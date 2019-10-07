Aerial footage of devastating flooding in Nebraska

More
Heavy rain left much of Kearney, Nebraska, underwater.
1:49 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aerial footage of devastating flooding in Nebraska
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"Heavy rain left much of Kearney, Nebraska, underwater. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64242942","title":"Aerial footage of devastating flooding in Nebraska","url":"/US/video/aerial-footage-devastating-flooding-nebraska-64242942"}