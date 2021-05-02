Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Johnson & Johnson files for emergency use authorization

Good morning I'm Diana stayed at thanks for streaming attacks in today's update Johnson Johnson has filed for emergency use authorization for its covers nineteen vaccine. Unlike other vaccines this is one of those only and it's much easier to store and ship. Our expert is here to tell us all about it and when it can be officially a true. This is the US reports its deadliest day of the pandemic so far over 5000 Americans died yesterday yeah thanks. Medical experts are issuing a new warning that the Super Bowl could turn into eighth super spreader events. We'll look at the protections in place for the 20000 plus fans expected at the stadium this Sunday. I'm congresswoman Marjorie Taylor green is officially stripped of her committee assignments for endorsing things. From democratic congressman Steny Hoyer saying she's even endorsed violence. They are fifteen. Squads. Worst nightmare. I urge my colleagues to look at that image. And tell me what message do you think it sends. You're what congressman Taylor Green as saying now. The we begin with that new hope in the fight against corona virus after Johnson & Johnson fuss for emergency use authorization for its single shot vaccine candidate. Almost 28 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the Pfizer or Daryn a vaccine so far but Johnson starts the soft from the mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium. Overnight a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson filing for emergency use authorization. The single dose vaccine 85% effective in clinical trials for preventing severe illness and claims to be 100%. Effective at preventing hospitalizations. And deaths. Even against that highly contagious South Africa variant even if you were to Qatar open. On this scene. You had a much milder course. The FDA planning to review the data and hold a public hearing February 26. Which could mean the first shots possibly going into the arms of Americans as soon as march 1 the US government expecting 100 million doses to be gradually shipped out by the end of June. Johnson & Johnson would be the third vaccine added to America's arsenal joining Pfizer in Madieu and a. We are at war we (%expletive) virus. It is clearly a national emergency. All bad. In Pennsylvania of the Allegheny County Health Department reporting over 151000. Calls made per second throughout the day for their new vaccine appointment hotline with only 750. Slots available I don't know where possible shots arbitrage and hope our own. In Arizona but National Guard air lifting vaccines to a small rural community to inoculate the elderly and today famed Yankee Stadium opening its gates to vaccinated thousands as New York State ramps up efforts to reach underserved communities. Amid growing concerns about those new variants the FDA is out with this statement saying that they are monitoring them and exploring possible impacts one vaccines for example they still believe that the vaccines are effective. But they are exploring ways to Alter them I'm potentially improve them in the future Diane. I went Johnson at the mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium we thank you. And the US is reporting a record number of American lives lost to covad nineteen in a single day more than 5000. People died yesterday from cove in nineteen. This has concerns grow over the Super Bowl becoming a super spreader event Victor condos in Tampa with more. A Super Bowl week and unlike any other is here this morning NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pleading with football fans to be careful wherever they watched the game. We want our fans to be safe. Continue to be Smart. They need to Wear their PP they need to be some gathering in small groups were all gonna enjoy the Super Bowl different this year. In Tampa borrowers and restaurants will remain open for the busy weekend. Other states loosening restrictions ahead of the big game Kansas City bars allowed to stay open until midnight. New Jersey lifting the curfew for indoor dining and increasing capacity to 35%. And all eyes are Raymond James Stadium once a Covert testing site but on Sunday home to Super Bowl 55 and 22000. Gains we have passed out in the city of Tampa more masks of them we have residents. Tampa mayor Jane Cass church stressing safety. Signing an executive order mandating the use of face coverings in O'Leary is downtown and near the stadium for events tied to the Super Bowl. Also setting a 500 dollar fine for violators. But while Kobe cases across the country are declining top doctors hope to avoid super spreader events urging families to limit interaction so those within your median household. And not to host and parties as doctor proud she told GMA earlier this week. Watch the Super Bowl and TV enjoy it have a party in your house as difficult as that is at least this time around. Just lay low and coolant. Along with an increased police presence code enforcement will be out and about as well. Which I took the mayor's office to tell us that in one night alone this week they handed out more than 50000 masks. The message from the city and the NFL have fun but these safe. Diane and I can't. I know in Tampa Forrest thanks Victor. An emergency physician ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian southern joins me now for more on this. A doctor Sutton good morning you know we saw a huge surge in cases after people gathered for the holidays how worried are you. That we could see a rise again due to people gathering to watch the game. I could mornings and have exceptional