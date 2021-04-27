Amir Locke: Outrage grows after Minneapolis ‘no-knock’ police shooting

Protesters took to the streets after Minneapolis police shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke while executing a “no-knock” warrant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live