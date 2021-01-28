Author Meena Harris discusses her new book, 'Ambitious Girl'

More
Author, entrepreneur and lawyer Meena Harris discusses the importance of representation for young girls and seeing her aunt, Kamala Harris, sworn-in as vice president.
5:40 | 01/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Author Meena Harris discusses her new book, 'Ambitious Girl'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:40","description":"Author, entrepreneur and lawyer Meena Harris discusses the importance of representation for young girls and seeing her aunt, Kamala Harris, sworn-in as vice president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75525145","title":"Author Meena Harris discusses her new book, 'Ambitious Girl'","url":"/US/video/author-meena-harris-discusses-book-ambitious-girl-75525145"}