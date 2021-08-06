Author shows ‘long road’ of gender transition through comic strips

More
Illustrator Julia Kaye discusses her new book, “My Life in Transition” on the emotional journey of her gender transition, which she first documented through comic strips.
6:27 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Author shows ‘long road’ of gender transition through comic strips

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:27","description":"Illustrator Julia Kaye discusses her new book, “My Life in Transition” on the emotional journey of her gender transition, which she first documented through comic strips.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78142760","title":"Author shows ‘long road’ of gender transition through comic strips","url":"/US/video/author-shows-long-road-gender-transition-comic-strips-78142760"}