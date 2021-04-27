ABC's 'Let The World See' chronicles Emmett Till's mother, her fight for justice

Mamie Till-Mobley's fierce quest for justice sparked the civil rights movement after her son Emmett Till's brutal murder. She inspired heroes like Rosa Parks and others to stand up for their rights.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live