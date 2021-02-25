Assessing the scope of Tiger Woods’ car crash injuries

More
Dr. Teo Mendez, director of the Orthopedic Care Center at Lenox Hill Hospital, discusses the leg injuries Tiger Woods suffered in his car crash, and the potential road to recovery.
4:55 | 02/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Assessing the scope of Tiger Woods’ car crash injuries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"Dr. Teo Mendez, director of the Orthopedic Care Center at Lenox Hill Hospital, discusses the leg injuries Tiger Woods suffered in his car crash, and the potential road to recovery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76099165","title":"Assessing the scope of Tiger Woods’ car crash injuries","url":"/US/video/assessing-scope-tiger-woods-car-crash-injuries-76099165"}