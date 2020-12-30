America in transition: Aging infrastructure at a breaking point

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the state of the nation’s infrastructure amid the pandemic, as President-elect Joe Biden vows to focus attention and new funds on improvements.
6:52 | 12/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for America in transition: Aging infrastructure at a breaking point

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:52","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the state of the nation’s infrastructure amid the pandemic, as President-elect Joe Biden vows to focus attention and new funds on improvements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74959450","title":"America in transition: Aging infrastructure at a breaking point","url":"/US/video/america-transition-aging-infrastructure-breaking-point-74959450"}