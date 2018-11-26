Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking-spot assault case

More
The actor was arrested in New York City on Nov. 2 for allegedly striking a man over a parking space.
1:09 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking-spot assault case
Very. Area. We'll. Okay we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59418245,"title":"Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking-spot assault case","duration":"1:09","description":"The actor was arrested in New York City on Nov. 2 for allegedly striking a man over a parking space.","url":"/US/video/alec-baldwin-appears-court-parking-spot-assault-case-59418245","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.