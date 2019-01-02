-
Now Playing: Florida bear rings doorbell
-
Now Playing: North Carolina man survives surprise bear attack
-
Now Playing: Woman in critical condition after Pennsylvania bear attack
-
Now Playing: Bear helps itself to dog food from Florida home
-
Now Playing: 62-year-old man 'frozen solid' when he was found dead in Wisconsin backyard
-
Now Playing: Man accused of selling nearly $1 million worth of fake Super Bowl tickets
-
Now Playing: Record-low temperatures, lake effect snow continue to pummel Northeast
-
Now Playing: ICE confirms force-feeding of detainees
-
Now Playing: Seals storm California beach closed to the public during gov't shutdown
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett says he's 'OK' following attack
-
Now Playing: Taxi, Uber and Lyft rides will cost more in NYC
-
Now Playing: Rescued 3-year-old reunites with officials who spent over 48 hours searching for him
-
Now Playing: Culinary grads run Super Bowl stadium food stall
-
Now Playing: My DNA helped identify my dad as the BTK serial killer: 'I had no idea'
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Daughter of 'Dirty John' Meehan speaks out
-
Now Playing: Border protection agents make largest fentanyl bust in US history
-
Now Playing: Daughter of notorious serial killer breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star's family breaks silence on 'homophobic hate crime'
-
Now Playing: Nearly 300 priests, clergymen in Texas accused of sexual abuse