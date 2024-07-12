Attorney for 'Rust' armorer planning appeal after Baldwin case dismissed

ABC News' Mireya Villarreal speaks with Jason Bowles, attorney for Hannah Guttierez-Reed on the dismissal in Alec Baldwin's case and his plan to file an appeal.

July 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live