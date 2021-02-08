Transcript for ABC News Update: Children set to go back to school as delta variant spreads

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us the US is now reporting more than 100000. New Covert cases in a single day. The daily average of new US cases over 72532%. Since mid June. Meanwhile Israel has started giving booster shots to some of its most vulnerable citizens. As the FDA decides whether to authorize boosters here in the US we'll have more on that and what all means as kids head back to school. May not senators have unveiled the text of the bipartisan infrastructure plan weighing in at more than 2700. Pages. It will now head to debate on the senate floor where some senators may try to make some changes to the bill. Negotiators will need to keep at least ten Republicans on board but some are already raising concerns. About the amount of spending the debate comes as millions of Americans are in danger of losing their homes after the federal moratorium on the convictions a spot expired over the weekend. Progressive Democrats are blaming president Biden for failing to extend the pandemic policy but the White House says its hands are tied by the Supreme Court. And comedian Kathy Griffin says she's undergoing treatment for lung cancer she announced a news on Twitter saying she's having half of her left lung removed. And that doctors are optimistic. Griffin says the diagnosis comes a year after she became addicted to painkillers and tried to take her own life. In an exclusive interview she tells ABC's juju Chang the irony is not lost on me that a little over a year ago all I wanted to do was die. And now all I want to do is live. You can see that full interview tonight on Nightline. We want to go back to the pandemic now a doctor found she warning things are going to get worse. As a delta variant cares to the country once again seeing long lines to get tested this one in hard hit Florida. And Louisiana is reporting the highest infection rate in the country with hospitalizations there opt. Nearly 500%. From last month's. This morning delta variant cases spy game or. Chicago hundreds of thousands of concert goers crammed into grant park this weekend for Lila blues. Officials say 90%. Of attendees were vaccinated. But now they're monitoring for any possible cogan spread. As the US Marsha troubling new milestone. Recording more than a hundred. 1000 new code would cases in a single day for the first time since February. We're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because with seeing the cases go up. Which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again the solution to this is get vaccinated. Dangerous delta variant would spread disease early is chicken pox according to an internal CDC document obtained by ABC news. While just one person sick with the original strain of coded nineteen could easily infect an average of two to three people in close contact. With the delta variants in that number could now be up to nine people. 47 states and territories now categorized. As areas with high or substantial community transmission. Florida reporting 21000. Kobe case is on Friday its largest single day increase since the pandemic began. And in Texas there are now just send in available icu beds in Austin a city with 2.3 million residents. And in Louisiana hospitalizations. Are up nearly 500%. In the last month. At the Children's Hospital in New Orleans they went from zero good moving patients at the beginning of the week to twenty by Thursday. We have a premature and send in the neonatal icu in our Q we have a 23 month old and sent on a high frequency costly move in later. Com we've had just four other teenagers all unvaccinated. In the unit and it's really taking a toll on everybody at this point. Louisiana and now reporting the highest infection rate in the country. If this is happening here especially in New Orleans with pretty good. Vaccination rates it's gonna happen everywhere. Daryl barker a healthy 31 year old who refuse to get vaccinated. Only ended in a Missouri icu with just up 20% chance of surviving. Now fighting for his life as his wife in six year old son. We watched through a window. How strongly against good vaccine. We're a strong. Server family. Bill Welker. The room back. Health officials tally the threat of serious disease for children is a real concern right now this hospital. Recently admitted seventeen children in just a matter of days this recent surge is overwhelming first responders here in New Orleans were the mayor says they are un able to keep up with and what one calls Diane. And rich in a Norman thanks for that an earlier on Good Morning America George Stephanopoulos spoke to director. The National Institutes of Health doctor Francis Collins about concerns over the delta Varian and whether or not back. Native people bullied to get a booster shot let's listen. Let's begin when that issue booster shot for seeing Israel offered them UK next month is it inevitable here. Well we're certainly looking and it almost daily had you heard FDA oversees this panda data is gathering both from the US and from what we've learned from places like Israel in the UK. I would say right now there is not evidence that we need to go ahead with boosters in the United States