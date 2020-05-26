Transcript for Atlanta mayor on the state’s aggressive reopening plan amid the pandemic

On April 24th, Georgia governor Brian Kemp became one of the country's first officials to begin easing coronavirus restrictions in his state, and now, over one month later, many residents in places like Atlanta are still questioning their safety. As the total number of cases in Georgia has surpassed 43,000. Here to discuss the current situation in Atlanta is mayor Keisha Lance bottoms. You were extremely critical of the governor when he first started easing restrictions. How are you feeling now? Thank you for having me, Amy. What I said then that I hope that the governor was right and I was wrong because my fear was that more people would die. I would say right now, we're somewhere in between. Where we were seeing an increase of around 25% to 30% over a seven-day period of people testing positive and people dying. We're somewhere around 15%, we're not faring as badly but we're certainly not out of the woods yet but I think that people -- people have heard that Georgia is open for business and so this weekend we saw people out and about and not always practicing social distancing in the way that we have encouraged them to do. And you've announced a five-phase reopening plan right now for Atlanta, tell us how you hope that will work. Well, we are closely following the CDC guidelines, and so we had a committee that was comprised of a cross-section of people -- corporate leaders, people from the health care community, et cetera, small business leaders -- to give us input on how we should phase in reopening as a city. So we're approaching phase two because we are seeing a 14-day decline in our numbers. That takes us into phase two, where we begin to ease restrictions but still following all of the guidelines that we have seen come forth from the CDC -- wearing masks when in public, limiting crowds to no more than 10, tele-commuting where possible. It's a five-phase approach. We're just in phase two in the city of Atlanta and I think in large part that has -- that's what you're seeing reflected in our numbers. Speaking of the numbers, I'm curious, what do you think about this, last week, the governor's office actually apologized after a Georgia public health department chart wrongly reported that downward trend in covid cases. At least the third error in as many weeks. How concerned are you about the data you're getting out of the state health department? Well, it's concerning, because the data is only as good as the data that's good. Understand that mistakes happen, but when people are already apprehensive about going back to business as usual, this makes it that much more difficult. For us to trust what we're getting from the state. Atlanta mayor, as always, thank you for your time and for your dedication to your city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.