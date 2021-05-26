Transcript for Authorities give update on shooting in San Jose

Now reported. David Muir. Good afternoon we're coming on here at this hour because there has been another deadly mass shooting in America this wanted to transportation facility in San Jose California. Preliminary information is that there are multiple fatalities multiple injuries the shooter is also deceased the facility's control center. For the Santa Clara valley transportation instead he Russell Davis RU SS ELL blessing Davis DA VS. A Santa Clara county sheriff's office public information officer. Before we want to start today. I want to put out our condolences to the victims and Stanley members from this incident. Visit tragic an ongoing investigation that we're donuts right now so we asked for the pricey for the founding members until we can get everything sorted for government and this morning that 6:34 AM. Santa Clara County communications center received multiple 91 calls but the shots fired call. Located in the area of 101. Wes younger avenue in the city of San Jose. Which is a valley transportation authority. Hub for I'm BT eight. Upon receiving multiple phone calls of shots fired. Deputies should into the scene and learn that they are multiple victims were shot and that the scene. And there are multiple injuries and multiple casualties come from the Cincinnati. I can't confirm with you at this point. On how many injuries there are or how many casualties. This is still fluid and ongoing investigation and we're still trying to cooperate everything. What exactly happened with this accident. I will tell you right now the suspects involved with this incident is deceased. I'm not gonna go into details as to what was the cause of death at that point but he is deceased and the biggest thing one insurer is public safety and for cleaning out their. And right now public safety is assured at this point. That we do have investigators on scene. Pretty much do in our investigation to see exactly what happened and transpired. We had multiple law enforcement agencies that responded to the incident. Including multiple fire personnel from different agencies. That responded to seeing in the successful. We did initiate our active shooter protocol. Do this senator Connie sheriff's office and through the Santa Clair county. We're multiple agencies assisting with the sense that it including our department's finishing like the rescue task force. Rescue thing advancing their innocence. That's all information at this point I will tell you that our reunification sinner is here next door at some US heading. It's going to be over aired does Isaac Newton center. Which is downstairs. So genuine that is looking for family member trying to get in contact it's gonna be over here is sitting US heading. So I'm not gonna go and it did tell the still learning at this point as to the shooter. There information at this point any type of information in regards with anyone as to seize. It's gonna go to the Seneca county coroner's office ticket they have to do their investigation and find out did the next of kin and contacting from the case. In regards with the weapon of all I don't have that information at this point. I don't have that information right now if Baghdad these are police officers come opened fire from the Sunni details yeah. So I don't know does indoors or outdoors and we'll tell you live as a mill subject and that's all that information at this point. Now. I don't have that information at this point this is all preliminary and I will tell you know. I was saying about an hour from now 1030 blob and update. I'm with an information right now common around it over to you mayor Sam McCardell Santa's they have mayor. And he'll speak on behalf and then we'll go from the and phone number information yes the question of phone numbers going to be far away. 2992311. A speed again for a waiver. 299. 2311 that is our Seneca county commission communication sinner and I brought that over. And that's it cut across its it's a rescue operation. I'm sorry setting it. Bob great. Get people I'm. Yes there was a rescue operation so pretty much we formed a multiple tactical teams that came into the building to extricate victims out. As laws county fire assistant black counterpart fire departments came in multiple agencies came in and initiated what we cause a rescue task force. That is part or act this year protocol we're becoming a citizen come into premature we cause a warm zone. To assist an action cape victims out so we the biggest thing is public safety we wanna get them over and get medically it's best we can improve her career. Once I. So how big of a so the information with the building 101 was younger I don't have that information at this point there's a building there is an indoor now Torre as well so I don't have that information someone else about. The door knobs are set on that information is quite former question I need to run it over during the Donald the I don't have that information Wrenham. It's still preliminary and kissed his own apartment number and people. So I don't have the heart number at this point I will give you an update once we have that information again. This is still preliminary and we asked for the pricey for the families and the victims of this case OK so what I'm gonna do is on the run it over to. Mr. Glenn Hendrix. He is the DT president. You've been listening to Santa Clara county sheriff's spokesman deputy Russell Davis there and as you can here or there is still. Well a lot of fluidity in this investigation underway but yet another deadly mass shooting this time in San Jose California this was a transportation facility. The control center for the Santa Clara valley transportation authority known as the VT eight K in that community. As you were hearing from the sheriff's deputy there Russell Davis he said multiple casualties. Indicating multiple fatalities multiple injuries but did not have numbers at this time he did say the suspect. Who was a male is deceased. He said the public safety aspect of this is now over that suspect dead he would not say the relationship between the suspect and the victims at the scene. It's at the initial calls came in early this morning after 6:30 AM local time 634. Was the time I believe he just gave reporters at the scene. Again would not elaborate on the relationship of the shooter in connection with the people on scene also could not say. Whether or not this mass shooting was indoors