concerned not from what we know these surges in code of nineteen have occurred via social gatherings. And what I like to remind my patience is echoed in nineteen like social gatherings as much as we do especially in ordered evidence. So I do have exceptional concern when it comes to the Super Bowl is coming Sunday. And the NFL aunt gave more than 7000 health care workers free tickets. To the game is the first time we seen an event with such a large group of people who have. Been vaccinated so what should we expect our these people still going to be wearing masks will they still be socially distance what do you expect. Yes I think that Hastert and we'll be wearing masks and still considered the socially distance from what we know about the vaccines that are currently being utilized that's the majority of vaccine and the size of vaccine we understand that this vaccine decreases rates of death hospitalization. And and symptomatic Soviet nineteen. However the data simply isn't there about transmission from person to person and what we let's assume is that if the vaccine makes it less likely to be symptomatic for coated nineteen therefore they're likely is less likelihood of transmission from person to person but that's really just an assumption and right now we just have to act on data and that theory. I'd say just because you're not gonna get sick from cove in nineteen doesn't mean you can't spread. The corona virus also have to wait for more data on that in the meantime Johnson Johnson is requesting emergency use authorization for its vaccine. What would that approval do for the roll out effort especially since this vaccine only needs one dose. And doesn't have those same ultra cold storage requirements that we saw with the Pfizer and someone with a mint and a vaccine. It would be an incredible asset the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we know what is up to 85% effective in preventing symptomatic of hospitalization Cody nineteen and an up to a 100% effective in preventing death and so I think if we were able to -- the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it would be incredible asset to the rule of the vaccine overall right now the CDC has reported that the artists are distancing approximately one point three million vaccines that day weeks so far approximately 27 point nine Americans have been vaccinated and six point nine Americans have gotten two bulldozers. And if we stay on the trajectory would just under an advisor what out about half the American people vaccinated by the some works but if we act and Johnson & Johnson we can increase that race and possibly have. More people backs needed at an earlier time. And what's the timeline on this one could we see the J&J vaccine approved. So the meeting for the approval via the FDA is supposedly supposed to happen reported supposed to happen the end of February and then the results happen relatively quickly after that as a result Madieu an advisor I believe those meetings happen on Fridays and we saw approvals as early as Monday and then Johnson Johnson is stating that they would be if it is having emergency use authorization. They would have the availability of their vaccine by march so we can see this very soon. Lots of fingers crossed there there also some new studies now looking at. The possibility of vaccine in children what are we learning there. This is something that we're still waiting to get more information on ask doctor bouts he has stated in last week's press briefing regarding Kobe nineteen response. We're doing. And basically get the vaccine and test for safety and immunity in a city which means whether or not these patients develop and developing an appropriate. Feeling a whole how to get out you give him a lot of hope. 67 dollars grace of god could. Could we can really begin to do suffer the consequences. So I want to thank you wall wearing. What I you know president. President Obama. Will be in charge to cover. Was hardest tell us. Get the votes were to begin with that was fun as hell beginning. God. One thing we learned is you know we can't do too much. We can do to move. You do too little spoiler again he had his oldest. It's not just the macroeconomic impact on the economy and our ability competing national. People's lives. Real live people hurt. And we can fix it we can fix it and I we've all our visas and we help them. We are also helping our competitive capacity through the remainder of this decade and it's real we got a chance to do something here. Thank you heard from last night yesterday as much going to be doing this Recovery Act. And I can hardly wait to sit down period. We're content infrastructure. Thank you all for being here thank you for coming in appreciate. Okay. Okay okay. Yeah. It's. Okay. Yeah okay bill. Diana wasn't just Illinois and Wisconsin Indiana getting about Michigan certainly got in on the action went that's now look at the roads in Detroit anywhere from two to four inches some parts of Michigan picking up five to the UP to closer to a foot of snow. And of course that's sliding east but most importantly I have to tell you that there are wind chill alerts from anywhere like circle Montana 20 Claire Wisconsin for some really serious and I was calling it inappropriate cooled and then. Winter weather advisories and warnings that are coming up for an east room. I mention in just a moment but first let me just. Lay out the cold. We're talking about the coldest air in two years in Minneapolis Chicago should have the coldest in two years Green Bay will feel like nearly forty below by the time we reach Sunday morning and will believe them. Drop it into the single digits for the feels like so that is going to be some polar air that becomes dangerous remember frost they