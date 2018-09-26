Transcript for Bill Cosby settles into life as inmate No. NN7687 after getting 3-10 years

The fall from grace and Bill Cosby he's sitting behind bars right now. He didn't look up or has booking photo as you can see which was taken after cons we was told by judge that he would serve three to ten years in prison for sexual assault. The 81 year old kospi left the courtroom in handcuffs you see him there an addition to a sentence Cosby was declared a sexually violent predator. That means he will have monthly counseling for life and that neighbors in schools will be told of his whereabouts. Cost his first dinner behind bars reportedly including Vanilla pudding of course he used to appear until putting ads. After few days at a county jail Cosby's expects to serve his sentence adding new state of the art prison about thirty miles from Philadelphia. It's believed causing could end up in the 400 million dollar facilities long term medical care unit. Well despite being behind bars 'cause we star will remain on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a petition to have the star removed was submitted on Monday. But the hall would chamber of commerce says the stars commemorate. The recipients professional accomplishments. And it says it has no plans to remove cost please.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.