attorney spent eleven days questioning potential jurors on everything from racial inequalities of the justice system. To the black lives matter movement and whether they had formed any preconceived opinion about children's guilt or innocence. Chauvinist charged with second degree unintentional murder second degree manslaughter and third degree murder charges reinstated after an appeal. Show it has pleaded not guilty to those charges ABC news level have gavel to gavel coverage of the trial once testimony begins. Opening statements are scheduled for next Monday marsh may ninth. And we'll have those right here on ABC news life. The Department of Education is holding a virtual event today titled the national safe school reopening summit. President Biden the First Lady vice president Harris the education secretary. And the CDC director are just some of those set to speak today among other things officials are expected to announce the immediate release of 81 billion dollars for K through twelve schools. And an additional 41 billion dollars when state submit reopening plants. Let's bring in ABC news medical contributor from Boston Children's Hospital doctor John Brownstein. For more on this site to browse an education secretary Miguel Cardona made some news today saying that he believes virtually all schools will be able to reopen. In the fall how critical do you think this new funding will be to that effort and why don't fall why not sooner. It. Two great question that thanks to antennae we have seen that were reopening many parts this is happening right now that schools have been writing arm. There is the need for critical support gifts in stock index options and in person live learning. And just should address these issues here academics social emotional mental health needs of our students. So did these funds are gonna really how they're gonna do its funds to the cities to get it person learning going. But there are some barriers to getting dotted it here antisense hard for its rules to absorb all those funds any. The reality is that students are ready half. Passes nifty gaps in their learning and experience significant setback. So yeah two months into this administration we still have millions of children. They're still learning at home such frequency by taking this arm as the primary issue. But its duties and serious person the school's underlying issues with the unions which -- tools release sent properly and that is why in some cases and the only happening all. Carrigan live contact there's a let's start with the gas that you mentioned in learning about an administration is expected to announce plans. To develop high quality summer learning to help the most vulnerable children who suffered from those gaps in learning so how critical do you think that is. To helping students is to not fall behind and how important is that keeping students at their level. Yeah. This is a big part of the planet earth is a creation of a summer learning. Enrichment program. Weird and it was 16%. Karen heard worried that their kids or her Stacy sat and it is especially true for minority communities that it stays that beauty is in this ten day. And so the summer presented to serve your key opportunity to accelerate learning. It's about new avenues for CEG Steve together not just in learning that it in activities that you know the center rather broad to their development. Source colossus instructional sir TVs are formed by. It's all in Brindisi in stock to gather some Waldholtz it is certain advanced Spanish and history to see that there is focused on students have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic because those are the ones that are really sort of left behind over this past year. Personally and you mentioned the challenges for schools and the unions have a whole things complicated you know vaccines are approved for kids yet. The buildings in many cases are very old and some teachers' unions. Are expressing concerns about social distance seeing an aging school bus drivers out what point do you determine it's safe enough. Yeah this is words really complicated because it's not just primary you know. Our social doesn't change verses speculation it's it's a layered approach wiesel and a lot of this. It's about you know what you do and cancellations and you keep the windows open can eat you social distancing Massey of course is part of it. Testing seeding activities outdoors. Of course we want our eyes teachers I also think it's about communication there is so much here Aaron parents are around. Overturned in person Lawrence is there needs to be sort of a partnership in education about. CEO course. And then of course did the jurisdictions need to support to figure out these configurations of her calls it's not just about dumping a lot of money on to their place for how we support him to figure this out. Much from sixty to three feet what does that do in terms of changing our ability to reopen. Vaccines are going to be critical and I'm very excited that vaccines and start to be available for Oakland twelve and over and into the fall I'll need a big difference. Of course are younger kids Halloween audited 20/20 one it's we can't count of vaccines to get us our and in person alerted don't want. And then when you look at remote learning hybrid learning gaps in learning plus. Just a trauma of the whole thing particularly for kids who saw a loved one gets sick or may be lost someone. You we hear a lot about the academics here but what can parents loved ones and administrators. Due to help support kids not just academically but emotionally. Yes you know this is such an important part he is often is sort of not the hyper focus issue that we think about you know because of course that's his goal in the power. The co leaders are elderly population doesn't need to haul impacts are Sosa's here. You know we have kids that are changing the routine breaks never continuity of learning missing significant life advanced. And you are