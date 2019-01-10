Airport service truck spins out of control on tarmac

American Airlines says it is investigating after a catering truck lost control at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
0:47 | 10/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Airport service truck spins out of control on tarmac
Who. I. And hit the airplane here goes. That's all you do it. That's all you do it.

