Transcript for Biden to respond to lower-than-expected jobs report

We carried off. We're facing once of the century pandemic. And once in the generation economic times. We knew this would be sprint. The beamer. Quite frankly removing more rapidly than my fellow. This morning we learned that our economy created. 266000. Jobs and it. Had been killed in yet but that's the process to 66. And listening to commentators today and that's this might mean that we should be disappointed. When we passed the American risk. When her mind was designed to help us over the course of a year not six days. A year. Never thought that the first fifty or sixty days after he will be fine. Today there's more evidence that our economy is moving in the right direction. But it's clear we have a moment. All pull our economy is we're 1000500. New jobs spectacles. That's the most number of jobs created the first three months of any presidency in our history. Gesture perspective. These three months before. The economy hadn't about 161000. Jobs. Unhappy men. In the three Bruins since I've been here economy's added 500000. Jobs per month. This is progress. It's a testament to our new strategy of growing this economy from the bottom of the middle now. It's clear testament to why so need. Some critics said that we didn't even customers the American rescue. That this economy we just. He itself. Today for just underscores in my view of white and the actions we're taking our. Checks to people who are hurt. Support for small businesses. For child care school we. Support to help things put food. Our efforts are starting. The climb is steep we still have long way to go. Today or also for some some truth assumed default. The economy. Flirts. That we should stop helping workers and families. From fear overheat because. This report reinforces the growth. For years working people won't class. People who built this country. And he left out the Kohl struggling just if you forget about what form those of done very well we're still didn't. Economic collapse. It cost us 22. Million. Food and again. Because this 22. Million jobs. We came here. We hear it a year for front. Of the Myers. We proposed. And what we try to use it is going to work. Really get to seven. It's often take for. Commitment and had time to get the as we want. We've got work to do. In the Stanley. Two state the had to do but look let's keep Ron Paul. Fighting American rescue plan so for. I said he'd built and as a years long effort to rescue our country. It's already working eight weeks they didn't pass. After it's passed. But parts of the bill are still getting under way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.