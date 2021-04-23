The 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11.

Ben Crump, Terrence and Philonise Floyd on the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

George Floyd’s brothers and family attorney discuss the case of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer just 10 miles from where George Floyd was murdered.