can happen. In less than ten minutes when it's forty to fifty below so if you've got exposed skin out there that is going to be a rough. Rough weekend. And then here's that storm everybody's asking are we can either repeat of last week the answer is no. We will potentially see some of that moisture pool up Sunday as we go through the day on your Super Bowl Sunday New Jersey New York Connecticut there will be snow in a lot of places but is going to be. Much less and it's going to move much faster and that's why we'll see totals that are not going to be anywhere from one to three feet likely sell at the last one. We like one to three inches some of the higher elevations of upstate New York could pick up three to six look back to Montana. There didn't want us now for big sky allow other spots snow there but class. Nebraska you've got more coming next act after you just had those blizzard conditions. Diane and I get those cuts chief meteorologist ginger zee thank you. And to Washington now in that vote by the house stripping Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green up her committee assignments. Green was heavily criticized for her supporting baseless conspiracy theories. Eleven Republicans joined Democrats to remove her from the house education labor and budget committees. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest. You this morning an unprecedented punishment in my house bill into strip Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green from her two committee posts. Richard fusion for past remarks spreading extremist views in endorsing violence this Ted Danny. Is about a members words and actions that are big need. This body Democrats say they had no choice but to. After Republican leadership failed to do anything to discipline green calling her words dangerous using her own FaceBook posts argue their case. They are fifty. Squads. A worse. So I asked my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. When they take this vote. Imagine it your faces. On this poster. Imagine it's a Democrat with that they thought fifteen. Imagine what your response would be. The vote split almost entirely along party lines with eleven Republicans crossing the aisle to support Greene's removal but. Hours before that decision green took to the house floor and a last ditch effort to defend her reputation with the words free speech printed on her face mask my desk she accused Democrats of trying to crucify her in the public square these were words. And the past and these things do not represent me she did not apologize but she did try to walk back some of our past comments. Like it's time she speculated that a plane never flew into the Pentagon on nine elevenths odd there's never any evidence cent per plane and the Pentagon screen now says this is not eleven absolutely happens she once supplied the school shootings at the idea okay partly worst staged events but now school shootings are absolutely real green also promoted the wild and false conspiracy theories put forth by Q and on. Q is a patriot he is someone that is very much loves his country. And he's on the same page is us now a much different story I was allowed to believe things that weren't true and I would ask questions questions about them and talk about them. And that is absolutely. What I regret. One patsy green did not address. The time she suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be executed for treason it's a crime punishable by death is flexing. Monday is guilty and treat then we spoke to greens constituents back in Georgia watching as that vote played out in Washington. Commission pretty despicable. More stand there for her stomach her police. And three of those Republicans that voted against green represented districts in Florida where parents or how raise over her false comments. About the Parkland school shooting Diane. And Rachel Scott on Capitol Hill thank you. Former president chumps legal team has rejected a request for him to testify in his own impeachment trial. House managers had made that surprise request trying to get the former president on the record about his conduct surrounding the capital siege. Not a question is will Democrats tried to force him to testify chief Washington correspondent and Jonathan Karl. Joins us from Washington with more John good morning. Testifying in his own senate impeachment trial would once again put Donald Trump. At the center of attention in a very big way which is quite a temptation for somebody who has been almost entirely out of sight since he left office. But trump has been convinced by his lawyers and biased political allies that would be a terrible mistake. That if he keeps his defense simple if he simply allow us. His lawyers to argue that holding an impeachment trial of an ex president is not constitutional he is virtually guaranteed to be equated. For their part the house managers. All are and will portray his refusal to testify as essentially an admission of guilt. Diane. Right Jonathan Kron Washington Forrest thanks. And here's her watching in Washington today at 11:45 AM eastern president Biden will deliver remarks on the economy and make a case for his American rescue plan. At 3 PM eastern vice president parents will join Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a virtual roundtable. With local black chamber of commerce members from the across the US and at 4:55 PM president Biden heads to his home in Wilmington Delaware. Marking his first trip out of Washington since taking office. And there's you follow up this morning for country music star Morgan Wallin after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. When we come back to debate over whether he deserves a second chance and if his comments reflect. A bigger