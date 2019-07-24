Bill Cosby appeals sex assault conviction

The former actor claims that additional accusers were wrongly allowed to testify against him.
0:24 | 07/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Bill Cosby's appeal goes to court next month the Pennsylvania superior court will hear the appeal on August 12 'cause we will not be the airport. He has asked his conviction to be thrown out based in part on the decision to allow several accusers. To testify in his trial in addition to entry con Stan. Her allegations form the basis of all of this criminal charges Cosby his asking for a new trial.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

