Transcript for Arizona dad allegedly kills man who tried to enter his daughter's bathroom stall

The family tells me Dion Armstrong and tear on the streets like so many others. In this area plagued with crying take a look at this crime that talking doesn't that burglaries and assaults in the last month. Just in this neighborhood by nineteenth avenue and Dunlap he's scamming tells me I'm strong what that young man just trying to find his way in life. While battling addiction and mental illness. Leo was missing. We did not know where Leon was. For days. The last time this the only got to see Armstrong he was on life support taking his last breaths after a very vicious beating. Kids as it kicked in the head once twice maybe three time. His brain was sold be that. He could not read the suspect nothing here is the third says he was just defending his daughter after Armstrong tried to break into the bathroom stall she was it. On a fundraising site to raise money for his criminal defense the suspect's fiance right he just did what any father would it felt was right for his child but Armstrong's family believed Harris took. Too far. I understand you want to defend your daughter and I totally get that I have kids mart though but the way you went about it with totally wrong. I've really seriously in my heart believe. That he was confused in the bathroom. How would knots. Ever in my life kick somebody that's down. It's no longer sell the fits. What a person is now. Harris is now charged with second degree murder victim's aunt Mike and punishment in this case last fifteen years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.