our our students first you know I didn't suddenly suffering depression eating disorders he neglected so. Yeah casinos would often be seen in schools that they are getting nest because the students and Arkansas also of course you know what we're encouraging parents abused him try to maintain that structure. Talk to your children about how to cope with fear and anxiety. Keeping their only communication is so critical. Helping excellent fuel I think control as possible encouraging socialization and in keeping active. There's also hunter pure asking you to maintain their own anxiety is slow because you know that. It's something that will sort of sitting here moving to our kids as well horn are also feeling you know if you can secure where we are so are actually how. Have incurred CDC has three separate calls on their website about how. Uninsured that are our kids are are are being treated for their emotional and mental well being so I don't encourage everybody check of the CDC resources. RTC's are God's. Karen good to know doctor John Brownstein it's always great to talk to you thank you thank you. And small businesses have taken a huge hits during the pandemic when we come back shark thanks Barbara Corcoran is gonna join us live. Did tell us how she's helping them stay afloat. Stay with us. Welcome back small businesses have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic many have been forced to shut down and others. Are on the brink of closing their doors for good but as more Americans get vaccinated in state start to ease restrictions. There could be some light at the end of the tunnel shark tanks Barbara Corcoran is here but some advice for small businesses trying to navigate. This pandemic farmer good morning thank you so much for being here. Thank you very much for having me appreciate it says so tell me what should showing small businesses be doing right now. That things are slowly starting to reopen. Really should be anticipating that they will definitely reopen and they should have ruled it ducks in order and know exactly residential can't. And how they going use everything. Because people who are now wait and just have a reaction. To things slowly improving our defining competitors are gonna be there faster. So part of the a rhyme and reason of our business unusual seminar see at webinar series pardon me. Sponsored by eighteen T businesses too well equipped these. Entrepreneur or is. Where exhausted from last year struggle and make sure that they see what's happening right now and they get ready for. No we've seen a lot of temporary changes obviously with the pandemic but how do you think it's changed the way businesses. And especially small businesses function long term. Well it had to be able to them. Totally change a model to respond to the new customer. When you're in business you never really in charge customers in charge is they don't like kids they disappear if they buy from someone else. You see I'm happy with you polity serious or how you deliver your goods. They just quietly go on to someone else what's interesting about this pandemic. These customers left in mass the business is that they were accustomed to buying from not because they had a choice in the matter but they had to do. Buying very differently I mean I don't know how it is exactly on the street where you live. But almost every shop that I think we gene jeweled my buying local businesses that I believe in supporting. Most of them went out of business and now I am 95%. On online shoppers. It's not about bush Stuart changing so much it's a story needing a change should the reaction of the actual customer. Which means taking business from brick and mortar totally online where most of this hills and are being one. And that's why I think this seminar again is so useful because most small businesses have not made that change. And if they wait another three months to wake up to the fact that they need the new technologies do business. To compete with big competitors who already air onto it did not going to be around to be in business and so AT&T of course a trusted technology advisor. And they should just be recommending an only recommend those technology changes needed. It's so many bizarre buying everything in its crazy they don't have the money and they don't have the wherewithal. So we hope to really guide people in those resources in every way that we can and can't so hard to navigate that space that I asked things start to reopen now. It is a good time to start a business. How is the best timed let me tell you why. Every time I had a bad market. Raising my own business for different reasons why our market basically drop dead I didn't think how could hold on until the following week. And yet it was at the darkest hour that they lose switch. Almost like you're matching it. And when it switched my competitors were gone. Not that I would wish them ill not that I love them but I was wishing and go out of business but the rank sentence. The customer and changed my customers ready for a whole new kind of service a whole new face a whole new business and you just walk right into those spots so it is is a good time to start a business is never been a better time. But looking at a from the outside most people would think I should wait it out and see how it pans out. When you waited out to see how it pans out the large rivals in your business the ones you gonna have to learn to compete with. Are out of them aren't spending their money in the had a lot of muscle to spend. And you can grow your business quickly but now you have that's short window of opportunity. Of six to eight months when you don't come out of the gate warrant. And have far less competition and nobody spending and money to compete with you. Quite yet. And that first impression counts for so much now have barber as an investor though. What kind of businesses are you paying attention to as we start to come out of this pandemic. Flying I don't approach it like a left