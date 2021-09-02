Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial begins

Good morning I'm Diana date a thanks for streaming with us in today's update the second he's a trial of former president trump starts in just a few hours. Democrats are expected to make the case that trump is singularly responsible for the attack on the capital while the defense is blasting the entire trial as political theater. What you need to know before things get started. Plus pharmacies across the US are releasing more details on their plans for covad nineteen vaccinations. Some chains say doses could be administered as early as the end of the week. But will not be enough to stay ahead of the dangers do variance our ABC news medical expert is standing by with dancers. And we're learning more about a cyber attack on the town's water plant just miles from where the Super Bowl was played in Tampa. The FBI says hackers broke in and may have tried to poison the water supply why authorities are now calling it a wake up call for cyber security. But we begin in Washington we're just hours from now the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump is set to start. Here's a live look at the capitol where the siege leading to this trial unfolded the former president is charged with inciting the mob that threaten the senators now sitting in as jurors. And the capital is now both the crime scene and the site of the trial. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott starts us off. This morning the said it is now just hours away from launching the unprecedented second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Preparing to driving case in the scene chamber that was greeted by his supporters just weeks ago. Democrats argue that the former president is singularly responsible for the C each saying his words and cited the deadly insurrection. That you don't fight like hell did not get a have a country anymore. Trump's lawyers claim that speech was entirely protected by the First Amendment riding in a brief that up over 101000 words spoken. Mr. trump used the word fight a little more than a handful of times saying he didn't mean it literally. And claiming those who breach the capital did so well their own accord but Democrats say that videos like this one shot by new Yorker reporter who mobile since. Making cleared the writer Bernard they were carrying out from supporters are gonna do. The defense also claimed that because trump is no longer in office the trial is unconstitutional. Calling it political theater saying the K should be immediately dismissed. 45 out of fifty Republicans in the senate have already signaled they agree with that argument. But congressman Adam can finger one of the handful of house Republicans who voted to win keeps trump. Is urging members of his own party to take a stand and vote to convict calling it a matter of accountability and riding a Washington Post op Ed. The future of our party and our country depends on confronting what happened. So what does it happen again. The senate impeachment trial will begin in earnest that 1 PM today it will start. By adopting the rules for the proceedings and then we'll move on to what we expect to be a fire reached four hour debate over whether or not the trial itself. Is constitutional. Diane. All right special correspondent Rachel Scott thank you. You're learning more about how former president chumps legal team plans to defend him. Among other things is Rachel pointed out they plan to argue the trial itself is not constitutional. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl has more on their strategy John what are you hearing. Good morning Diane the trunk legal team intends to focus primarily on the argument of constitutionality. Making the case that it is simply not constitutional. To have an impeachment trial somebody who has no longer an office that the whole process of impeachment. And trial in the senate is about removing somebody from office and of course Donald Trump. Was removed from office by the calendar when his term was up. On January 20. They will also make the case regarding the substance of the true of the charges. That responsibility. For the riot rests with the rioters not with Donald Trump that anything Donald Trump said. By during the time leading up to that riot he had a First Amendment right. To say. But I am told that they Donald Trump himself is also very much fixated on the idea of revenge. He wants to take out revenge on those Republicans. Who have been insufficiently supportive of him especially those in the house who voted to impeach him and those in the senate. Who may be poised are thinking about convicting him. What I am told by people who talked to the president about politics who advise them about politics is that once this trial is over he will attempt to reemerge. And take control once again of the Republican. Diane rent chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl thank you. And it its majority of Americans support the charges against the former president. An ABC news it shows poll shows 56%. Of respondents think former president trump should be impeached and barred from running for federal office. