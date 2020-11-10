Transcript for Arsonist arrested in connection to multiple fires in Houston

I'm an exit upon. 50000 dollars. Anything you would improve group with a burnt vehicles when he ruled Joshua roach was silent as he exited arson bureau on Saturday. Days after investigators say. They were able to place in areas where Parse structures trash. Backpack were lit on fire early Wednesday morning. It is and it is first seen on video entering a parking lot and 2009 west 34 street at and 1:9 PM. But it is an important and unknown type. A flammable liquid from event plastic container similar to gasoline can on to the backpack before in nineteen backpack defendant and proceeded to drive as a part lives. Seen on video to proceed TV bill. Committee on all meat market. Seven fires in the heights area and matter about four hours he was not caught on video and all of that. Tracking device investigators were able to put on his car into his cell phone data they say placed him at CE. The and is believed to be responsible for multiple fires in the same neighborhood and community. Investigators say Welsh has confessed to starting several fires around the city of Houston they're currently working to figure out exactly how many. It's 48 year old will undergo a court ordered mental health evaluation. My Hatfield ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

