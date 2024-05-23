ABC News' 'Print It Black' trailer

The documentary goes behind-the-scenes at the Uvalde Leader-News as they report on the Robb Elementary shooting and fallout, plus explores how the tragedy impacted one of its own reporters.

May 23, 2024