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins me now with more merry on this poll shows a majority of Americans agree with this charge so how important is that. To the senators hearing these arguments. I think it's incredibly important to Democrats it's a big part of the reason Dianne that we see in it Democrats and move forward even though Joseph Biden in the White House is eager to get his agenda going. They know on Capitol Hill that they have public support behind them and Democrats haven't had any fracturing. In their ranks they want to see this trial will in full display. For the American public and they feel like the public is with them but use those numbers it's just slightly more than a majority of Americans. Agree that president former president trump should be convicted and barred. From the for future office it's not an overwhelming number of Americans and so I think that right there it's her that close margin is exactly where we see. Republicans are really grappling with this question. It was ten points higher many would see even more Republicans coming on board the timing of this trial has been all over the place what do we know at this point. Yeah we know as you heard from rich all of that we're gonna have a cup a question today about the constitutionality of the trial itself. Doesn't make sense to try a former presidential is no longer in office. That will be the question at hand today they will vote on that question today. And then will begin at Morgan traditional trial. You know the question. Opening arguments a question of witnesses or Tennessee Democrats over the next two days. I'll lay out their case they're gonna look at video of that today they're gonna look at the president's statements that day and passed. Statements they have sixteen hours that they aired and that they are capped at easily eight hours at a time and senators ought to sit for more than eight president time. But it's sixteen hours to make their case. And then the other side president some seem high as eight hours to read but. A we're expecting that all of those statements all of sort of that night laying out of the case we'll take us. Up until this weekend's. And then the beginning of next week senators have a chance to ask questions and will most likely see final votes early next week. Her hand and then marry out seventeen Republicans need to vote against trump. To secure a conviction here now even president Biden says that's unlikely so as has already been decided but before it even starts. I think it is unlikely and really didn't know what's question that on Capitol Hill at this point. But there's a number of Republicans. Who have said they are waiting to hear the arguments I remember Mitch McConnell early on signaled through his team that he had believed president trump how I had. Committed impeachable offenses so he starts signaling that he is going to vote to candidates and that still could bring. A number other Republicans on board. And look we don't know all the evidence at Democrats are gonna lay out. I am right now I think that this is trumps to lose the numbers are in his favor but it Democrats have new and credible. Leads shocking evidence about something he sat up or didn't say in those final few days it could still see it could still sway people we don't now. And don't marry out there was talk of censuring the president instead early on. In this whole process if they don't secure a conviction here could congress pursue. Anything else against the former president or would this be the end of the road. I don't do that Democrats are gonna want to bring that up unless they know for sure that there's enough Republicans on word for it to past. They if they don't want to lose a vote twice. But I think we've seen a number of Republicans signal that they. Are looking for another mechanism of accountability missiles floated in the house it didn't go anywhere house Democrats. Were determined to pass those impeach art at the impeachment article. But in the senate we've seen Republicans still float this possibility. Susan Collins of Maine in particular has really been out there on the on this as what she's able to bring enough colleagues on board. Sydney daily needs sixty votes to pass something like that not the two thirds threshold. I'm and if they could pass vanishing every enough colleagues on board the democratic sources I and the talking Tuesday that they they would really consider that as an option and. White House correspondent Mary Alice parks thanks very house. Pink and keep it right here on ABC news live for full coverage of the impeachment trial things will get started this afternoon around 1 PM eastern. And now to the pandemic major pharmacies are rolling out their vaccination plans as they get ready for an additional one million doses from promised by the White House. A more than 32 million Americans 10% of the population have gotten at least one shot at this point. But as new more contagious very its continued to spread medical experts are warning people not to let their guard down Marcus Moore has the latest. The race took vaccinated nation wrapping up this morning major pharmacy chains are rolling up their vaccination program this week. As part of the federal retail pharmacy program. One million doses will be delivered to 6500 locations. Walgreens telling ABC news starting today they'll begin accepting appointments for shots as soon as Friday. Prioritizing health care workers those over 65 and people with preexisting conditions. We're just very excited to transition from. Phase want any citizen population an on her. We're vaccination each year of the communities we serve every single. Still the rollout will be slow starting at just fifteen states and jurisdictions available vaccines and appointments are limited. CVS pharmacies saying they'll accept appointments starting Thursday with shots going into arms as early as Friday. This rollout comes amid a rush to back seat Americans before those new more contagious strains of the virus take hold. In the fight against Covert nineteen there are encouraging signs of progress. Cases hospitalizations. And positivity rates continue to fall some governors relaxing mask an indoor capacity limits. New York City resuming indoor dining