Army Corps of Engineers unfurls preparations for Hurricane Milton

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly of the Army Corps of Engineers who explains the lifesaving measures being readied.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live