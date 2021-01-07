Transcript for Accusers frustrated after Bill Cosby freed from prison on a technicality

The fallout continues after Bill Cosby was released from prison yesterday. After his sex assault conviction was overturned due to a technicality. 'cause we returned to his home outside of Philadelphia in the afternoon following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Lindsey Davis has been covering the story from the start she has the latest. This morning Bill Cosby is officially a free man following a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning his conviction for sexual assault the comedian telling me in a phone conversation about his disappointment with some of the coverage. This tricks does say. Wait what surging. Latino with the troops. Is not what I was taught game. Then came out with a statement maintaining his innocence thanking fans supporters and friends. The 83 year old now back at home flashing a peace sign to the cameras. What we've added it was Jeff. The legendary comedian previously found guilty and sentenced to prison in 2018. Accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Conn stand. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversing that decision Wednesday. Because of an agreement his legal team had struck with a former prosecutor. That he would not be charged if he agreed to testify in 2005 civil suit brought by con Stan. The court says cons beat will not be retried on the same charges. And that decision is of course sparking reaction on both sides. Police sure shot who portrayed his television wife Claire huckster ball celebrating the news writing on minster Graham finally a terrible wrong is being righted. A miscarriage of justice is being corrected. While 'cause we always maintained his innocence he was done by accusations of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women. Which he has also denied. Now for many of Cosby's accusers anger and frustration. Con Stan releasing a statement calling the decision disappointing end saying it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system. That sentiment is shared by Lisa lot Lou England who testified against 'cause be accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1989. Yeah team back. Like Saturday ECB. This here act. And is honor her error. One legal analyst that we spoke to put it this way she said that sometimes legal law and moral law don't always coincide. The Cosby district attorney released a statement saying that Cosby is free on a procedural issue. That is a relevant to the facts of the crime Deirdre. Friends Davis thank you very much (%expletive) joining us now for more on this is the host and legal analyst at law and crime in network Terry Austin and Terry thanks so much for lending us your expertise. How is this all happening on a technicality. Well it's a procedural decision here it's not a substance decisions. But I Disney keep that it was the right decision not to write result also the conviction was vacated because. They actually used of poison fruit from that treat that they should not have gotten so in other words. They use that testimony that bill has been made act is deposition when in fact he was promised it would not be used against him so he gave up his Fifth Amendment right and that was the right decision I think though back that descent got the result and the remedied right because what the Supreme Court could have done here was to stay vacate that decision. Don't use of troops from the poison tree but allowed the claim to be brought again what he essentially did is to say for ever. This claim cannot be brought against bill cot be and that really isn't the intention. Of a prosecutorial. Agreement it should be jest for. And that defend it not for efforts not part and so. I think the court was parsley right and partially wrong. Are okay partially right partially rom or were you surprised that he was let out of prison. Well what that decision today eight heat that conviction. That would be the next step for him to get out of prison and Sao I think that was correct. That he hit are already served three in the ten years and in fact he what is denied parole very recently because he failed to. Go to a sexual assault program but that court just decided obviously that it was a wrong conviction that the charges should never have been brought DJ that's essentially what they said. That the case should never have been brought they didn't say that the jury came to the wrong decision from a substance standpoint. They said from a procedural standpoint the charges should not have been brought and so therefore a Bill Cosby should be let out of jail. Search carrier what about their future of this case I mean can't be appeal what are the next most logical stacks. The next logical step would be an appeal to the Supreme Court I don't think that that will occur I don't think the prosecution is going to. Try to get that we many and I don't think that the Supreme Court of the United States is going to take up this case it's a criminal matter it's something I think that the Supreme Court justices will decide is better left. With the state to determine how it should be resolved. So I don't think that we'll see anything further at least sparse the prosecution is concerned I do think that the other victims. Might try to bring cases if they're not time art. Our gaze of that was my next question and speaking of next steps there's Andrea con Sen and there is another woman Cingular with claims against Bill Cosby. And then numerous others but they have been beyond those statue of limitations. So what are their choices collectively. You know I think the need to movement the time's up movement which assists individuals in terms of bringing cases against people who have victimized them I think Dole's case is will proceed. And yet can't stand her case went forward because she wasn't time Bart there was no statute of limitations. Mini and the other cases have been time Bart. But if in fact there is it case against bill Kathy or anyone else for that matter and it's not time Bart is stacked it hasn't rider they will be able to bring it in their cases. One other thing out mention is I think from prosecution standpoint. Those prosecutors won't have to think carefully. About which cases they bring on behalf of the victims and what that evidence shows just to make sure that at the end of the date they have a conviction. Terry thank Sharon Terry Austin reference there.

