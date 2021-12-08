Transcript for Biden calls on Congress to lower drug prices

Are a lot of things that. Almost every American can agree out. I think it's safe to say that all of us. Whatever our background our age where we live can agree that for prescription drug prices. Are outrageously expensive in America. But to really solve the problem. We need congress to act. That's my build back better plan will do. No there's long been talk. Through long time since the days I was back and sent. Mark giving Medicare. The power to negotiate lower drug prices some Medicare takes care millions of people. Medicare and my plan on going to go lot of that every other type of health care service. From the cost of doctors and how much a doctor can charge for a visit hospital visit crutches wheelchairs. Medicare's allowed to negotiate its it will pay no more from the Medicare and the following an amount for those things. As I've said before the only three. Medicare is not allowed negotiate. Prices for prescription drugs. My plan gets rid of that prohibition. Proposal I made while I was running for president. Is in Medicare should negotiate drug prices across the board. Congress is currently debating. More narrow mission. Many Medicare negotiate some of the most expensive drugs. Particularly from those companies that don't face competition for that truck. We're gonna provide competition through we're gonna provide that competition through Medicare. Medicare is gonna negotiate a fair price. Right now drug companies. We'll set a price. However remarkable there somebody really remember when I had the moon shot going in his bonds vice president. I met with twelve drug companies and I agreed I would not name them at the time just some from private discussion. That's if any woody came out of the drug secured a particular type of cancer. What do you think should be able charged for. He said what ever the market would bear. What ever we will be. That often means a significant number of people. Can afford it. Or any circumstance. Will die. Without. It's unacceptable. What we're proposing. As it will negotiate based. News and who would negotiate with the company. Based on a fair price. One reflects the cost of research and development. And the need. Providing for a significant prop up profit. That's still affordable consumers. By the way if there's a significant amount. As the best and didn't. And a fair price is very expensive. Regret to forgot how society. Can provide for that drug will save lives people can. That's were trying to get done. Can pass to keep. Not only have my plan caps the amount that seniors have to spend on prescription drugs each year. At no more than about 3000 dollars year. Our plan says the drug companies. Can only raise prices. Based on the rate of inflation efforts to determine how much they've invested in went a healthy prop constitutes. Studies have shown the re do this. We can save seniors thousands of dollars a year. By the way. In just seniors woman. This would lower prescription drug prices for all Americans here's out. Medicare prices are available through private insurance companies. Then it would reduce the cost of employer based health and jobs. With that means it is wants Medicare negotiate some lower drug pressures and issues. An employer based plan shouldn't have to keep paying whatever the drug company demands. They should get access to the same drug. In the same prices Medicare. So if you're not on Medicare. You get your prescription drugs through your employer based plan. Your plans to pay the same price for that drug is someone on medic. Immediate drug companies. Met to sell their drugs to all distributors. To Medicare price. Folks. Don't have insurance. You still sign up on an Affordable Care Act through Sunday August 15. Just go to health care dot gov today. Begins cover. All those folks expressing concern about rising cost with families. Urges support these basic reforms. And allow drug companies to make billions of dollars has been right to do. Full address one of the largest out of pocket expenses that families face. Prescription drugs.

