-
Now Playing: Wildfire blazes continue to rage out West, forcing evacuations
-
Now Playing: Dixie Fire causes massive destruction to California town
-
Now Playing: Dixie Fire ravages town in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back despite growing COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated as delta variant surges
-
Now Playing: United becomes first major US airline to require employees to be vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Strong jobs numbers show president’s plan working: White House economic adviser
-
Now Playing: Georgia school district offers employees $1,000 bonus to get vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Texas hospitals face staffing shortages as nurses say they’re burned out
-
Now Playing: Sturgis, SD motorcycle rally renews fears of a potential COVID super-spreader event
-
Now Playing: What are the risks of not getting the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave
-
Now Playing: Dramatic high-speed chase ends in spectacular car crash
-
Now Playing: New study reveals how COVID-19 affects kids
-
Now Playing: This boy will make your day with his message on bullying
-
Now Playing: Funeral of COVID victim turns into vaccine event
-
Now Playing: Feel Good Friday: Meet the 7-year-old fighting bullying with kindness
-
Now Playing: Biden touts jobs report numbers, but says there is more work left to be done
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: United Airlines joins list of companies requiring worker vaccines