this Friday at liberty capacity. Some states now rolling back restrictions experts worry about a repeat of mistakes was led to a spike in cases this past summer. I'm asking everyone needs he wore art. We continue to encourage parents remain the great concern. Diane it is important to stress this morning that the appointments will be doubly limited also. The availability of the vaccine and the pharmacies vary by each state but certainly this is a critical step in expanding access. Two this vaccine. As. We know for sure that they'd the demand. This far outpacing supply right now but a critical step nonetheless. There is Marcus mourn. Dallas Texas forest thanks Marcus. Because every ABC news medical contributor doctor Jay bot to break the sell down forests and doctor Bob thanks for being here how urban development do you think this is to have big pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS. Starting to administer code vaccines. Dan thanks for having me I think it's incredibly important we know pharmacies. Have been a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines and other. Immunizations. And we know that the industries capable. Of acceding nines and people on a monthly basis so there's so provide. Vaccinations in communities gets those shots and arms and help us try to. You manage this race against time. The variants that are emerging and so it's critically important they are trained. And they know how to do this and so they got to be one of those sites that. People can go to. Because it did sort of meet somewhere. And now we just heard some states are rolling back some of their code that restrictions in the next few days on the one hand. There are lots of concerns about these new variants out there on the other hand numbers are declining. And we can't stay shut down forever so what do you think about the timing here. So I think that it I know it's hard people want to get back to their daily lives they want to do the things that they used to do they want to get moving. But we've seen this story come. To us before. Where we get who acts. We let our guard down and chases rise when and we don't yet know the impact. Vaccinations we know that in certain communities it certainly making a difference we know that over the long term it will. But it's critically important. That we are mascot. We keep artist stands minimize those council gatherings. Ensure that we're doing good things we need you. To curb transmission because the last community spread there is the last case or have though it's possible lesions analysts depths. It is there's a sense of how much the lower case numbers we've seen lately are due to vaccinations. If so given that so far about at 10%. Of Americans and got at least one vaccine dose. You know it's impossible and other causes of declining cases are capitalizations given so few of the population's been vaccinated. You've part of immunity is not only immunity delivered by vaccination but also natural beauty. For those folks that have gotten infected with -- nineteen. And so. We've seen in certain communities and certain groups of people where it has made a difference for example. BL ER departed semi 5% of their boats vaccinated. And their daily number other tests that dropped. This is a sign that the vaccines are showing. I impact. Just as they did it end there are clinical trials. And just am I know colleagues of mine Coogan vaccinated vs those that haven't. And it in even small groups those folks have gotten vaccinated not tested positive whereas those that not vaccinated path. So we're seeing reelect examples. I think it's gonna take some time required by it at a larger scale. The FaceBook also now says it's launching a campaign to correct a vaccine disinformation. What are you hoping to see from this campaign what kind of concerns have you seen in the communities you serve. I think we've got to do everything we can't collectively to fight out misinformation. And the anti vax movement. You know we in my community were 80% my patients are black. I've seen. Their challenges. From that the history. Of mistrust as opposed. You Tuskegee Henrietta lacks and the everyday discrimination racism that these communities might face. Further contribute to mistrust your one. Myth about a vaccine side effect. Could lead to a community feeling very differently about getting vaccinated 5% of black Americans have been vaccinated vs 60% white Americans. And twice restate that reporting. We know overnight deemed has disproportionate hit people card in poor communities. We've got to do everything we can. To help move them along. To get vaccinated sometimes brought patients it's not just the first conversation but it takes three or four. Conversations that takes me holding their hand it takes me needing them. In their community in order to help them understand. That we're here to support them to keep them safe and keep their Amram up on six. And one concern that I have heard of this is both with testing and with vaccination is that people are afraid they'll be exposed when they go to get the tester when they go in this case to get the vaccine. What do you say to that concern. I think it's certainly isn't valid concern I think on the conversation I've got my patient I don't know my colleagues. Is that that the places that are testing backs saying by mark are doing the things that they need to do to keep people. Safe and yeah I think it's in those kinds of one on one conversations are larger scale education. In communities that makes it I also think that we've got to re orient people. Around the notion that they're vaccine side effects it's really. The difference between side effects. Vs the immune system working want you get the vaccine to help build antibodies so that they can keep