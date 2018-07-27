Transcript for August 2, 2007: Interstate 35W bridge collapses over the Mississippi River

Welcome to world news tonight from Minneapolis and specifically right now over the collapse of the interstate 35 W bridge that occurred last night. A tragedy that is horrified distributed it but perhaps put in everyone's mind the question is the bridge I drive over every day stable. The number of dead from this tragedy will be rising in the hours and days ahead because authorities know there are dead bodies of the cars still on the bridge. And to give a watered. From ABC news this is so special edition of World News with Charles Gibson. Disaster on the river and reporting tonight from Minneapolis. Good evening. The sheriff of pent up mentality said all signs are it was a collapsed there is no sign of someone do we this. And what of the senators from Minnesota said a bridge in America should not just pulled down. We are over the collapse of the 35 W bridge right now and when you look at it. It looks almost benign sitting there are so peacefully but it was anything but peaceful last night. There are divers in the water right now they have tracked by sonar where the cars that went into the water are located. But the divers can only get to about more of them right now it is still so unstable around the bridge itself but they dare not go any closer. And they have seen that in the cars that still sit on the bridge there are dead bodies. But they cannot get at them yet because again the bridge is too unstable. There was no sign. That this bridge might have been in trouble. People were going about their normal business last night commuting to and from. The city of Minneapolis to and from Saint Paul headed for the ball game going to the Guthrie Theater for a performance. The bridge had been rated as structurally deficient a couple of years ago in a federal examination but there's nothing unusual about that. Indeed 3% of the bridges in Minnesota are said to be structurally deficient. And Minnesota is on the low side compared to other states around the country so it was a bridge that it caused some concern but no one thought. That indeed this was a dangerous bridge there was construction under way last night. That has been mentioned many times there was a resurfacing project under way. Obviously whether that might have been contributory. Something that will be investigated in the months and days ahead. There were eighteen construction workers on the bridge as it went down one of them missing. The amazing thing is experts will tell you that a 64 football and that's how far the center span came down should be fatal. But so many people survived the fall that one of the miracles the good side of all of this we will cover all of this tonight but we're gonna start with the latest. And ABC's Dan Harris who is here in Minneapolis. Fairly good evening as we go on the air tonight hear the latest numbers as many as thirty people are missing 79 people injured and four confirmed dead. But officials tell us that that last number the number of dead. It's very likely to grow. On this bright cloudless day recovery workers have been doing depressing dangerous work. Searching for bodies the chief of police said he was quite certain they would find more victims people trapped under the water. It also people they had seen above the ground last night. People they could not reach but whose final messages to their family they could hear. People that were pinned people that we're. Partly crushed that we're. Told emergency workers. Saleable signify. So it's a it was amazing amazing scene. These are horrible images back which they need to those images of the story that car you see tangled in that wreckage is someone's cousin or brother or. Husband thank god this was worse. The recovery ever going on today is dangerous for two reasons first underwater there are very strong currents and the Mississippi River they could carry the divers away. Second above ground in those huge slabs of concrete are incredibly unstable. So crews are proceeding cautiously. But they know there are dozens of families enduring agonizing waits for information. Ron and Jessica anger brits and have been searching for wife and mother Sherry and a Briton who they fear took and unlucky alternate route home from work yesterday. We had call and herself on custom hand and just trying to get a hold of an update she's a fighter. Reuters of pleasure. Thank you do everything he can to to work yourself out of a situation. This ordeal began yesterday evening at 605 the first 911 call. After the bottom quite literally dropped out of the 35 W bridge in a stomach churning panic inducing few moments. The steel cracked the concrete crumbled Melissa Hughes was on her way home from work to see her three month old baby. An average of stomping on the break and guidance during well. And then I heard loud crash and I looked up may leave you here in my back window was totally smashed. By 6151. Responders arrived to find dozens of people stranded including a school bus filled with children. By 640 Melissa Hughes who walked away unscathed. Was tearfully reunited at the scene with her daughter Olivia. As distinct. And there. Visual work. At 6:30 this morning Melissa Hughes returned to the scene pointing out her red car in the wreckage. That right there yes you guessed it got tough upside down. Vince really surround it doesn't see him. Rell. One more note on the underwater search tonight while the divers have not been able to get close enough to those submerged cars actually recover more bodies. They have been able to get close enough. To get. Vehicle license plate numbers and they have used those that those numbers to track down the owner of the cars fairly and as you know the people who are running this rescue effort say this may be slow but it has. Asked these little because they cannot sacrifice safety. Dan Harris reporting here in Minneapolis tonight and we are back on ground our tour in the helicopter. It was just a short time ago and as you can see we are right in front. Of what is left of the 35 W bridge.