issue in country music stay with us. Welcome back there's new fallout this morning after country music star Morgan Wallin was caught on camera using a racial slur. The NAACP. Has now reached out to wall and offering to educate him but not excuse him. This is summer announcing the incident reflects a bigger issue and country music. Deborah Roberts has the latest. This morning a new twist in the growing controversy swirling around country superstar Morgan Guam and NAACP. Weighing in the president of its national chapter telling ABC news she's offering to educate the singer on issues of race but handing. It does not exonerate accountability on his part he must be held responsible for his egregious comments. The 27 year old Wallin had the biggest selling and streaming album in all of music but he struck the steering career losing altitude after he was caught on this video obtained by TUZ. Hurling a racial slur outside his home in Nashville. Yeah. In a statement woman calls his actions unacceptable. Saying there are no excuses to use this type of language. Ever and I want to sincerely apologize for using the word I promise to do better. But that didn't satisfied big loud records one of his labels which is suspended him indefinitely or radio stations across the country who stopped playing while his music. And now he's booking agency cutting ties. A fierce debate is now brewing over whether Wallin deserves a second chance. And if his comments reflect a bigger racial issue in country music you. Not being canceled he's facing the consequences of his action my hope my biggest hope for him. In this time as he takes this moaning and I'm. And girls from. For years the industry has fought the perception that its songs are meant only for white audiences. Last year public accusations of racism when lump of the billboard country music charts. Actor rapper little lost aunts is old town road. Was kept up the charts because it quote does not embrace in other elements of duties country music. Rachel Barea country music then went viral for her post last summer saying. I have told an easy walking through a crowd of till gators and seeing confederate flags flying high from their trunks. I need. Rising star making Guyton the first black female country singer nominated for a Grammy says she's faced vile racist comment saying in a string of tweets. I question on a daily basis as to why continue to fight to be in an industry this seems to hate me so much still after the followed a Marlins comments. Guidant says she does not believe in cancel culture tweeting. Morgan must feel the weight of the words but completely throwing someone away is detrimental to anyone's mental health. This could be a real moment of reckoning in the country music industry with so many bold names speaking out. Many saying they are offended by the comments others say it reflects negatively on the industry Diane. I've ever Roberts thank you. And now to the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off after a season like no other. We'll Reeve has a preview of Sunday's match up. Just two days until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in suitable 55 Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reviewing how he'll spend those final hours in the big game. Just try to show here on Sunday you know get your get your body you know mentally physically get a good place about their compete. And accurately for great game Sunday the culmination of a football season defined but ultimately not derailed by coded nineteenth this is. An extraordinary collective effort. There's so many people. There had to work together or get this done health precautions also forcing changes to the halftime show. Pop superstar the weekend promising a spectacle despite the challenges. For the safety. The players and to workers we kind of built the stage with in the stadium. And we're also easily feel as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before. The singer revealing his show will be influenced by past performances from icons including friends. Michael Jackson beyonce and his favorite. Diana Ross is 1996. Show. That featured an exit by helicopter and he dropped some clues saying he'll incorporate the stadium's infamous pirate ship. Can present a family friendly version of his provocative story line from recent appearances I'd if you wanna be respectful to the viewers at home. The story will continue but definitely will keep it. Museum for the families Jay z.'s roc nation which is producing the halftime show correct says they're using this year's unique circumstances as an advantage. A historic way to be using C east team. You are staged a but it has been at it this. You know. Gary Gary AM the sound is amazing. Saying why are we won't look like halftime shows in years past. Fans should expect a wow factor. Every single song he or isn't it or any. I think people still below us still hold the energy and now still sees something that they never seen. This is the Super Bowl experience normally one of the main attractions during Super Bowl week tens of thousands of fans. Coming from all over to visit here seeing. Hall of famers and celebrities concerts events this year it's all scaled down due to Kobe did anyone who wants to come. To the Super Bowl experience have to download an NFL apt. To register for a specific time to show up when they get here they go through temperature checks. And must Wear a mask while here at all times so different Super Bowl experience in more ways than one this year. Diane that's right well but hopefully still a great one and a safe one bank's well. So we come back have a pandemic is changing the shape of the US economy and what it means for the millions of Americans struggling financially. We'll get