but that's an ongoing debate so. Let me just be clear though that actually how the existing approved vaccines in the US Pfizer Madieu J&J. Do have high effectiveness against delta there is no reason to rush forward at this present time. I'll for a booster decision but we're gonna watch that day by day but what's the harm in moving forward is into the some concern that he's gonna create vaccine hesitancy. Hmmm I think we just want to do the thing that's going to help people the most and recognize also that there's a worldwide shortage of vaccines and our country's desperate attempt to get access. And it the United States within its large population decides we need a whole other bunch. Our vaccines for our country that means those are not going to be able to go somewhere else. I've been we will do that if that's what's necessary to protect Americans at the present time though the data doesn't convince us that it's time to go forward. We are starting to see some children get more seriously ill with the virus in this other respiratory virus. In addition to color what can you tell us about that. While it is very true that delta seems capable of not just happy giving severe illness to older people but also to adolescents and even children another reason I think why. We really have to push for a writ as much as we can with getting vaccination rates up. I am encouraged try to weigh the CF 56%. Increase in vaccinations. Over the last two weeks. And especially so in places that are being hit hard by delta like Missouri and Arkansas Louisiana Florida which you've already heard about this morning. We need to push that figure really worried about the kids well let's get the people who can be vaccinated. At a higher rate to we've got a long way to go and some of those communities to get to the point where people are protected. Her doctor fashion show yesterday and this we do things really get worse before they get better but he doesn't think that lock downs. Are going to be needed how do you see the fall playing out. Well I agree we want to avoid lock downs at all costs but that means we're gonna have to do some other things that won't necessarily be welcomed by people such as the new recommendation. I'm wearing masks and indoor gatherings even if you're vaccinated because. We learned from that outbreak in Massachusetts that vaccinated people can probably transmit this even though they are very well protected against severe disease. It will mean schools really need to have kids mask so that they are protected from. Being the source of spreading as well and that's not popular with kids or parents. But if we want to avoid a more severe outcome of that might to lead had two more extreme majors like lock downs we know what to do we just need to do it. And oh my goodness it would be so good if we can have that conversation about the data and the evidence and the public health arguments against politics out of it unfortunately that's not where we are at the present time in the United States of America. You know one of things we've seen in England is a huge drop in cases in the last couple weeks even as they've they've opened up and they were so worried about the surge earlier. This summer how do you explain issue we expect that as well. It's kind of puzzling George I don't know that most of us were expecting to see that is that because this variant is so wildly contagious. That you've actually seen appoint a rise where most people have gotten infected or at least enough anyway. That you're starting to get to herd immunity from natural infection that's not something we want to see happen because that's going to cost a lot of lives. But it's interesting to see that drop in. There are people like Scott Gottlieb saying that's gonna happen here too I think he's in a minority I think most of the projections say where in the for a really tough August September October. The best thing we can do to try to mute that very steady rise in the curve. Is to get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible so somebody's listening has been on the fans. Listen of that story from the guy in the icu wished he'd gotten vaccinated look at opposed today at the 39 year old father whose final tax to his wife. Was I would've should've gotten the dam vaccine. Come on folks we have enough evidence now not to question the safety and efficacy of these vaccines there is no more reason to hold back. All right our thanks to George and doctor Collins for that interview so. What does this all mean as kids head back to school well in a parenting book out tomorrow aims to help families. Get a clearer picture at the family firm in data driven guide to better decision making in the early school years. Aims to cut through the clutter and assist parents in making more informed decisions especially. Amid the confusion surrounding the pandemic and best selling author Brown University economics professor Elie posters here. To tell us all about it emily's so glad to have you lied. I'm about to send my kid to school for the first time I've got number two on the way and I can tell you the decision fatigue. Israel so U in the book talk about making structured deliberate. Parenting decisions walk us through. How to do that with a four asks. So I think beanie. And knew what I feel for the really here is that what awaits you get your decisions. Doing almost