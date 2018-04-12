Transcript for Baltimore woman's act of kindness ends in her death

I'll light shocked when I saw it. A deli Taylor in east Baltimore resident is talking about the metro crime stoppers flyer showing Jaclyn Smith space. When I thought apply here. It the main. Or my husband you know police say Smith was stabbed to death after trying to help a pan handler I'm not going about my car. You know wait time is you don't know who without the Koppel looked Smit was riding through the city around 12:30 Saturday morning along valley street. When she saw a woman with what appeared to be a baby holding signs saying please help me feed my baby. Is normally quiet round me and solved. Like this not for me something like that Smith who was in the front seat of rolled down the window to give the woman money and when she did. An unknown man reached inside to wrap her wallet and police say there was a struggle. Investigators tell W and they are he took out a knife and stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman holding a sign. No achievement was about helping anyone. I'm part report. About what we're more. Police echo that advice saying crimes like these can happen any time. Always be aware your surroundings and it doesn't matter it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night if you're driving if you're walking. If you see something or someone that suspicious call 911 hour officers were 24 hours a day. The driver of the car Smith was in when she was stabbed over to the hospital and called police. She died at the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.