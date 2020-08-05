Transcript for How a beach town plans on tackling the new normal during the pandemic

Well the unofficial start to summer is just two weeks away but this Memorial Day weekend will be different of course than in years past. The mirror Ocean City, Maryland Rick me hand joins us now tell us all about how his beach town. Plans to tackle the new normal so thanks for being with us we certainly appreciate it mayor we know your beach and boardwalk pool officially reopen to the public tomorrow. But you also know that some of your residents there say they're concerned about non residents having access. You're declaration does not supersede the governor stay at home order but. You say you police will not be restricting visitors what can people expect. We'll. Thank you mean good morning and we closed door beaches on March 20 circuit. And they've only been open to local residents and what we see now there is there. I've gone out there are some residents are complying erupt there their social distancing some of them wearing masks they're waiting crowds of more than six to ten people. In early going out of their way to be courteous to others. This gave us he encouragement to take that next step. Which used to go ahead and open. On the beaches and boardwalk here that are basically repeat people people that littered the surrounding areas. Because this does not supersede the governor hope that stay at home more or the stay at home orders orders in other states around us. So we're looking at this senators Richard might serve a soft opening. Were hoping that has the crowds begin to build up which will happen if you get closer to the summer. Will have an opportunity to really observe what the patterns are what additional Richards we need to take. The more we need to do to keep everybody safe. Winner up on the beach of the boardwalk but we are not. Stopping people you know the police department is doing they're not doing that throughout the state so what we're doing is we're relying on people to do the right thing. And so for most people we've seen often chip board or are complying are doing the right thing. You mention in neighboring states surrounding states Delaware with its beach towns has seen a surge in covad nineteen cases. You said you're not gonna require those visiting your beaches to Wear masks. Why is that. Well there's not a state law that mandates wearing masks in public areas. However we are gored encouraged people to Wear masks on the beach on the boardwalk. Social distancing is the key we have some of the wider speeches on the East Coast so we have a lot of room for people to spread out we're anticipating that they're going to do just. Yeah and transitioning to re opening meal Ocean City is one of the State's most popular summer destinations and use he. Businesses there on the boardwalk reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend and how are you helping those struggling businesses right now. Yes that's that's a question of right now although we're opening right aways on the beach a boardwalk. The boardwalk shop Cerrato but he amusements are not open. The only thing that will be over her cue the restaurants that do carry out so really it's just or getting out and exercising and being able to be outdoors. And spend a little time which is really good for your help it in the outside. You know we're hoping to work with the governor as he moves forward with his Maryland strong roadmap to recovery. The big government focused on a terrific job at the state of Maryland getting us where we are today. We plan to continue to work with him as he again. Moves forward with stage one stage two it starts to help us and the state get businesses start group. All right well we certainly are wishing you the best in all of your efforts Ocean City mayor Rick me hand thanks for being with us today. Thank you EB.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.