you were so star annually in what is it you're asking what are the you don't school what do you do second step. Bingo what is it needed an ID little and he understand the risks. We understand we're just six column in its together and and really be your old me she eats meat choice. There's we the final decision on hearts we is. We challenge you let decision just faster and faster and the Spanish power and honestly. You shouldn't really aren't meeting. And meet its decision and Ingram and and last Saturday as well some land that once in Asian and you can get it was a decision. Ers aren't cheery you always. Slant but when it. We do that my whole federal army better choices BT Chile and say what such a moment. It sure is ending you know we talk about fact finding and whatnot but most busy parents we just don't have the time to Mingo ruling calm all these different things and sorting through what's fact and what's fiction. Which is why it's so nice to have a book like this I know a few areas that you focus on her nutrition. School entry age school itself extra curriculars screen time and sleep. Use data doesn't necessarily make these decisions for us it makes making the decisions easier com. Why that distinction why can't just tell parents here's what the data says you should do but. Be using it for all parents that they are so she really get a little older we're all seeing any different choices. It was something like a deer aren't sneak. Really relevant for many of the unique being seen. You so you radiators and lets. You just shouldn't get it all went our way it. And they why not and should be regular and eat meat so. As we get into these more how it more variable decisions are older and there. There's a need for all days and are again. And that's what I try to earn. It not. But throughout this pandemic you become a go to for many parents especially when it comes. To information about schools and pandemic safety but you've also attracted criticism from some who say. That you either cherry pick your data or you downplay risks to share your opinions what's your response and Brady. Spent a lot of pandemic. Trying to you re trying to keep her moral decision grain choices that bear any Ernie. By the end of the art school and national aren't on schools while bringing it over a huge number unseat a lot of urban poor districts cents on it looks like he would push. Madonna on criticism I would also is 88. It's been a really are for when he is and I am the voice you or me were there own. I think. Dinner East Hartford do you like twist is correct what is actually it setting. What are. And says just feel like the landscape is it ever changing every time it feels like we have a peg on what this thing is and how to move forward. Now we have the delta Varian out there that's used to be throwing a huge wrench in in everything in everything we will leave about this pandemic and what we thought next year would look like so. What's your message for parents out there were getting ready to send their kids to school and wondering what the heck is gonna happen now. Means that day. A lot of people exciting she and Aaron it evenly and burying you are terrorists. Let's. And you eat or. Don't think you can do and the EU. We are being I was using was dead air Sony and you. Needed to ensure there. Are zinni and well. In that we're still very lucky that Rick stations are well. Can't help generate and control center. Dollar. All wood treating all really really it will get in terms of financial terms of our earnings that beat its. School and these earnings we can due to. Shoot me. NC. Current Emily Hauser author of the family Furman data driven guide to better decision making in the early school years. Finally thanks so much for being here and again the book is out tomorrow you can picking up wherever books are sold. And coming up Simone vials is now set to compete in the Olympic balance beam finals we have the latest. We'll live from Tokyo after a quick break. Or. Welcome backs Mumbai as his asset to compete in Tokyo after sitting out all of and so far. USA gymnastics has announced that both Simone and Sunni and they will be in the balance beam finals tomorrow. Let's get the latest on that from Kenneth mountain in Tokyo now high Tenet coming in his news. For teen USA that Simone miles we'll now joined city leak in the balance being pumped. Edition a. It is major and it was like a shockwave through Joseph dear Ruth Gruber world because as soon as you have a gymnastics tweeted that Simone vials is back in the she's competing on the balance beam. Get spread like wildfire and we know that smaller vials has been taking a few days almost a week now. To work on her mental health to work on what she says he has is the twisty sat fair awareness is offer her. And so when she doesn't mind and body bent out of sync and we hope that there and say now if she's deciding to do this we're medium and again Diane it was the only thing that was the remaining bit the remaining ebitda as she could do here in Tokyo. Because she withdrew from the vault the floor exercise. Can also be uneven bars as of this event occur Simone vials. But it's mobile's haven't been hiding she hit Bennett in the stands cheering on her. Teen USA's. Gymnast teammates. Throughout the past weekend even. Will we saw Jay Cary who won the goal on the floor exercise we've some accuse