brain kind of way you would think that I stay well transportation is going to be big. The that he they travel business overall the entertainment is going to be big people in them make up for lost time. I totally believe that. But when it comes to buying into a business whether it be a shark tanker independently of shark tank. I keep my line the ball the ball is the nature of the entrepreneur or. How Smart are they how much risk killing tapes how much of a gut do they have to go to the bad times again and again and keep popping up in showing up. And when I can land an apple and simply choose individuals vs businesses I always make money. Every time I left my letter bringing Kate can't think well this Linksys are battening cents. It's never weird that game is played it's always totally dependent on the individual. If you see businesses had had enormous success it's never because there in the great space technology of course squeeze in there. But 99% of those businesses were heading by individuals. That could see the future and act on her own gut instincts have moved quickly when others couldn't. And so it's C individual lists the name of the game that's entirely what I eastern mess today. And starting today you mentioned your webinar series is completely free and as of today you're actually extending that it calls business and usual. And it it aims to help small businesses succeed in this rapidly changing environments and tell us a little more. About the course you reference knowing what's in your tool can't so what is there when you hold entrepreneurs get out of this problem. We have known this song many things that go into building a successful business in each of those elements have been stressed out in the last year. This it almost has not allow that ability if you haven't tecumseh before. But now it's different. Some of the tools that every grain of children or needs now more than ever is how do you hired the right people back. Would you not hire them back to hire new people as business starts to. As a business starts to poll. Forward and what team do you motivate those people you know the business owners are mistrustful of the economy as are the employees. They're not walking into jobs today like they won't judge she years ago believing they would have the job six concept. Everyone's mistrust or how he assured them on. What do you communicate to your customer no matter what you businesses that you have safety protocols that they come first that you worried about cleanliness. And how do you communicate that and then also how do you even get the attention on the customer to let them know that your restaurant just open. There are many restaurants in my neighborhood that I reopen it and we're all in the habit of seeing the same aside and assume when next closed. But the Smart restaurants are thinking of the gimmick to get people in. They re doing something in his signing Gina it's changing the color. Be bringing they have stepped onto the street handing out menus. It's a people that are really aggressively thinking that they can assume that people just of course know they're in business again. It just doesn't happen that way. Part of the reason we're doing the seminar is because there's so many tricks of the trade that every entrepreneur who were. Can use in cross fertilize from one industry to another. And then laughed thinking about it and it stuck like it's genius ideas. But it's to wake people up and think what can you try here's a menu of fifty things what's invests in and try to get your business. Back in high gear because is so much to be gained great now is a one time opportunity when a large competitors are still asleep not spending money new millionaires Hewlett market. And so. That's what's important in the seminar he just people on eight Barbara dot com and if you can attend it at 2 o'clock today. No problem the first twelve are on demand is for life seminars to follow whenever you care watch them but you'll. Get a lot out of them I have no doubt about that Barbara I love your optimism after a year hearing so much pessimism there is so great to have you on thank you. My pleasure nicest islands islands he really likewise. And as stimulus checks go out to millions of Americans want or needing help the most may have the hardest time getting it the homeless. For the fix that problem advocates around the country are working hard to make sure people living on the streets have a way to get that much needed relief. ABC's Mary out sparks has that story. Tricia Leigh says she has not had any luck so far collecting what of those stimulus checks offered from the federal government during the pandemic. Although she at her son are facing incredibly hard times. For the past year she's lived on and off the streets in downtown Chicago after she lost her job and her apartment. She says she tried to sign up online for that paid net public libraries closed figuring out the right forms Felton possible. It's very hard when you're self Don you have your minutes on it whatever your advice you can't call that you can contact him. Still after all the efforts another roadblock I thought I would prove that they now need that is that fewer troops. And then because I didn't have that Jessica Huntington. And I testament to the people just get them. Just thanks to too difficult. Too depressing actually Tricia is not alone local officials say housing insecurity has risen sharply across the country in this last year. With more people living in their cars and on the street. One national stats for 20/20 aren't available yet according to a new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Over 580000. People experienced homelessness. Even before the pandemic began. Without basic resource as many of the most vulnerable Americans have struggled to get direct payments they were eligible for. But across the country advocates house stepped in. Brian spangler with heartland alliance in Chicago is helping people like Trish. So far