This is an ABC news special report. Hello I'm Terry Moran coming to you from ABC news Washington bureau with some breaking news today some surprising news. Out of the court system bill Cosby's. Who we did serve to other three to ten year sentence for sexual assault. Has banned his conviction on those crimes has been overturned and he will leave prison to date we are told. Bill Cosby. Convicted. Upset aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. And serving a three to ten year prison sentence in Pennsylvania the supreme court of Pennsylvania has overturned his sexual assault conviction. Because the Supreme Court found. That a previous prosecutor had cut a deal with Bill Cosby to hear his side of the story. And that. Because that deal promised. Essentially that Cosby would not be prosecuted. The his conviction. That a future prosecutor had brought the case must be overturned it is a tangled legal issue basically a technicality but the bottom line is bill Cosby's goalie prison today. Because. According supreme court of Pennsylvania. He was granted a deal to come talk to prosecutors they use that evidence against them and that is unconstitutional. The court saying that bill Crosby was quote operating under the reasonable belief. That the prosecutors decided not to prosecute him. And that when a future prosecutor. In the same case decided to do so. That was against his Fifth Amendment constitutional rights against apple cremation. Because he'd already talked to prosecutors want to bring in our air and could terrorist he's been covering this case forced. And Erin if it is a somewhat. Technical issue. But an important one everybody's got a Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination the court finding that bill Cosby's Fifth Amendment right. Was violated by prosecuting them and the whole conviction has to be overturned. For a split Pennsylvania State Supreme Court the highest court in Pennsylvania Terry this is really a matter. A fundamental fairness and due process for reasons that the court details and a 79 page opinion. They say that when a prosecutor. Makes an unconditional promise of non prosecution. That must be adhered to. Bill Cosby had entered into this agreement with a previous prosecutor dent in new DA came along and Montgomery County Pennsylvania and opted. To bring the sex assault charges. And when he did the court said prosecutors yes have discretion but can not undermine. Fundamental fairness and due process and the only remedy the court said Terry. It is to allow Bill Cosby to leave prison which he will do after serving about two years of his sentence. It is just at an extraordinary development the Supreme Court. Of Pennsylvania. Overturning bill Cosby's conviction. Because of this previous deal that caused me it made with the previous prosecutor. The court saying that because of that deal. This prosecution resulting in his conviction must be overturned and I want to go to Lindsey Davis. ABC news live. Crime anchor and whose have been on this case from the beginning as well and living your reaction here and what you think. Of how the court approached this tangled web of Cosby's. Interactions with the Montgomery County Pennsylvania prosecutors' office. And you know I have to take Harry I'm not. Shocked because when you watched. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court when they get their virtual hearing. Several months ago now they really weren't having quite as sticking point. We did issue which aren't attracted britcaster hatchet and or has made a promise she made there was some question about the fact that there was never any evidence that they could ever find that comment that was in writing. Like you can count that that they weren't really grappling with it and it didn't seem that that they were convinced that this was. The accurate assessment or our conclusion with the adhesion in. Found guilty and and put in prison and even try. Based Atlantic greatly with Bruce castor. Ike hit occupying that Monica oaks who was. Those copies attorney and that her stride. The next word out of its mouth was unbelievable he that it should if you had to bail pending appeal he never would have served a day and he felt that that was in the right. Reaction at that time of course group chapter did take the witness stand in that. First trial was presented by Brian nick monocle and and you encounter when he slipped and he only debt commitment he owned that promised that he would make it so how to beat. But again they just were not able to have any evidence that it would ever put into right. And so that's what the supreme court of Pennsylvania did they took those conversations between Bill Cosby. And the first prosecutor in this case and they said that in effect. Cosby agreed to talk to the prosecutor on the understanding that he would not be prosecuted. For his answering questions and other words he was waving his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination. Five doing that original interview with prosecutors. And the court saying here that it is a reasonable conclusion. That caused be reached that he wouldn't be prosecuted for what he told them. And now the Supreme Court saying that the subsequent prosecution brought by different prosecutor. It's unconstitutional. And it must be tossed out now all of this of course one of the landmark cases that need to movement. More than sixty women. Had come forward alleging various. Sexual indecent season assaults and drug induced sexual activity. They say that Bill Cosby was responsible for and in. And in fact perpetrated on them that dating back to the mid 1960s. Among other women who came forward. To lay charges against Bill Cosby Victoria Valentino she was not part of this Pennsylvania case but Victoria Valentino joins us now. And Victoria I now I'm the