general we're placing on vials on the ball. Tom who withdrew combat happily who thought her career her aloof so Leach of NASA's career was over. She competed it's replacing Simone vials on the vault fishy brought home sober. And guess who was right there cheering them on Simone vials and soul to see her. Back there this could be very comeback story of approving agency when you have this six time Olympic medalist. One of the greatest or the greatest gymnast we've seen who's had a very very tumultuous week back there on the balance beam competing. Tom expect to be pretty incredible and again that's happening tomorrow. Yep she's been sharing in a stand that her team has given her plenty to cheer war. So an alarm people spoiler alert coming now. Airport live isn't not so great news USA women's sock her loss to Canada this morning the Kennedy there's still in this what's next for them. There and their player for bronze on Thursday and this test and they will be plain Australia. But yes they lost to our neighbors of north Canada who were not so neighborly. We ended up blue have been against them on a penalty kick on the 74 minute there. And also we don't know if I start goalie Alyssa near will be Plame because we understand she injured her niece or waiting to find out her status. And again wishing her well but again Canada beat Aaron US women's soccer team. I think meter further and they did further Rio Olympics when Sweden knock them out but again they're playing for bronze against Australia on Thursday. A Kenneth after her silver medal will win US shop federated and Saunders raise your hands and she crossed them in an ax on the podium in protest. What and that protest mean and what was the IOC's reaction given their rules against demonstrating on the podium. And slow. It appears diameter greater founders is the first athlete to do some type of protest. On the medal podium there and that X she says she raised eyes apparently she says that it was actress she collectors over metal there. We should put up that acts this way by Earl says that she made a gesture to represent. The intersection of where all people who wore a press meet now we. Reporter right here on ABC news live how they IOC's rule fifty ethic holiday relaxed some of the rules. But they have. Maintain that they not want athletes of protesters during the medal ceremony right there on the podium and so we saw that action by ravens are under is this is something that they IOC have confirmed they are looking into. We don't know what type of action and they are considering what kind of acts and they will they could case but we understand and that's. Her US Olympic Committee fears the standing behind her and they say that they believe that her adjuster was respectful on that podium into the other athletes as well. And even though ravens under the appears to be in this IOC court found that not really IOC court but I'm calling it that because I wanna say that the court of public opinion give also standing behind her. I have to Madsen is very colorful character than a shot putter from South Carolina. Stephen Rapp and a lot of attention on line do you see that colorful here she's also have some pretty unique face mask. And a lot of people are rooting for her and after a year of demonstrations and protests in the wake of George Floyd and other. Other things that people who wanted to protest. Ballots can cause. Awareness for this is something that we shouldn't be surprised about but it is a little surprising that this appears to be the first athlete to have. Cough and have a protest or demonstration on the podium Diane all right. Kenneth force in Tokyo thanks candidates. Let's take a look at where the metal cans or medals count stands now excuse may be US. Is in the lead with 64 total medals China is not far behind woods 62. The Russian Olympic Committee follows in third place with fifty medals in total. Thank coming up their more than one point three million people in prisons across America and the highly disproportionate number of them are men of color. We come back burner and introduce you to one convicted felon fighting back from inside prison in the nation's capital. And making political history in the process. Welcome back more than one point three million people learn prisons across the country in a disproportionate amount of those people are men of color. Now one convicted felon is fighting back from the inside showing the power rehabilitation. And making political history in the process ABC's Devin Dwyer has more. Tolerated from his cell block inside DC jail Joseph well cast stone is forging a new path to redemption. Whatever primary job is not only main story but also being able to give you all pull some content. Mining company he teaches economics leads Christian worship inventors dozens of fellow inmates in a program helped create when this spring he turned to politics. Who are your constituents were the people that you represented yes my constituents first to form of the lodges. I'm voting block and mark my constituents on costs repeat. After 27 years locked up for murder is a teenager cast stone launched a campaign for a seat IDC's advisory neighborhood commission. And one becoming the first person in the nation's capital to win election while incarcerated must figure purported before. I never voted before see you were running for office