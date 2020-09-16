Ben Crump: Breonna Taylor settlement is 'significant and landmark'

More
Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump discusses their $12 million wrongful death settlement and Louisville police reform.
8:40 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ben Crump: Breonna Taylor settlement is 'significant and landmark'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:40","description":"Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump discusses their $12 million wrongful death settlement and Louisville police reform.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73035289","title":"Ben Crump: Breonna Taylor settlement is 'significant and landmark'","url":"/US/video/ben-crump-breonna-taylor-settlement-significant-landmark-73035289"}