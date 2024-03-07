Biden prepares for likely last State of the Union address before election

ABC News Live discusses all things State of the Union. White House comms director Ben LaBolt joins the Big Story. Plus, our panel looks back at some memorable moments in past speeches.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live