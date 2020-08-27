Transcript for Acting DHS Secretary on Hurricane Laura, Kenosha protests

Joining us now acting DHS secretary chance wolf thanks so much for your time appreciate you joining us. So thank you. Of course the Department of Homeland Security oversees FEMA right now what's your biggest concern is coastal Louisiana and Texas community's move into recovery mode at this time. Absolutely I think our biggest concern at the moment is making sure that we did two folks out there to do assessments. We also need to get the power back up and running. And then as the storm continues to move north throughout Louisiana. We're certainly concerned about bed flash flooding throughout the state and on and Arkansas as well so a number of concerns. We're keeping a very close eye on it not out of the woods yet. And so will continue to do it to do our job not only FEMA. But also we've got a hold DH just response we've got Coast Guard assets we've got Customs and Border Protection assets as well as DOD and other so it's really hold government approach. And are doing little to safely shelter people who may be displaced for an extended period of time given the pandemic. Absolutely wolf it has been thinking about this for some time for several several months we sent out guidance coded related guidance. Regarding who responded to natural disaster several months ago it's a beam has been working with emergency managers around the country. For them to think about these issues so we talk about moving people in the shelters. We're encouraging states Louisiana Texas or certainly doing this trying to move individuals into hotels. Before shelters but if we do move him into shelters picture that we have a social distancing and spacing. So against him has been hard at work on this for several months and have been talking emergency managers around the country. Now is it August 8 executive order president trump moved up to 44 billion dollars from FEMA disaster relief fund to support the administration's Covert nineteen lost wages assistance programs are you confident FEMA has all the money that it needs as this record setting hurricane season appears to show. No signs of slowing down. Absolutely and I just talked the FEMA administrator beginner about this this morning we have all the resources that we need at this time. Certainly to respond to hurricane more but as well as others have. Will continue to monitor that of course we do that includes coordination not only with the White House but with congress but as of right now there's new concerns. Turning out to the situation in Kenosha and the largely. Peaceful demonstration since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in an interview with the Federalist Wednesday's said. Individuals have the right to protect themselves and their businesses and fault lies. With those local leaders and local law enforcement not doing their job a video shows Kyle written house a white teenager whose alleged to have shot and killed two people Tuesday night. Saying he was there to protect property are you concerned at all about separate armed militias now interacting. With these social justice protests. Absolutely I think she's at the Department of Homeland Security we're concerned about any violence is a current or around the country. Any extreme violence. And so Mike and Mike comment there if it if you'd read the whole thing was. Making sure that state and local officials and law enforcement do their job so that individuals don't feel like they have to you. Protect their place of business that otherwise and so what we've seen across the country. Is perhaps that response has been a little too slow we need to make sure that we get out there in once individuals cross that line. But peaceful protest in exercising their first amendment rights. Two across an outline into taking violence into their own hands. Law enforcement needs to step up local officials be to put law enforcement a position to step up and how that law and order come back to these communities. Now this is weak president trump announces intention to nominate US secretary of Homeland Security this came just days after the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office. Release a report saying that you're not eligible to serve in your current role as you assumed the job and I quote. In an in valid order of succession. After the DHS requested the report be rescinded the GAO up reaffirmed its decision and last week. If this nonpartisan government office found you shouldn't be holding your position. What's next what are your plans. Well we've responded to the GAO and a six page letter I should note that it took him 274. Days to come to this conclusion. Took the department about three days to respond to their. Their findings. The homeland security act of just real briefly the homeland security act gives the secretary the sole discretion. To designate her successor in this case secretary Nielsen. She did that a number of different ways not only the order of succession that only swearing in her successor in sending out an email to 250000. Men and women. The department of homeland security's that we disagree would GAO's assertions and then we will continue to operate within our authorities and within the law. And Wesley ABC news has obtained an internal memos sent this week to DHS employees reminding them to not engage in any partisan political activities the memo warns employees not to conduct quote any political activity while on duty or while in a government room building or vehicle. Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention a video played of U conducting a naturalization ceremony there in the White House. And that's drawn some criticism for violating the hatch act you know you were aware. The naturalization ceremony it was going to be used in the Republican Convention. I assume do you think that it was appropriate especially given at least one of the immigrants says. They did not know that the video was going to be used. Well what I can tell you as a DHS and US CIS specifically does hundreds if not thousands of these naturalization ceremonies. Every year. So it's absolutely right and it's appropriate for DHS officials including myself to participate I was able to participate in another naturalization ceremony in Denver just yesterday. Million the sizzle an official White House have been uploaded. Two YouTube channel any organization any individual. Any political party can download that the video and use it as they like so it's a completely official event. And I did I've done these for several several times. But was it recorded by the RNC. Or was it recorded by the White House. Well Euro you'll certainly have to ask the White House in the RNC that question I know from a DHS perspective. I'm there to administer the oath of allegiance. To the candidates for citizenship in that case and then obviously eventually citizens. And we do that every day at the Department of Homeland Security. Acting secretary wolf thank you so much we appreciate your time thank. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.