and you had never even participated never vote in the democratic process for. He's that amazing. Isn't it amazing. And how. You can see. I want to be a part of something. But because of the lawless. Have prevailing view these very reasons fleece and down these stories are moving so what are we doing here in DC who actually set the standard. Put in these. Did you dress the part of an. Accident at. I immediately be happy if his election is pushing the boundaries of voting rights. After DC last year joined juice Maine and Vermont in allowing felons to cast ballots and run for office from behind bars. Most countries in the world unlike the US. Allow people to vote while their incarcerated in some countries they actually bring. The ballots to the president and others they allowed by absentee. In other words in most places you don't lose your humanity don't use you lose your civil rights social rights political rights when you're incarcerated. BA commissioner cast stone says his election choose the power of a second chance. In 1994 it was here in southeast DC that is a teenager swept up in a culture of drugs and guns. Cast stone was arrested in later convicted in the shooting death of another young black man. I was heartbroken had to go to Delonte Ozal cut stones cousin and best friend says the tragedy of that day she was just how untrue. Life on the streets could be. You begin. Heard Walt it to the still Emmanuel Lewis fight and we had to fight if I was fighting him they had to fight. How do you notice jewels change he's always been nagged gas and pat the world and almost always lighten the bats a reading groups always best mom were you shocked when he was elected as a commissioner in DC. I was shot from the last suppress that's just always win him the fan. Only the victim in cast stones cases given its full endorsement. In a statement to ABC news same we believe in forgiveness. And we hope to well we'll do good work in the community as a teenager. I was once I drove to the myself I was wants it done man myself as a teenager. And up eighty huge penalties for there that's my incarceration. But development costs reach your best advice my queen gave me was find out. And I sort. His queen is his mother still a Guiding Light for cast stone as he embarks on a two year term to represent residents from one of the poorest parts of the city. Maybe he's gonna take that experience in didn't share how he got through it. Is still others lob pass to put that would be guy and. Some people are gonna look at this with the stain but a lot of people are gonna think this is somebody who's really taken a step and right direction. His district includes DC's jailed. A nearby women's shelter kids this luxury apartment complex he's never seen how opinion represented group of people community. When you're cut off. From a big segment of that community. How would the FB ask a question by saying something no one expected. The global pandemic. A lot of meetings a lot indecent it has taken place it was a so now as ANC commissioners wanted things died you have access to music. Computer to your zooming from inside the cell block zoomed from the other office comments out of office yes I believe that. You oversee everything from liquor license approvals sidewalk prepared to public safety can you credibly advocate for public safety for me here. I can. Because those matters. All matters near Madison my constituents. And so EB who was need to educate myself. Gerald testament has probably more than any person in the country that I've heard. She. Has the right to redeem himself and to have. Another chance in Georgetown professor Marc Howard has taught cast don't show any core chip to run for commissioner. He calls him a model for the nation as he's just so bright. Outgoing positive. Inspirational to everyone around him he represents not only the people in his district he represented all incarcerated people by showing what they're capable of. Commander cast stone has taught himself Arabic and Mandarin studies the Bible when French and Spanish and his publisher curriculum books to help inmates learn the basics of investments in seasons. We went peek in on the inside. Think alike citizens and as a scene oxymoron right however. If we can get him thinking this way while other in the inside. Overarching goal is dead that would be the mindset on the outside. So we change America. TI later this year he expects to start his next chapter on parole and living in the district to represent this commissioner will chasing his passion. For entrepreneurship. Just take it is this. File at all leaflets set and I think all last matter all voices matter. Everyone waste matter. Nothing dad when you look at a store like minds. It all content he would just castles. In the gazans who are inside a coffee species anything that he or she does not have looked back. I believed in Moscow Louis damaged trees that yes we do have value. Seeking redemption through politics and public service hoping to restore faith in life after prison. For ABC news I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington. Brent thanks Sudan and for that report and that doesn't that is newscast I know I miss Ada thanks for joining us and remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Cause you back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown. They say have a great day.

