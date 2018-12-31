American being tested for Ebola after Congo trip

The individual will be monitored at a Nebraska biocontainment unit.
0:24 | 12/31/18

An American doctor is an isolation in a medical facility in Nebraska this morning. After possibly being exposed to Ebola worker just returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo which is experiencing one of the worst Ebola outbreaks ever. Officials say that doctor is not sick north of doctor showing any symptoms. The doctors in isolation just doesn't as a precaution. Nebraska by the way has one of the few containment facilities in the US.

