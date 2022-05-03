ABC News Live: White House reports 1 million American COVID deaths

Plus, the Supreme Court justices reconvene for the first time after the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak, and evacuations are underway after a wildfire burns through a community in southern California.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live