Transcript for Baby, 10-months-old, fights for life after being shot in the head

A banner is still luck but the home where family birthday party turned into a crime scene. Fresno police say that Marcus a charge they sought refuge inside the home after shooting out a car window when hitting baby eight Percy in the head. It should shock the conscience of every person in Fresno to know that we have. A ten month old baby lion in the hospital fighting for life. Fits parents disagreement on any Percy have been by the trial site tearfully hoping and praying for a miraculous recovery. She Jerry Dyer says the gun was found and is now undergoing ballistic testing to determine if it was the one used in the shooting. Investigators spent more than twelve hours with the area roped off questioning witnesses. Investigators say the suspect made unwanted advances toward the baby's mother Desiree and never looked back after pulling the trigger. I'm fact when our detectives. Brought in downtown he just he had absolutely no remorse. He just shot a ten month old baby. And did not even seem to care or didn't faze him. Right now it's unclear if they charge it was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but officers say alcohol was being consumed at the party. Investigators say Deseret was leaving the party Sunday morning to get away from the suspect when he tracked her down and fired. The man who was driving the car was not hurt the baby was the only one struck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.