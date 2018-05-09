Authorities investigating reports of flight with up to 100 ill people at NY airport

An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai is being isolated at a New York City airport after reports that as many as 100 people on board could be sick, officials said.
0:42 | 09/05/18