one case. That he did stand trial for where the statue of limitations had not run because vis conviction overturned. I could just get your basic reaction. To this after you and so many other women came forward and what your story was Pretoria. Well I I'd I'm just absolutely in shock I I had no idea I hadn't been watching television this morning idea. On the West Coast I'm just getting up and getting moving from Uday and suddenly. Getting all these phone calls so I haven't really had time to process it except for the fact that my stomach is lurching yeah. And I am. Deeply distraction. Two. They didn't show up just. The whole thing. No he should a sociopath he had just serial rapists. And the fact that he had to no relationship. With Bruce castor I believed to brew masters. Father or brother in law or someone. Was there real terror who helped still can't speak. Find and purchase it Shelton mansion it's true. Haven't personal relationship. And I don't know that that has really been brought to this for and it Chad. That's low and yet should be mentioned in discussed and considered. You know. I compromises. Are averaging in my personal opinion perhaps not constitutionally. I don't know. But to. Geeky you know didn't help me. Cook has no conscience he has no sense of remorse and we just got a letter saying and in Dedham. And parole would be it would. No height. And we were telling me. Didn't god do you know week after capture he had gotten his appeal hearing on the first should get him over. I watched it true. And I shelty initially that there were a couple of the justices that totally triggered all rights predator PG AST there was one little. Injustice State's head all I can see a pattern here you're trying. It's the fact that each station brought in defiance of my sister's house station or fibre it's as a testament to. Just prior bad. Adult should. We're trying to dismiss that well how else do you. And how else do you will prove that someone is or serial predator as serial rapists and serial murderer. Serial abuser. You have to show. The other people that he had a abuse. And two. CEE heat. After I went public capture all of this just came to. I got home. Stories from Shelton. Other people cash and it would well known. I have a friend who told me who grew up in Delaware California that as a teenaged boy Andy Young handsome actor. Then I would Barbara think animal actually. Daddy gave it could they ever to go to the kind. I'm speed without. Without eating and drinking first ever to take anything from those sounds to eat or drink and it was well now. And Victoria bounty and eyes as one of these scores of women who have come forward. To speak your truth and and and tell a story we've we thank you stay with us for a minute I do want to go to ABC news legal analyst chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. Dan this is a confusing when you have followed this story what do you make up of what the court did hear how do you explain. Let's talk a vote the court did do and what it didn't get it right put it. Didn't do if he didn't declare that Bill Cosby didn't do sprite because not a statement by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court it bill Cosby's and it's. You're deciding a legal question here and they were too broad legal questions were decided the most important one at the one that you've been talking about. If this. Peel this prominent. How definitive it was a good issue. The previous prosecutor had made because B that he wouldn't be prosecuted why that's so important. It's not just important because the previous prosecutor made the comment is important because bill can't be banned relied on that he. Can agree to do a civil deposition in the case. When he was then sue and so his comments that he made in connection with this civil case. We're been used against him in the criminal case could argue that it. I never would have done that interview I never would have a great that it opposed if I thought it was still possible that I could be prosecuted criminal. So that's the came critical evidence against Bill Cosby in the context of this case. Don't statement that he made. The other question that the court would be evaluating again is another what we did touch is the number of other women that were allowed to testify. And there are always legal debates in the first trial would it was a hung jury only one other woman was allowed it. In this deck insurer when he was convicted tips. There are questions. Can you demonstrate that it would get in good we have patter. And egg and as much of a defense question is it is a legal what are fighting for important when looking at bits. To nickel and what the court he hear it made it legal valuation unglued should question. And that they actual assessment of the case against the cops. Got thank you very much for that that we all have a right against our own words being used against us and that is what this case turned on but I do want to go back to the human truth of the matter. And and bring in Janice baker Kinney. Who is one of the women who didn't come forward to allege and and accuse Bill Cosby and Janice it I understand that you were 24 years old. One and as you say he sexually assaulted you. Here he is Benton and now in prison two years and he will be released today because of the supreme court of Pennsylvania decision. And then what's your reaction. Well. I mean bombarded by text messages and phone calls from friends and and media outlet. And it. Taking me a little bit of time. Two ignored all of this so quickly. The at this very moment all I can say is I'm starting to. I am shocked at. And my stomach kinda thing and not over this. Just one little. Who legal. Shell many people came forward. So many women have told their cherry it's he had this serial rapists get to go home today is