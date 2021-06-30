Transcript for Accuser to Bill Cosby: ‘You know what you did’

Victoria Valentino she's the former Playboy model. Who did not testify at the trial but says cause be drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a young woman Victoria very grateful. That your with this tonight. Thank you turn having. Well first of all are you feeling right now. It's been a long day of Harry distressing day of very emotional to yeah. A very infuriating. Today I think all rapes her fibers. Have and impotent rage. Because they are not able to really. Be listened to beat reality beaten to keep it. And we sought. When he received his guilty guilty guilty verdict. And when he was taken out in handcuffs in front of us that we had received justice. We who were beyond the statute of limitations. Sound justice in our Andrea constant. Just. She was arson each year because she was he only one. Who was still within. The statute. Patience. So. We really felt that we had opened the flood basins in knee to. Weinstein women who song that we are not as sure a square. Began to come forward we had. The hunting grounds that the oh. Drunk. Rapists aren't college campuses. And this spotlighted. The rapes in the Catholic Church we were on our role. You knows. Women and victims of rape and sexual so we're feeling courage and power and all due to come out and speak they're true to note that they would. Finally be heard or received justice. So now we own under the bus. While so let me ask you what worries you the most about Bill Cosby being a free man now. Well he's emboldened. But the re at the fact that so many people don't understand his past psychology. The reality is when you are. Are a person you has no remorse. When you weren't socio path and have no conscience we choosing possible or personal. Conscience to understand her comp and or even concedes. Do you trust GE you'd do you just don't know what to do with fat information. Ten and all. You have been victimized by people like that. Are usually and passing people people it's compassion people who are trying to lobbying entered having an open. And they aren't the perfect victim are. These kinds have people like Bill Cosby. Associate had to march malignant narcissus. Who haven't happened psychology. That. Just does not. Have. A normal. Psychological. Or emotional reactions that. Other healthy people have. So Victoria. Harrison into a rage I think that we are all problem she. You know green you have been victimized by people like this do you you. Quite often just tucked it away and move hard because there's something inside a few that aren't he says I'm not gonna eat only if I'm not gonna have. Justice I'm not gonna happen in order cash and so you move on and tuck it away. In fact every. Aspect it's your light it impacts your future we're. Relationships. It impacts. The where you mothers or children. It impacts every singing your lie at sonic and have dropped to still can't cash and was ever expanding ripples you don't even know quite sure going to ultimately she reached. You know. We. Have been impact. And there is going to be there it is already chatter racial trickle down. So we need. To. Say what ever at the court has made. A decision on we still have to stand together Hart top heart Seoul's missiles shoulder to shoulder and the work must call on women aren't to be. So we wouldn't make alsop. Let let me ask you this. Bill Cosby could be a visa free man tonight he could be sitting on his couch. Watching this interview paying attention to all the news coverage what do you say to Bill Cosby tonight. I was alone you and that road in your little. In your little chat. Up above the strip. And you know who I was asking you know what you change. Sneaky eats. And you know what you didn't. Victoria Valentino. And no it's not easy to talk about and I sure appreciate you joining us tonight. Thank you. Thank you Victoria.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.