Transcript for Being an Asian American man

One of the many stereotypes are tasked with being an Asian man is the idea. That we are feminist and an athletic and of course the minority myth dictates that we are all higher earners and gifted academically. Below this certain types of unexplored in a moment is something that affects vision and specifically and that's the question of masculinity but we work. Deep in this conversation about our first memory of bias and if you want to bring in. Our panelists. Over there convinces. Let me hear from you what what was your first earliest memory justifies that you faced. Well not I was born the United States some and I grew up and I'm mostly white neighborhood and so I can't remember a time. When I didn't feel in some ways. Now is the other. And don't think childhood. It's difficult so many different ways but only an era in it in. Don't want struggles and so not being Asian American. Added ensemble. Mary in the typical. In particular ethnic and won't minerals tortured high school. And mounted about racial pulling it what's the what's incredible. No I don't have incompetence at that stop at the bit. I'm went just don't know I'm out full. I especially want some teenagers can be in the active and expect a different Staten. Some sometimes people go in on that. And special in which took breaks. Thanks man Philip and hear from you on this. Yeah I got less who has a little bit different and I I groove actually and am. You sort of predominantly white American town bomb but my Fam we definitely did their best to spy like that Asian. On clay is buried in family friends and so thankfully I was able to grow up around. Other Asian Americans of Asian man that I you know gravitate towards I saw its role models. I also like growth like middle school teenager on like they have the AZ an area you guys remember this work. I'm I think that there was like a little bit of like a movement of late Asian pride Sasha my first exposure to. Do real life wrought races of men and aggressions those. Is actually through when we started making videos it would when we started release their content this is before social media was the thing before YouTube was a thing but we just had our website videos. And that's when you and people were the most honest obviously when they're hiding behind keyboard. And that's when I got to see like just all like you name it every kind of racist remark a slur. Consoles. On our comments are on our guest book that's actually one started and that's when I kind of realize oh man this is this is up by Condace faces some of that I'm never gonna get away from an up and I wanted to. But just knowing that daylight I I I can take I'm I need to take you more pride in this because. There's no hiding this and there's no trying to. You know be ashamed of this at this point. MM a power Tia Steve in the tradition on this question tell us about us. Yeah I mean I grew up in Ohio Alabama places where oftentimes I was the legion of merit in. In my school the most emotional memories I have actually growing up an impending indication bias lists. Actually Asian American and Asian American. Bullying. I remember wilds pitching his idea that I could be in this video to do a food tore. And and I remember one of the exacts actually said you know maybe you should not be an eighty should put in these two other people who. NDY and there are more box office they knew you know they'll they'll make that the party more successful. And it really hurt me a lot because the person said pat was actually Asian American sell something that I just notice has since been real later. Or that's that's complicated and deepen its the truth right I mean this is sort of like coming to us no friends or Asian American who. Have changed their names right tents and what size it to be more accepted it's like a rejection of their own. Does indeed there's a whole hour on that top of the loan but I do want to get to will be really want to unpack here. Which is the masculinity. Or I guess I would say. To decentralization. Of these American men. I'm sure all of us have dealt with the effects of the stereotype but. And join the star the man what does this idea come from me think. You have to like this idea really is rooted in. Some the earliest kind of Chinese immigrants used the US. Where when they first came a lot of the kind of white folks felt friends that these Chinese communities are these Chinese men were. Taking away there are women are taking away their jobs. And so that's when their early kind of caricatures of he's in men sort of appearing and at the same time. Translated to a lot of the early representations in Hollywood like Mickey Rooney at Breakfast at Tiffany's and you start seeing. On this kind of idea of what it means to be an Asian American man and that has carried over to mainstream media today you know what we're finally starting to see a peach kind of turn we're trying to see more. Offensive guard sensation but I think it really started. Tom when the first kind of Chinese communities came to the US and its so deeply rooted I think and that's why. A lot of people perceive Asian American man as. Kind of if a minute or niece a sexual or not desired compared to kind of other races. Did he talked about a story at a restaurant how your your boss had spoken to that way do you think. Some of that had to do with the decentralization are that the lack of masculinity that was perceived there. If you not speaking up yourself it's not like you not you not being a man right now you're not if you're not being overly aggressive or fewer not being bomb. Well you know. Very loud. And and then macho did idea now being macho it's like. That's not I mean are in in our culture's that's even being more respectful and right if our our version of respect is more of me. Com it's more chill it's more. You know it's where we are little bit. Not as riled up oh I think what happens then is is the perception. Of over masculinity gets decreased because we're not. Rough and tough and we're not Ron outwardly aggressive and it's like now that this does not that's not how we raise that. Wasn't our culture. Yet and there's a cultural disconnect of insulin meat patty sort of expand on this if you well. I guess that just a question. The summit this fall on us is is as part of I guess how we are culturally trained and how do you define. Masculinity as an Asian man. Plus I don't think too much and it also not gonna I think that no that's really out tedious but trade talks and gone back the lowest it's sad. You know when you have dom. Historian the United States and it noted dating. Won't Philippines being a war Korea and Japan. Southeast Asia. No there's and it's intentional portrayal to be humanize. Asians and output Asian American man that takes on a particular implants with the truth does you know our. Community and on the news the full range. Of masculine is and that doesn't have to look a particular way. A lot doesn't it captured their ability didn't see. So I I think Mike would just an excuse market but this year we are so many different ways to be healthy I put my nested. And I think well we also have to be like a car moments ago knack to weigh. We know I'm the dominant culture betrays us and then kind of specs internalized and didn't think the app we just want Wayne wanted to break. I'll pay very negative stereotypes. Lawson and Philip evident in question if you have you ever heard someone say. I don't date Asians and has that person ever been Asian themselves. Almost preferences or order what did you wanna call it it's it's hard to pin went one broad stroke of why it happens as you know children are born here from immigrant parents. And coming in different parts of this country like we are affected by. Community is that where were we grope around where it impacted by what our parents to just run up as well. Arms so yeah I like I think by Dutch it's it's it's tough not to like. Kind of just make a judgment of IL YUYU you know. What he had this this way of thinking or. You know where did this come from that statement is rooted in something that is incredibly. Biased or so cautious that they don't realize is happening and in combat. Is related to all the biases that had been talked about that we did talk about it with media. Without representation throughout history in decades by did you said since. Like the eighteen hundreds that it really does pull back all the way down to Baghdad and and and we're still seemed if accident. Today gap will put on continuing to never felt undesirable and intended can be real brutal man you've heard that I don't Indonesians. I will say it is it is brutal on scene. Being that Asian American men in dating ads are the least desirable I think it's mean that I've Al growing up in idea in kind of blame myself at times. And I know I shouldn't be but. Like why MI this way and I think. Ultimately I've learned you know growing up that. Asian American masculinity can look so many different ways and a law that has been committed by people wouldn't you know digital media like long flu like you know they'll once. Penalty like. Our just Paramount like when I was growing up Alec people like him in specifically to what do what do music BA's mega man and on that is being honest yourself being able to show your or ability. And any villain the rise of cape op in China. That's going to look yet ready can look at them doesn't Vatican look. Like our elite you could be a dancer he could color your hair differently you know at some ratings and do end. I'm just comply with how media are starting to shift but I'm mixed up and get deeply rooted and yet what they said hundreds of years of history.