chips. Starting to me. But you were as you say part of a revolution really in our country of women coming forward just to speak. About men in power and then what they had done. In that remains doesn't what you and others achieve. Well it certainly does and it was. Interest thing is the early this morning any and thank friend Carl Lee who. Asked me if I wouldn't mind speaking to a group of women who came forward about recent events which the mayor of winter. California. Who's been accused of being a serial rapists as well and asked me because of lack. I've got in the path in spoke my truth if I could speak to this group of women as well and I wish Chad telling her. Going through. Everything I did speaking my truth to the public and then being one of the five witnesses on the stand. For the trial. Has. Emboldened me and made me stronger and yet I would much. Speak to these women about their treated and coming forward and standing up for other women in other survivors. He had not five minutes after I hung up the phone that news came out and. Teacher kind of burst my bubble a little bit about. All of those things that I. Our group has gotten a hand and helped other women let he. I am woman hear me war we will take care of these type of men that use their power be and I'm very. Feeling Gary get laid it right now. Soon. Well that is completely understandable but but. Janice you and and and the others clearly did have a huge impact on our country and that remains and we thank you. For being with us today and and wish you good luck on and this as you go forward in this work. I appreciate that thank you tip. Thanks and I want to bring in our own Sony host Hostin who's co host of the view and a former prosecutor herself a lawyer has had a lot of experience in this area of law in particular. And so they what do you make of of what's happened and the kind of impact that we just heard Janice. And Victoria Valentino talk about. Full for the victims who didn't have the courage to come forward and now see this this conviction overturned it. I am it's certainly concerned that this may have a chilling effect on victims and survivors of sexual talk. Coming forward. Rape and sexual assault. The we reported crimes. In our country and that is in large part because women feel that they will not be believed they do feel that they will be eaten up. By the prop them. And it is not depriving she. That survivors and victims'. Where are really. Did I made hand and disappointed. In this process I I won't say this. This is a win for sure they'll copy the conviction was overturned. So it is this he would never convicted is as it he would not. Found guilty and in reading the TV I think many attorneys. In this sex crimes space like I am. I thought that this could happen because well the appeal of being argued it promotes the court's. There have been justices found. A lot of the chances hung questioned some of these prosecutors very sharply. Over those two issues whether or not it was appropriate to call five other accusers in my view that was appropriate. What with a closer call one two bit Bill Conti that he had an agreement that. He would never be charged in exchange for Tampa pine. The court was very char. In its questioning now on that particular issue. And remember that Bill Cosby has always maintained his infant. Year hit Parole Board denied. In large part because she refused to participate in a treatment program for sex offenders Allen. And Anthony Cheney act. I'm his and it didn't go over Owens when he eighteen he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Would deal with this I'm ruling it is. Did he is. Certainly. Not a guilty man and he will be a premium today. And that is undoubtedly. Echoing across the country wanna go to to Lindsey Davis senator who's covered this case. On two questions first you'll live he what happens next year for Bill Cosby act and second. I just reflect for a moment on bond. This so I got one of the most popular entertainers in American history. A pioneer crossing and breaking down the color line and so many ways and then. These women come in for describing a completely different person being held accountable the Justice Department have gone one free. Engine. Sure important important but the truth is there anything you're particularly injure quietly Bill Carter it public says it's up about 1 o'clock. He was on his way you're in Philadelphia which of the morning that it tribe Jeff Elkins park took out these suburban homeowner where. Our entry contacted accused him all potential oh back in 2000 Porsche G we're gonna wait until market Elkins park. To get a car choose any. Go to the prison which I think college hill Pennsylvania that the 48 minutes drive. From Elkins park at which time he'd been. Bill currency would look like you're not sure didn't spill exact time. He says that it wouldn't within a matter how worried that it that would be aren't taking place again this could. A man who. Aren't that you were going to jail even for parents and concern about the tenure because he would. The huge pit at any time there aren't any if you look cool if you pull out. Opportunity she did not admit any any wrongdoing Pulitzer cared if there aren't they here. And who are walking into the 83 religious school looking forward on his 84 birthday. That he was into it because the current that the court went about making this fishing and and that they seen. Yeah it with the district attorney indicate they can't live and come to plunged desperation yeah because there that are working fine. I'm again they'll copy and endless but they can do it may delay. Sitting up Butler though it may be learned there. He picked boring Perry issued against currency in June 25. I'm sure there would be content big speech and operational brush and overlooked broke a crash. It