or outdoors. Adding that this facility has has pulled areas that or indoors and outdoors so that's unclear. There was a question from a reporter at the scene about whether or not there was a rescue operation. When authorities arrived on the scene he said there was in fact the rescue operation in an effort to extricate victims. From inside the facility or whatever in will Carr who was reporting in from Santa Monica he's in California. And will what have you learned. Well David you heard multiple times right there they're saying this is a fluid and sit in typically with these active shootings that's because victims can be double counted are some can transport themselves to the hospital or be transported by other people to the hospital so. They'll take a couple more hours to get actual numbers here we know that the bta there. In San Jose is a gated facility only employees are allowed inside a BTA has 2100. Employs. It's unclear exactly how many were inside of the building when this happened. What's very very tragic and sad here is this is supposed to be. A day of celebration MBTA was actually celebrating increasing their capacity on this train there were putting out press releases civil local media so. They were coming together for something that they have been looking for two for a long time coming out of the pandemic here. And then obviously this date took a tragic turning to and we don't know how many people have been injured but we do know. That there are multiple victims David we'll car with us this afternoon will think you're looking at live aerial pictures over the scene. Again the Santa Clara valley transportation authority and as you just heard will call report. What makes this particularly sad is that they were. Set to mark increasing capacity on their train service on their. Under busing in that area coming out of the pandemic just beginning to emerge in that community as so many communities are across this country. A one a pre and our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who follows obviously these mass shootings very closely in just a crushing number peer. Of mass shootings just since the beginning of this year. Indeed David we've had 232. Mass shooting so far this year and just looking at the numbers. 258. People killed in these mass shootings. 936. People injured. And that's defined as shootings where there are four or more victims not including the shooter David and I wish I had some good news for the viewers at home but the fact is that. Gun violence has been increasing dramatically in the recent years we are seeing a nearly doubling of mass shootings if you compare 2018 to 2020. Again a situation where people are coming to public places now that the pandemic. Is. Over by and large and there are now shooting in these mass shootings and David one of the things law enforcement. Has been concerned about is again you have 400 might million plus. Guns are already in circulation. It means that the unstable. The people who are angry and or frustrated have access to these weapons. And David typically in these kind of shootings once was but officials say there are some indicators it will miss we will have to find out the details about. What led to shooting there today Dave it. Pierre Thomas or Chief Justice correspondent you're watching ABC news live coverage at this hour get another deadly mass shooting in America this time San Jose California at a transportation facility. Known as the VTA the Santa Clara valley transportation authority. Authorities there on the scene just moments ago confirming multiple fatalities. Are multiple injuries as well and also confirming that there was a rescue operation. When authorities arrived on the scene to try to extricate in their words victims from inside that facility. We do know the mayor's speaking on scene had said before even this press conference that our hearts are paying for the families of those we have lost. In this horrific shooting. Moving words and sadly the words that we hear so often. After mass shootings like this one. Across this country I want to bring an ABC news contributor Brad Garrett following this witness as well former FBI agent thirty years of experience and Brad you and I've talked about that would be doomed to relative calm when he came to mass shootings during the pandemic and that almost immediately as this country began to. Emerge from this pandemic we began to see at Atlanta boulder. And now San Jose. So hey it's a sadly the day and it is just not something that's going to stop and the reason why is it's just too easy. You have a lot of people coming out of this pandemic that feel disenfranchised. Are unemployed that lost their house. Fought and in in this case because it it appears to be at a location. That's probably linked to the shooter another word she worked air and some form or fashion was he recently fired we don't know the answer to that. But they're so precipitated an event that set him off. And he decided. That there was no other way to solve this problem. Going to commit this mass shooting that they've they've run out of options of course it's not rational but that's where they get into and that's how they talk themselves into committing these acts. And Brett a quick follow up for you you heard will car report there that this is a gated facility a locked facility. Which would indicate an obvious relationship of some sort between the shooter where is not been identified that we know he's deceased. Between the shooter and those who were shot there at that facility today. Yes and that's fairly common in workplace violence shootings David. Where is their me the in the you know he's just a walk in the door. Which was further support in my view that they shooter was completely related in some form or fashion to this location. And he was gonna seek his revenge. All right Brad Garrett would thus far all afternoon as we follow this Broder thanks to you. Our thanks to Pierre and will car there in California again at this hour following a deadly mass shooting this time in San Jose California multiple victims shot. A number of fatalities that they haven't confirmed that number. Also a number injured that number not revealed as well they did say the shooter. Is deceased no longer a threat in that community. Will be back on the air just as soon as we have more confirmed our coverage continues at ABC news live abcnews.com and of course I'll be back later today. With the entire team for world news tonight I'm David Muir New York until the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.