people safe. I think I'm also the conversation about you we live with corona viruses every day before cogan nineteen and after cover ninety and so. It's really about getting people vaccinated and save so we can decrease community spread and entry like review. Other infections. Doctor Dave not great to have you here today thank you. Anchor Dan everyone you to have. And the federal government is issuing a new warning about fake and 95 masks millions have been seized since the start of the pandemic but fake NN news five's are still making their way to hospitals. And medical providers Becky Worley has more on the scramble to now find and recall them. Hundreds of thousands of N 95 masks meant for some Washington State medical personnel now being pulled off the shelves. It is incredibly frustrating and demoralizing. Disheartening. The US Department of Homeland Security sending an alert that fraudulent and 95 masks have been found mixed into the supply chain I'll cross the country. The Washington State hospital association sending major and 95 manufacturer 3M. Photographs and lot numbers of masks bought from a distributor. Being told. They bought freaks look. A bill I agree that they fit like a brilliant. In 20/20 homeland security investigation chilling GMA some confiscated counterfeit it's like peace and the difference is. If you look closely at this writing on the mask it says three and as in Nancy the quality of the inside of the mass. Is not as good as the authorized respirator masks. Officials not saying that counterfeits are less protecting youth. But 3M fighting back telling ABC news it recently helped the state of Minnesota avoid buying 500000. Fake respirators from a Florida company. That had no relationship to 3 am. Adding it's sued and won an injunction against that company. Meanwhile the state of Washington back filling the lost masks 3M expediting more than a million respirators to them as they continue the fight to keep their medical professionals healthy. As they care for those with covad. And experts say VC 3M branded and 95 masks for sale online be wary and skeptical eye thanks to Becky Worley for that report. So what happens when hackers target a water supply when we come back the FBI investigation under way. After a hacker infiltrated a Florida treatment facility. Why authorities are calling it a wake up call stay with us. Welcome back the FBI is investigating after a hacker broke into the computer system at a water treatment facility in Florida raising a powerful chemical. To quote potentially dangerous levels it all happened just miles from where the Super Bowl took place Victor Kendall has the latest. This morning the Secret Service and FBI are investigating a dangerous cyber attack. A hacker attempted to poison a port city's water supply it happened last Friday in holds more near Tampa. Just miles from the Super Bowl stadium. The sheriff's office says that hacker he remote access to the town's water treatment plants computer system that controls chemicals and change the level of sodium high drug side also known as lie the main ingredient in liquid drain cleaner from 100 parts per million. To more than 111000 per million. We don't know right now whether the breach originated from within the United States or outside the country. We also do not know why dual core system was targeted. Thankfully a plant operator noticed someone on the system making the potentially harmful changing chemicals. And reverted the levels before any water was contaminated. Fortunately an error layers of protective systems and redundancies in place to make sure that it's not an instantaneous awake she can't change the chemical mix of what's going into public drinking water. Experts say that attacks like these or wake up call. In small amounts that chemical is used to control water's acidity. Officials now say that they have disable that remote access system that was used in the hack. Editor other safeguards in place that would have caught this problem spotted it before that water ever got into the supply. At this point the sheriff's office says that they have leads. But no suspects Diane. Mad Victor candor and Miami Beach it's a scary one thank you. And Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is now speaking out after his son an assistant coach injured two children in a car crash. The crash happened just three days before the Super Bowl now a little girl is fighting for her life Wolverine is in Kansas City with more. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking out Monday about the car crash involving his son that injured two little girls leaving one in critical condition. Britain did have surgeries. He's done done better now. It that little girl my heart goes out this morning police investigating that crash involving chiefs assisting coach Britt Reid. It's like saying we have oneself also seriously injured. According to police the 35 year old Reid slammed his pickup truck into two cars. Pulled over on an entry ramp near the chiefs' facility just three days before the Super Bowl. Treat sickle and all dark colored sedan at Hillcrest she the end of their vehicle want vehicle flipped. A four year old and five year old aerial young both rushed to the hospital where aerial remains with life threatening injuries. According to a search warrant application obtained by ABC news an officer responding to the crash reported smelling a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from Reid. Who told the officer he'd had two to three drinks and was on the prescription drug after all Reid was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. And did not too into for the suitable walls in Tampa. Itching to get over this walks. Should you'll get past this loss. There's a chance to does