back. Welcome back the US added 49000. Jobs in the month of January that roughly meets expectations that is far short of what the economy needs to recover the estimated ten million jobs lost because of the pandemic. So how is the corona virus changing our economy and what does it mean for the millions of Americans struggling financially argued to Bolton has a closer look. The pandemic is changing the shape of the American economy believe unique aspect of this. Crises here beam and that is the combination with a health crisis and economic news the virus wiped out millions of jobs and destroyed more than half of American small businesses according to Yelp. Just imagine. Your out of work through no fault her home. You file for unemployment while you're looking for a job. You find one. You get an offer but say you find out there's a higher risk of you're getting infected with Covert ninety. The virus is also driving unemployment from its Ford decade low of three and a half percent in February 20/20 to its current level. More than seventeen and a half million Americans are receiving some form of unemployment support. Columbia University professor for rupiah is analyzing how Americans are spending their stimulus money. And the G didn't it was and are breaking for us to see it in their actual news and these numbers. And you can see how he you can get the courts and many variables and she really focused on this themselves. The virus has hit the service and travel industries the hardest workers in entertainment live events and tourism and hospitality are especially vulnerable. Can be difficult and these times are small business owners. Especially restaurant. United Airlines and American Airlines say they will have to furlough tens of thousands of workers if another stimulus package is not pass before April from a larger view a staggering statistic the end of 20/20 brought the sharpest rise in the US Harvard he rates since the 1960s according to a study co released by the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame. And indeed seeing this is an urgent or jobs or lose your job though vs those who do not. On the flip side people who are able to work from home earn a stronger financial position than ever. BankAmerica estimates that Americans have a collective one point six trillion dollars in savings. One retail Data Co. CEO sees firsthand to which consumers have purchasing power and which don't. We are seeing a bifurcation between Jones you call professional workers and those in the lower income polls do not know anything about professional workers machine used in all time records with our. GI. Higher seeded lower interest rates are spending less. The wealthiest 10% of American households own 88% of all stocks. They benefited the most from the S&P 518%. Return in 20/20. Also the median home price in the US rose by 15%. To an all time high above 320000. Dollars benefiting all homeowners. But especially owners whose homes could fetch the highest prices. In housing demand for second homes as rising putting emphasis on those with three sources and those without. Yes you are seeing on second homes really getting most of the growth this is didn't read gentlemen you know my former. Whether. And home mortgage locker doubled from year ago primary also largely. Interest rates are up to set your. Professor of Britney up puts these patterns into context. And giving out only highlighted the gap between Dusan who don't have and to those who have but also reaching those who have and those who are a lot more. On a much larger scale America's billionaires such as Jeff these those Elon Musk Bill Gates Kanye West Tyler Perry holds roughly four trillion dollars in wealth. A figure roughly double what the 165. Million poorest Americans are collectively worth. In fact at ten richest billionaires have a combined net worth of more than one trillion dollars. Some states are evening considering a billionaire. Pacs or Washington Steen is one that has proposed that so right out of Magee if that passes that would affect Microsoft's founder Bill Gates. Amazon's founder Jeff baze us. And lawmakers in Nazi say if and his billionaire tax who were in acted it would add about two and a half billion dollars to state coffers. Two years from now Diane. Reindeer to Bolton thank you for that and just in luck. And a few more things to know before you go the Robinette trading app is removing temporary trading restrictions on all stocks including GameStop. Fiat helped propel the company's historic rise on Wall Street but shares have come crashing back down. Starting the day below 54 dollars after hitting a high of 483. Dollars. And we're getting our first look at the Olympic Torch for the when he 22 Winter Olympics in Beijing. But you don't design represents fire and ice and actually allows it to Olympic torches to lock into each had a dream to portray life. Meanwhile Tokyo is preparing to host the summer games that were postponed last summer due to the pandemic this Summer Olympics are slated to start this July. And Amanda Foreman is officially up coverages are now gracing the cover of time magazine. You've poet laureate became a global celebrity after her inauguration readings. Will appear with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the cover of time magazine's black Renaissance editions celebrating black art. In a feature Gorman says we are living in an important moment in black art because we're living in an important moment in black life. She also spoke about making poetry cool. Saying she hopes we can celebrate all kinds of polyps and reflect humanity and diversity. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news hot sex and analysis. We'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new a big fan.