he's worked with hundreds of local residents to navigate the red tape and hurdles to get their payments. We were able to. You know go out there with laptops and hotspots in to help folks Sino sort. Is stimulus you know the question that we ask ourselves as. You know Powell. Jim we ensure that people have a right to this money. Black ski don't have barriers. And actually get it. Residents were. The second guessing. Let me UN Lai Goldman behind. With Ryan's help Chanel and was able to receive her direct payments. But the age she received in December she says she bought food and propane without it she's not sure how she would have gotten through the winter boom. Love. Though the vast majority most oaks are getting them. Paper checks and then being like okay what do I do with us now. I don't know how to you know I can't really catch it doesn't don't have an ID and then you know the DMDs clothes and I can't get a soda social ills. In Birmingham Alabama. Air crew Robinson worked with individual bankers she knew to make sure some of her neighbors could get checks cashed. For the new rules does not mean you know they're not. On your neighbors just because that he are on the street doesn't need their gear and are you know citizens we have situation and there are the resource is. Especially. Worries Carlson is on. How are they going why where this money. Hey we need these are. Some risks and some volunteers. And we're gonna help people is mind. Word spread fast. Erica took appointments at a nearby church that also let them use their mailing address to receive checks. It was. Such bliss and when that started growing need in the he's already aren't receiving money. A little you don't run to meet me. Your home she nor should you and a hotel room or decades how are you and take a shower. Millions of Americans are currently eligible for their third direct payment since the pandemic began the IRS says they are making improvements to their systems and working directly with partners in shelters. But both Erika and Ryan say signing people left has not gotten easier. Have you felt the support from. The state government the federal government in doing this work. And I don't know. Even if you're human wing hit. Shelter us. We knew Ashley who is something people there and I'm Michelle this is them. An added challenge if someone did not sign up last year. The IRS is now asking individuals to file a full tax return. Did he signed up for the first checked you can get all the other checks and to the same place so as long as years. Actress hasn't changed your your fire. It's so it's hard to Sino post now that parents signed up at all. And because you have to file taxes and for someone living on the street that's almost that's a difficult process. In Burlington, North Carolina Janet tree all of runs fresh start Al romance. And helped Donald McBride secure his stimulus check which he says he used to buy sued and pay for a temporary place to stay our computer and ordered. And the arms. I don't know how did it sure he MR IR 899 cents. And that's mercy. But Janet says jobs and affordable housing are still too hard to come by delays and stimulus check is great. It's it's a band aid and it's really hard to get it done it he don't has. Certain skills ordered because there are still many people looking down you can get hasn't any housing. I'm you don't have a job. The latest covad relief package includes five billion dollars for emergency homeless service says another 25 billion in rental assistance as well as funding for substance abuse treatment. Health care and child care. 14100. Dollar check out our home is is obviously not enough. And tune to all someone's homelessness. But didn't it is an incredibly. Important incentive. For people to address some issues that may be barriers it'll give people borrow money for down payments. Money to pay your utility arrears is money should be able to afford to rent for a couple months so well it is an enormous. Obama. Day. How come from people living it and on the margins especially those who live on its own. Diane you heard add the kid snare released frustrated and confused as to why the I arrested away without a non filer of form. That had let people who didn't sign up last year should be able to sign up for the Easter egg stain state stimulus checks if they don't army file tax returns. The IRS reach back out does they said their encouraging people to fill out a full tax return because they might be eligible for all their benefits beyond those direct payments. But if you're living in your car in the street the idea of filling out a full tax return is just a lot Jack. I mean the idea chili at a full tax return for all of us feels overwhelming I can only imagine if you're in those circumstances. But Mary Alice what has the response been from the Biden administration. To homelessness in general any major changes from the last administration. When you heard there there is definitely is some all their components of this being Kobe relief package that work on homelessness money for shelters. Also money force housing in general you know an advocate I spoke to said that they're encouraged that president Biden is even talking about the issue he's uttered the word. Homelessness. And they feel like he cares. But it's gonna take some big changes to get wages more affordable housing available to people to really work on this issue of plan Mary sparks thanks for that we appreciate the report. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm dead in the state of thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest. News context and analysis. I'll see back at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown facing. And I didn't realize that a career music was available to women until 1981 because for girls. You have to see it to be yet. And I am so proud to be standing here at Lisa crown. His stand on the shoulders of other women have come before us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.