is Elkins park. Property has gotten qinghai. You're a movie she. It's similar crime that Monaco they're attorney for bill card interest couched his actual well can you believe there. He said all along he altitude he would be the outcome but if it is not an emirates clients sir out it's changed. Day evening C all those who are illegal Gilbert Welch who didn't watch the Turkish Supreme Court. Is hearing several months ago. On May not be Sharpton there are saying it doesn't come we're expecting not only that it hoped or touched that they are calling it justice the day of course. Many of the shooter then and others who is a world of public opinion. Like the children. I thank you for their for that Lindsay and I want to go to Aaron Qatar ski. On this saga for a final word here this is it seems like the last chapter in. They're criminal investigation prosecution and now the overturning of the conviction of Bill Cosby. This is not an exonerate shin when it comes to bill Cosby's conduct put Andrea constant Terry. But the court did portray Bill Cosby. Himself as a victim of what the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court decision called eco worse is B and switch. So fundamental where his due process rights and they were undercut the court said. By the prosecutor's decision to bring charges after the Pryor. That that caused B is a victim according to the Pennsylvania state supreme court of a coercive birth Dayton's switch and the only remedy the court said. It is to release Cosby from custody after he served. Little more than two years of his sentence but also bar prosecution again. On these same charges so for all intents and purposes bill Cosby's home free did. And it is a shock thank you Aaron for putting that cystic simply want to bring in. Gloria all read one of the preeminent lawyers in this field a woman who is represented so many. Women and others who come forward to speak their truth in this way who represents many of the women who have come forward to accuse Bill Cosby and Gloria Allred thank you for being with us what's your reaction. But thank you very much for having me. Well this decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court candidate to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby gates must be devastating. For the bill Cosby's Manny accusers and my heart especially goes out to those who brutally testified in both of his criminal cases. I did represent a majority over the prior bad act. Act. Accusers and witnesses who testified. And despite the Pennsylvania supreme court's decision. This was an important fight for justice and an even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds it did not vindicate. Bill Cosby's conduct and it should not be interpreted. Just statement or finding that he did not engage in the acts are. Of which he has been accused. That is an actual reminder this is this is not a matter of law not a fact and admit gore if I could just ask you. Yeah the significance of this case the conviction is overturned is Aaron tells us that the court has closed the door and the statute of limitations has run on so many of these cases because they date back. You know fifty plus years. How is this significance of what all those women have to have accomplished coming forward. How much did this impact our country do you think. Well I mean I think it's couldn't get an empowering experience for many of them to know that despite. The bar and that this statute of limitations placed on them another word for the statute of limitation is an arbitrary time period set by law. Different in criminal cases different in civil cases. But essentially it's a time period that bars access to justice. But for many of them being able to speak out and also many of them went with me to the legislature in California. In Nevada. In car. Lotto and we were successful in changing the law in either eliminating this statute or limitations. Four criminal cases or extending the statute limitations so they have been the change they wish you see in the world they have spoken truth to power and I think they have. They should be proud of themselves for having spoken out by the way I felt I have a pending civil case against mr. Crosby. Dad is awaiting a trial date in Santa Monica. This superior court didn't. LA county superior court in Santa Monica and that is on behalf of my client who alleges that she was the sexually abused as a child. When she was at the Playboy Mansion. With bill Crosby and by Bill Cosby and that's what her lawsuit elections. SARS as a legal proceedings continue in that area this civil side the criminal cases are over Gloria Allred. Thank you for for that contribution and our understanding really of this remarkable American saga where going to return you to your regular program but just underlined. Pennsylvania's. Supreme Court has overturned the criminal conviction. Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted on sexual assault charges serve two years in the 310 year sentence he is now. That conviction overturned he is expected to be released from prison. And it will not be able to be prosecuted again a remarkable American saga one of America's most popular entertainers for decades exposed by. Dozens scores of women coming forward as in there in their experience and what they said as as a sexual predator. Sadistic prison and now to be free because convictions and overturned. Because a court found. That his rights against self incrimination were violated. By a deal struck by a previous prosecutor that was ignored by the prosecutor who brought the case that landed him in prison Bill Cosby. His conviction overturned. We were turning to regular programming we will continue our coverage of this on our human services ABC news live so follow us there I'm Terry Moran thanks for being with us.