Stanley's never get cash what happened last week. Britt Reid has faced prior legal trouble in 2007 he pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist and sentenced to 823 months in prison and in 2008 pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance the Kansas City Chiefs have not commented since a Friday statement. Saying the team was gathering information. Kansas city police tell ABC news that investigations into incidents like this typically take weeks and if charges were to be filed or arrests made. Those would come at the conclusion of that investigation. Police will hold a briefing but say they cannot comment on the specifics of this incident. As the investigation is ongoing. Diane. In my will be forcing Kansas City thanks well. A deep freeze is setting in across the country with when he states now under winter weather alerts sub zero wind chills are headed for the midwest and more snow. Headed for the northeast Alex press joins us from Chicago. With the latest good morning Alex. Hey Diane it's only Tuesday but it a home that he feels like a long week for a lot of people some are dealing with temperatures that feel like. Thirty degrees below zero right now what did take a look behind me here this a frozen tundra budgeted see from above with help from our drone. And you can see the ice here along Lake Michigan and all the Great Lakes is growing because of its Arctic cold. And that Arctic cold is also. Creating some dangerous ice on the road wings now but did take a look at these astonishing images out of the Milwaukee area this pick up truck on an elevated overpasses. It loses. Is controlled slide thing goes. Tumbling all of the way down now thankfully the driver that was in that vehicle is okay but that's just. A reminder of how dangerous these slick roads can beat and one other thing to keep in mind I had you know the salt they use to. Treat the roads this coming year will it does not work as well when the temperatures are. This cold and another thing to given mind is that this Arctic air is not going away any time soon is going to linger. So don't put those park is away any time soon. Diane. Now Alex stay safe out there as well gassed watching that video glad to hear that drivers okay. And now for the latest on the forecast let's go to chief meteorologist ginger zee ginger what can we expect him almost afraid to ask. They hand me that Larry is again it feels like a lot of winter especially compared to the last couple of winters but let's go ahead and diving because it is so not just here all the way back to Oklahoma City where freezing rain caused several accidents dozens actually on interstate forty where five people were injured one person killed. I 44 had accidents and then he's stretch that storm all the way to the east and in Ohio. You've got snow Cincinnati picking up 68 inches overnight the roads are out of Iraq so be extra careful up to ten inches just south of the Ohio River into Kentucky. So what is it seem like there's been so much snow and action. And chill well we've got all of that Arctic air settled in and it's stubborn it's gonna stick around for the weakening hangs out right along that jetstream so when you feel like ten. In southern Indiana. And and you add moisture you're gonna have frozen precipitation and unfortunately it looks like Wednesday into Thursday this is significant icing potential so when you have freezing rain fall on a sub freezing surface it's gonna glaze over and I think anywhere from Jonesboro Arkansas to west liberty Kentucky has. A significant chance of picking up a quarter inch or so. But looks now on the top and the that in an apple action you could end up with sixty even eight inches with that system as well so hits they just keep coming Diane. They sure do gingerly thank you. And this morning we are celebrating the life of Mary Wilson of this reprieve and she was a TrailBlazer on and off the stage the new tribute from Diana Ross. When we come back. Welcome back the opening bell just rang on Wall Street after. Record days there are set to open lower stocks are after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs. You see the Dow currently down about ninety investors will be watching corporate earnings with companies like DuPont sisco and Twitter reporting numbers today. If you think should know before you go rescue teams are still searching for more than a hundred missing people after glacier burst in India causing a dam collapse. At least when he six people were killed but crews are still searching through debris hoping to find victims. Including 37 workers trapped in a tunnel but thought to be alive experts think adverse may have been caused by a landslide slamming in. And a koala is back in the wild after causing a five car pileup in Australia. The koala darted into a six lane freeway causing drivers to slam on their brakes good samaritans managed to get equality into a car until rescuers arrived. The koala was unharmed and thankfully no one in the pileup was seriously injured. And we are celebrating the life of Mary Wilson this morning. Wilson passed away suddenly overnight in her Nevada home. She co founded the supremes when she was just fifteen years old along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard. The group just celebrated its sixtieth anniversary. In a statement Motown founder Barry authorities said Wilson was a TrailBlazer and diva and will be deeply missed. And Diana Ross treated this morning my condolences to you Mary's family I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The supremes will live on in our hearts. Mary Wilson was 76 years old. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and announces. We'll see right back you're 11 AM eastern. With the new update. Stay safe.

