Alabama town's first black mayor takes office after 3 years of legal battles

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Newbern, Alabama Mayor Patrick Braxton and his attorney Leah Wong about being sworn in after a legal battle with the former mayor to get access to the town hall.

August 5, 2024

