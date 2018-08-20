-
Now Playing: Day two of Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Manafort trial 'very sad' for country
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort jury begins 3rd day of deliberations
-
Now Playing: Awaiting Manafort trial verdict
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump addresses federal conference on cyberbullying
-
Now Playing: President calls out special counsel on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Giuliani discusses Mueller investigation
-
Now Playing: Christie: Trump's letting McGahn cooperate with special counsel 'bad legal advice'
-
Now Playing: White House lawyer cooperating with special counsel's investigation
-
Now Playing: Bolton: '4 countries' could interfere in midterm elections
-
Now Playing: 60 former CIA officers condemn Trump for revoking security clearance
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to critics of Brennan clearance decision
-
Now Playing: Manafort trial deliberation
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to backlash
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort's fate is in the hands of the jury
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels military parade as estimated cost balloons
-
Now Playing: Trump says security clearances are 'very important to me'
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I never respected' John Brennan
-
Now Playing: Intelligence officials speak out on Trump clearance threat
-
Now Playing: Family makes incredible wildfire escape