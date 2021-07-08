Transcript for Albany County sheriff remarks on new complaints against Cuomo

I cannot get into the nature of her specific allegations. At this time obviously we're in the very infant stages of this investigation. We have a lot of fact finding to do we have interviews to conduct. And it would be totally premature for me to comment on any of that I cannot release any documents at this time. As per agreement whether district attorney David Soares. I can tell you the next attorney Brian primo and his client didn't fact command. She filed a formal report alleging criminal conduct against the governor to conduct was sexually natured. The meeting me. Exit at that point commences the investigative process for the Albany county sheriff's office. The meeting was not lengthy. The meeting was more about explaining the process. Of the criminal justice system and what to expect going forth. I'm the meeting was approximately one hour long. And the victim in the eternity and the attorney then departed. From our headquarters station. I cannot go into any detail from there. I can tell you that we've reached out to the attorney general's office and their private counsel assigned requesting it from investigative material. That will aid us in going forward. And and that's where we are today. I'm from here we've already requested to and investigative material from the attorney general and the private council that they had hired out. I'm were waiting to review what comes back. As well as the district attorney from Albany and I believe there are several other district attorneys involved in this at this point our focus is right here. And then at that point we'll review that data. I'm win at some point we're going to have our victim back in for error probably very lengthy interview could be a series of interviews. And at that point depending on the facts and the circumstances. Will sit down with the district attorney make a decision to move forward with a criminal charge. So. Based on again I'm really on the peripherals of this but it would probably be a misdemeanor possibly a couple.

