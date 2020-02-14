Attorney general speaks out about Roger Stone sentencing

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas sits down with William Barr to discuss the Justice Department’s reversal on the sentencing decision in the Stone case and whether it was influenced by the president.
6:03 | 02/14/20

